Visits to public libraries increase

Taiwan: Taiwanese visited public libraries more than 100 million times last year, an increase of 22.06 million from 2022, the National Central Library said in a report. The number of books loaned last year surpassed 100 million, reaching about 127.9 million, an increase of 37.63 per cent compared with 2022. The number of borrowers rose to 35.28 million, an increase of about 5.3 million, or 17.67 per cent, it said. The average number of books borrowed per person rose to 5.43, up from 1.43. E-book borrowing increased to 9.91 million volumes, an increase of 6.21 per cent. The average number of library card applications rose to 21 million, it said. Taipei Times

Gen Z, boomers buying into crypto

Singapore: More young and also older Singaporeans are buying into cryptocurrencies as the market picks up. Crypto adoption among Generation Z, or those aged 18 to 25, has grown to 47 per cent in 2024 from 38 per cent in 2021. The take-up by boomers — those aged over 55 — has risen to 30 per cent from 19 per cent in the same period. In contrast, both millennials, who are aged 26 to 45, and Gen X — those aged 46 to 55 — have been paring down their crypto ownership over the four-year period. The steepest decline was seen among those aged 26 to 35. The price of Bitcoin has been climbing since the start of 2024, peaking at over $70,000 in mid-March, buoyed by US approval in January of spot Bitcoin ETFs and expectations of a halving in April. The Straits Times

AI-generated news reporters

Thailand: Leading 24-hour news station Nation TV is introducing what it claims are Thailand’s first news reporters generated by artificial intelligence (AI). Named Natcha and Nitchan, the two will bring fresh news to viewers’ screens from April 1. Nation TV also aims to use AI reporters as brand ambassadors, as well as expand the use of generative AI in other roles, such as influencers and as MCs of events and virtual conferences. “AI reporters will help support the work of our editorial department, allowing (human) reporters to have more time to focus on gathering and verifying information,” the managing director said. The Nation

Spas face closure amid HIV scare

Sri Lanka: On the heels of the massive raid conducted on spas in the Negombo area in Colombo resulting in the detection of two HIV cases, illegal spas and ayurvedic spas that secretly offer prostitution services are facing imminent closure in many parts of the island. Sources familiar with the matter said that the women employed in brothels operating under the guise of spas have begun to vacate in fear of HIV. The spas operating in the vicinity of Nugegoda and Thalawathugoda are the worst affected by this development as a significant portion of them secretly offer prostitution. The Daily Mirror

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Taiwan