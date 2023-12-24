 Unique New Year traditions around the world : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Features
  • Unique New Year traditions around the world

Unique New Year traditions around the world

Unique New Year traditions around the world

A Spanish couple gulps grapes before the year ends



Rameshinder Singh Sandhu

Sydney and New York may be famous for their grand New Year celebrations, but there are interesting traditions the world over to welcome the incoming year.

Onion braids on a door in Greece

12 seconds to gulping grapes

In the last 12 seconds of the year, a Spanish tradition will have you swallowing as many grapes as you can. According to a belief, the more grapes you swallow, higher the number of wishes that will get fulfilled in the year. The last 12 seconds are announced by 12 chimes of the local churches. After the clock strikes 12, you are free to wash these down with any juice or champagne. “I studied in Barcelona and was once invited to join in the celebrations on December 31. Gulping grapes was the most interesting part as it seemed like a competitive match,” shares Paramjit Singh, now a banker in Brighton, UK.

Empty suitcases on door

Colombians and Mexicans love to travel. While Mexicans leave empty suitcases on their front doors for the whole night of December 31, Colombians walk down their neighbourhoods on January 1, holding empty suitcases in hands. Some even mention on these the names of places they wish to visit. “No wonder, so many of our teammates are from Colombia,” an Emirates airline crew member laughs.

Empty bags in front of a house in Mexico. Istock

Smashing plates

As December nears, many in Denmark start gathering plates. These they smash hard in front of the doors of their friends/neighbours on New Year evening to bring luck. Many Danes travel to friends or relatives in neighbouring towns for the ceremony. Most don’t clear the mess till morning.

Jumping over bonfire

In many parts of Iran, small bonfires are set up in homes or neighbourhoods to carry out the ritual of jumping over fire. It is believed to bless and purify the jumpers. Religious prayers and chants are rolled out along.

Eating round fruits

Every year on New Year’s eve, prices of round-shaped fruits shoot up in the Philippines since people believe eating these brings good luck. Coins, too, are placed on the dining table to attract wealth. Many can be seen wearing polka dot shirts to increase chances of prosperity.

Holy bath in sea

Just hours before the clock announces the arrival of January 1, Brazilians arrive at beaches dressed in white for a communal holy bath. They bid adieu to the year by dropping fresh flowers in the water. They consider it as one of the most blessed ways to begin the New Year. “Having been to Brazil thrice, I have heard about it a lot. At souvenir shops, I have also seen postcards on it,” says Satnam Singh, chief officer in merchant navy.

Hanging onions for luck

In Greece, onions are said to be a symbol of growth and fertility. Hanging a bunch on the front door is a ritual which is followed earnestly. On January 1, an elder of the home wakes up the family members by tapping these onions on their head.

Throwing away furniture

Residents of Hillbrow district in Johannesburg (South Africa) throw away their old furniture and electronic items from their windows at a specific time. The local government makes a prior announcement for the safety of those who wish to pass through the area, or want to catch a glimpse of the unique tradition.

Planting trees in lake

People living near Lake Baikal in Siberia plant Yolka, the New Year plant, on the bed of this lake for luck all-year round. Many even hire professional divers.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#New York


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

2 MBBS students die as car rams into pole in Punjab’s Bathinda

2
India

Motivational speaker Vivek Bindra accused of beating up wife hours after marriage

3
Punjab

100-ft-tall minaret to come up in Punjab’s Amritsar to mark Mohammed Rafi’s birth centenary

4
Diaspora

Canada on hunt for drug smuggler who fled to India

5
Punjab

43,000 calls made from Ferozepur jail: Special Services Operation Cell AIG, inspector suspended

6
World

Merchant ship with 21 Indians hit by drone off India's west coast, Navy sends its warship

7
Himachal

MeT forecasts rain, snow for parts of Himachal Pradesh today; White Christmas to elude Shimla

8
Himachal

Stopped from passing through VIP lane at toll plaza on Shimla-Kalka highway, tourist opens fire; detained

9
India

India gets consular access after Nicaragua-bound Legend Airlines flight carrying Indians detained in France

10
India

Extremist forces outside India should not get space, says Jaishankar after temple is vandalised in US

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

Iranian drone ‘attack’ hit chemical tanker off near India: Pentagon

Iranian drone ‘attack’ hit chemical tanker off near India: Pentagon

The incident took place 200 nautical miles from the coast of...

Retired police officer shot dead by militants in J-K’s Baramulla

Retired police officer shot dead by militants in J-K’s Baramulla

Mohammad Shafi was shot inside a mosque early today

Heavy tourist footfall leads to huge traffic snarls on Manali-Leh highway

Heavy tourist footfall leads to huge traffic snarls on Manali-Leh highway Heavy tourist footfall leads to huge traffic snarls on Manali-Leh highway

Police struggling to regulate the traffic

No offence under SC/ST Act if abuse is not in public: Allahabad High Court

No offence under SC/ST Act if abuse is not in public: Allahabad High Court

The court makes the observation while quashing a case agains...

Only vehicles with GPS to ferry minor minerals: National Green Tribunal

Only vehicles with GPS to ferry minor minerals: National Green Tribunal

Directions issued during hearing on illegal mining in Araval...


Cities

View All

One shot dead, two injured in firing at Khawaspur village

One shot dead, two injured in firing at Khawaspur village

Potholed Majitha road bypass makes commuting difficult for residents

Amritsar MC razes 8 illegal under-construction buildings

Posters deface paintings on pillars

4 kg of heroin, 20 bullets seized

2 MBBS students die in Bathinda car accident

2 MBBS students die in Bathinda car accident

V-P: Alumni must contribute to policy-making

V-P: Alumni must contribute to policy-making

Takes a dig at Opposition, says Bharat growing like never before

Three-year-old falls into underground tank, dies

Street vending scheme ‘faulty’, enforcement ‘poor’

JN. 1 variant: Mohali admn releases Covid advisory

Air quality worsens in Delhi, AQI spikes to 447

Air quality worsens in Delhi, AQI spikes to 447

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena recommends CBI probe into supply of ‘fake’ drugs in govt hospitals

BJP demands Delhi Health Minister’s dismissal

Ruckus during Delhi MC’s session

Congress extends support to Delhi MC employees’ union

Gangster Devinder had ‘ties’ with Chaudhary

Gangster Devinder had ‘ties’ with Chaudhary

2 masked men fire shots at contractor

Two habitual criminals land in police net

2 held with opium, 20-kg poppy husk

Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat to halt at city railway station

Century-old unsafe bridge: PWD takes helm after MC delayed project for 12 yrs

Century-old unsafe bridge: PWD takes helm after MC delayed project for 12 yrs

Roundabout junctions caused maximum road mishaps in city

Man out on bail caught with 810 gm of heroin

Man held with 2-kg opium

Clinic robbery cracked, 2 notorious criminals held

Two arrested with stolen high-end cars

Two arrested with stolen high-end cars

Police arrest gangster’s aide

Music fest gets underway at Kalidasa auditorium

Declamation competition marks Consumers Day