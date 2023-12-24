Unique New Year traditions around the world

Rameshinder Singh Sandhu

Sydney and New York may be famous for their grand New Year celebrations, but there are interesting traditions the world over to welcome the incoming year.

Onion braids on a door in Greece

12 seconds to gulping grapes

In the last 12 seconds of the year, a Spanish tradition will have you swallowing as many grapes as you can. According to a belief, the more grapes you swallow, higher the number of wishes that will get fulfilled in the year. The last 12 seconds are announced by 12 chimes of the local churches. After the clock strikes 12, you are free to wash these down with any juice or champagne. “I studied in Barcelona and was once invited to join in the celebrations on December 31. Gulping grapes was the most interesting part as it seemed like a competitive match,” shares Paramjit Singh, now a banker in Brighton, UK.

Empty suitcases on door

Colombians and Mexicans love to travel. While Mexicans leave empty suitcases on their front doors for the whole night of December 31, Colombians walk down their neighbourhoods on January 1, holding empty suitcases in hands. Some even mention on these the names of places they wish to visit. “No wonder, so many of our teammates are from Colombia,” an Emirates airline crew member laughs.

Empty bags in front of a house in Mexico. Istock

Smashing plates

As December nears, many in Denmark start gathering plates. These they smash hard in front of the doors of their friends/neighbours on New Year evening to bring luck. Many Danes travel to friends or relatives in neighbouring towns for the ceremony. Most don’t clear the mess till morning.

Jumping over bonfire

In many parts of Iran, small bonfires are set up in homes or neighbourhoods to carry out the ritual of jumping over fire. It is believed to bless and purify the jumpers. Religious prayers and chants are rolled out along.

Eating round fruits

Every year on New Year’s eve, prices of round-shaped fruits shoot up in the Philippines since people believe eating these brings good luck. Coins, too, are placed on the dining table to attract wealth. Many can be seen wearing polka dot shirts to increase chances of prosperity.

Holy bath in sea

Just hours before the clock announces the arrival of January 1, Brazilians arrive at beaches dressed in white for a communal holy bath. They bid adieu to the year by dropping fresh flowers in the water. They consider it as one of the most blessed ways to begin the New Year. “Having been to Brazil thrice, I have heard about it a lot. At souvenir shops, I have also seen postcards on it,” says Satnam Singh, chief officer in merchant navy.

Hanging onions for luck

In Greece, onions are said to be a symbol of growth and fertility. Hanging a bunch on the front door is a ritual which is followed earnestly. On January 1, an elder of the home wakes up the family members by tapping these onions on their head.

Throwing away furniture

Residents of Hillbrow district in Johannesburg (South Africa) throw away their old furniture and electronic items from their windows at a specific time. The local government makes a prior announcement for the safety of those who wish to pass through the area, or want to catch a glimpse of the unique tradition.

Planting trees in lake

People living near Lake Baikal in Siberia plant Yolka, the New Year plant, on the bed of this lake for luck all-year round. Many even hire professional divers.

