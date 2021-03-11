Two-in-one egg delight

Pushpesh Pant
There is an Urdu couplet that laments: “Hazaron saal nargis apni benoori pe roti hai, badi mushkil se hota hai chaman mein deedavar paida!” This may be loosely, but more or less literally translated as: “The poor flower iris/daffodil wails its lack of beauty. Ages pass before one with an appreciative eye is born!” Well, the plight of nargisi kofta is not very different. We have never been able to understand why the lovers of meaty delights choose Mughlai, Kashmiri, and even lauki ke kofte over it. It’s a truly beautiful dish with taste to match. It is a two-in-one delight — flavourful mince encasing a perfectly hard-boiled egg.
There are many who believe that it were the Brits who brought Scotch eggs with them that spawned not the chicken but nargisi kofta. The dish has been given a new lease of life by some innovative chefs. Chef Nishant Choubey has kindly shared his droolworthy recipe for our dear readers.
Indo-European Nargisi kofta
Method
- Boil minced lamb in 1-1/2 cups of water after adding all the powdered spices and salt. Uncover, and let the moisture evaporate by simmering over low flame. Allow it to cool and grind to a smooth paste in a blender.
- Shell the eggs and cover them carefully with the ground mince evenly.
- Heat oil in a pan and deep fry the nargisi kofta till rich brown. Remove with slotted spoon and place on paper towels to drain excess fat.
- Combine all ingredients of pate in a mixer bowl and grind in small bursts to a smooth paste.
- Combine all ingredients for salsa and pound coarsely.
- Plate nargisi kofta after halving each meat ball with a sharp knife and placing on a bed of pate with the salsa arranged on side.
- Serve with pita or lavash bread, or even good old plain naan or roomali roti. You may garnish this exotic Indo-Italian nargisi kofta with a piece of spicy papad!
Ingredients
- Mince lamb 400 g
- Eggs (hard boiled) 6
- Cumin powder 2 tsp
- Coriander powder 2 tsp
- Ajwain powder 1 tsp
- Cardamom powder 1/2 tsp
- Star anise powder 1/2 tsp
- Clove powder 1/2 tsp
- Black peppercorn powder to taste
- Salt to taste
- Oil to deep fry
- For pate
- Black olives 1 cup
- Jalapeños 1/4 cup
- Cheese (grated) 1/2 cup
- Pistachio 1/4 cup
- Lemon juice 2 tsp
- Extra virgin olive oil 1 tbsp
- Fresh bread (crumbled) 1 cup
- For salsa
- Pitted olives 6
- Raw mango (finely chopped) 2 tbsp
- Tomato ketchup 1 tbsp
- Coriander leaves (chopped) 1 tbsp
- Sugar 1 tsp
- Extra virgin olive oil 1 tbsp
- Lemon juice 1 tsp
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal
He asked the Centre to tell the public about its plan to tac...
Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before
Has been a two time MLA from Barnala