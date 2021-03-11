Vaccine women: It has been a challenging journey for these four scientists

PRIYA ABRAHAM

DIRECTOR, The National Institute of Virology, PUNE

It was January 29, 2020, when Priya Abraham’s team told her that they had detected SARS-CoV-2 positives in some clinical samples. The confirmation of the first three Covid-19 cases, all Wuhan-returned Indian students, was a crucial moment in the history of this pandemic in the country. “I got home at 2 am. We had positive samples and the onus of breaking the news was on us. It was a moment of reckoning — exhilarating and overwhelming at the same time. We knew our challenges had just begun,” says Abraham, Director of ICMR-National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, India’s mother lab that detected and isolated multiple strains of the Covid-19 virus to facilitate life-saving research across diagnostic and vaccine spaces.

We could not take the vaccine directly to humans; we had to convince animal rights activists on using monkeys for safety trials

After successfully isolating the original Wuhan strain, Abraham and her team went on to isolate several variants of concern and interest linked to Covid-19, laying the foundations for India’s self-reliance in vaccine development. “On March 9, 2020, we isolated the Wuhan strain. By April-end, we had transferred it to Bharat Biotech for Covaxin development. Today, we have nearly 400 Covid virus isolates, characterised and stored for future research,” says Abraham, whose foray into research was preceded by medical education from CMC, Vellore.

Growing up in Visakhapatnam, Abraham would climb trees, rocks and even tried her hand at pool. “We are two sisters and our parents raised us to be independent,” she mentions. The childhood grooming came in handy at NIV, where she had been in charge for only two months when the pandemic struck. The onward journey was long but rewarding as NIV went on to share Covid-19 virus isolates with Bharat Biotech to enable the making of Covaxin, standardise the first Covid real-time PCR test and develop the first Covid antibody testing kit to facilitate national serosurveys that reflected population vulnerability to Covid-19. But research outcomes often accompanied costs, physical and mental. Abraham recounts the capturing of wild monkeys for pre-clinical animal studies as one of the most challenging phases. “This was an emergency and one could not just take any vaccine directly to humans. So, we embarked on the monkey study to test its safety. Animal rights activists flooded us with angry emails and we had to spend a lot of time convincing everyone of the urgency,” says Abraham. This path-breaking work enabled subsequent regulatory approvals for phase 1, 2 and 3 human trials on Covaxin, which today is India’s first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine. The search for monkeys, Abraham says, began from Pune and ended miles away in the forest division of Nanded and Nagpur!

PADMA PRIYA

DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE FOR RESEARCH IN TB, Chennai

Vaccine development journey resembles a relay race where the output of every individual runner impacts the outcome. One broken link can shatter the entire chain of victory. With her role as leader of the ICMR-Serum Institute phase 3 human trials of Covishield and later as principal responder to adverse reactions in Covaxin’s post-national rollout phase, Padma Priya has been a key runner in India’s vaccine race.

For Covishield’s combined phase 2/3 trials, I had to prepare multiple sites, train a massive workforce in human trials

“Ours was a field job. As leader of Covishield’s combined phase 2/3 trials, I had to prepare multiple sites, train a massive workforce in the rigours of human trials, ensure the wellbeing of every trial participant and manage adverse events in case of complications,” says Padma, who has been at the National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT) for nearly 25 years.

In the Director’s role at NIRT, a 65-year-old institute famous for clinical trial expertise, Padma Priya not only handled Covishield phase 2/3 human studies, but also ensured evidence-based paperwork that became the basis for the Drug Controller General of India’s emergency use authorisation to Covishield. Later, the ICMR selected NIRT among the key centres tasked with tracking early receivers of Covaxin post regulatory approvals and rollout in India, starting January 16, 2021.

“Covaxin was rolled out even before the phase 3 trial data came out. To ensure monitoring and tracking of early Covaxin recipients, the ICMR chose select institutions across states to set up war rooms and guide people in management of complications. For Tamil Nadu, NIRT was the designated institute,” says Padma.

Born in Tamil Nadu to a father who was in the Army and a mother who was a history teacher, Padma managed to encourage her daughter to study biotechnology. She feels more and more women must opt for STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) disciplines and break barriers.