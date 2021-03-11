Groundwater pollution

Wastewater treatment a must for food safety

Untreated industrial and sometimes domestic wastewater usually contains potentially toxic elements in concentrations that are several-fold higher than the maximum permissible limits for irrigation and drinking water. The authorities have so far failed to effectively enforce waste treatment laws, and strict adherence to the norms has remained a daunting task. Proper processing and management will improve food quality and safety as well as human and animal health.

Wastewater treatment a must for food safety

Milkha Singh Aulakh and Kabal Singh Gill

THE fast-paced demographic changes and lack of awareness regarding hazards of wastes are adversely impacting water, soil, air, plants, food, feed, animals and humans. Urban and industrial sectors in India generate large quantities of solid wastes and wastewater, which are rising exponentially. Depending upon the source, wastewater may contain toxic elements — lead (Pb), cadmium (Cd), nickel (Ni), chromium (Cr), aluminium (Al), cobalt (Co) and cyanide (CN); essential plant nutrients — nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P) and potassium (K), zinc (Zn), iron (Fe), copper (Cu), and manganese (Mn); and pathogenic microorganisms. Treatment of industrial wastewaters and sewage sludge is mandatory in India. Effluent treatment facilities for individual and clusters of industries are constructed in cities and towns for primary, secondary and tertiary treatment to remove toxic substances and kill pathogens. However, disposal of untreated industrial and urban wastewater into surface drains, underground water-recharging tube-bores, water bodies and for irrigation of field crops is common. Thus, toxic substances and perilous pathogens present in untreated effluents pose great health hazards to animals and humans through the soil/water-plant-animal-human continuum. The most important sources of water pollution with regard to human activities are urban and industrial wastewater.

Source: Various PAU Studies

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) studies have shown the concentration of potentially toxic elements in wastewaters being several-fold higher for industrial cities (Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar) compared to less or non-industrial cities (Sangrur and Abohar). Further, sewage water from the domestic zone contained lesser toxic elements. In wastewater from electroplating industrial area, the Cr, Ni and CN concentrations were much higher than maximal tolerable limits for disposal on agricultural lands.

Two case studies from Ludhiana’s open drain Buddha Nullah and Jalandhar are conspicuous. The Buddha Nullah carries nearly clean water before entering Ludhiana. When travelling 15 km through the city, an increasing number of industries pour untreated wastewater that increases concentration of toxic metals manifold to make water almost like poison. The concentrations of Pb, Cr, Cd and Ni in wastewater at the city end, respectively, were 21, 133, 700, and 2,200 times higher than those in deep-tubewell water. Similarly, the concentration of Cr and Al in its water increased manifold after receiving the wastewater from the leather-manufacturing factories in Jalandhar city. Buddha Nullah, Kali Bein (historic rivulet turned into a sewer drain around Sultanpur Lodhi and Kapurthala) and several other drains eventually merge with Sutlej and Beas rivers, thus polluting their fresh waters, which are used for irrigation and drinking in Malwa region of Punjab, and Rajasthan. Industries often drill deep tube-bores for disposal of their wastewater on or near their locations. Experts point out that this practice of so-called ‘charging ground aquifer’ actually pollutes the natural and clear water. One PAU study revealed that the concentrations of Pb, Cd, Ni and Cr were significantly higher in shallow hand-pumps’ water samples located within 200 metres of Buddha Nullah than deep-tubewell water, and were several-fold higher than the permissible drinking water standards. This is one of the main reasons for more and more groundwater becoming unfit for animal and human consumption, and in some cases for irrigation.

A PAU investigation showed that bioavailable concentrations of Pb, Cd and Ni in surface soils, largely irrigated with sewage water, around densely industrialised area of Ludhiana were much greater than in the soils around a less industrialised city, Sangrur,

Adverse impact on crops

Growing vegetable and fodder crops using wastewater is a common practice near cities. These could cause toxicity in humans (consumption of vegetables) or animals (fodder) and subsequently in humans consuming milk, meat, etc. In a PAU study, the concentration of Cd in aboveground parts of maize, rapeseed (sarson & toria), pearl millet (bajra) and lady’s finger (bhindi) was 2-3.5 times higher when grown in polluted than non-polluted soils. The Ni concentration in various crops was 16% to 136% higher in wastewater-irrigated than tubewell-water irrigated crops.

Remedies

Well-developed technologies are being used to treat wastewater for ensuring its good quality before use in several countries. In Europe and North America, water is generally pumped out from nearby water bodies (river, streams and lakes), cleaned and supplied to the cities and industries. Then, wastewater is treated before use for irrigation and excess is released to water bodies. But in India, open sewage-water drains pollute the shallow groundwater of hand-pumps and tube-wells installed in their vicinity. Wastewaters of industries and cities must be efficiently treated, by considering both useful (nutritive and irrigation potential for crops) and harmful effects (toxic substances and pathogens) to meet requisite parameters, before they are discharged to drains or used for irrigation.

Untreated industrial and sometimes domestic wastewater usually contains potentially toxic elements in concentrations several-fold higher than the maximum permissible limits for irrigation and drinking water. The authorities have so far failed to effectively enforce the waste treatment laws, and strict adherence to the norms has remained a daunting task.

Proper processing and management would lead to a win-win situation by upcycling and reusing of wastewaters and minimising environmental damages. It will also improve food quality and safety as well as human and animal health. Future food security, quality of food and feed, soils, animals and humans will depend on safeguarding our land, soil and water resources.

Aulakh is former Dean (Agriculture), PAU; Gill is former Soil Scientist, ICRISAT

#buddha nullah #groundwater #Pollution

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Sonia Gandhi approves Sunil Jakhar's removal from Congress posts, ex-PPCC chief to stay in party

2
Haryana Irregularities in HSWC recruitments

Panchkula police register counter-FIRs against IAS officers Ashok Khemka, Sanjeev Verma

3
Trending

World's most identical twins are trying to get pregnant from the same man

4
Punjab

Sunil Jakhar reacts to disciplinary action, wishes party good luck

5
Entertainment

Let's take you inside Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai home

6
Himachal

Pratibha Singh is Himachal Congress chief, Mukesh Agnihotri stays CLP leader

7
Punjab

Kumar Vishwas files quashing petition against Punjab before Punjab and Haryana High Court

8
Entertainment

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar Bollywood ready? Gearing up for her debut

9
Punjab

Sunil Jakhar takes jibe at Congress leadership, says those with conscience will be punished

10
Nation

Prashant Kishor declines Sonia Gandhi's offer to join party: Congress

Don't Miss

View All
Restaurant in Saudi Arabia shuts down for preparing Samosa and other food stuff in toilet
Trending

Restaurant in Saudi Arabia shuts down for preparing Samosa and other food stuff in toilet for last 30 years

Can you guess the cost of Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat nameplate? You can buy luxury car with that money
Entertainment

Can you guess the cost of Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat nameplate? You can buy luxury car with that money

Twitter users welcome new boss Elon Musk with memes
Trending

Twitter users welcome new boss Elon Musk with memes

Just-wed Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for 'stealing' Deepika Padukone hairstyle, netizerns say 'does not suites her'
Entertainment

Just-wed Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for 'stealing' Deepika Padukone hairstyle, netizens say 'does not suit her'

300 vintage weapons on display at Amritsar museum
Punjab

300 vintage weapons of Sikh forces on display at Amritsar museum

IAS officer shares picture of Howrah bridge piller blemished with gutkha, has special message for Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay and Amitabh
Trending

IAS officer shares picture of Howrah bridge piller blemished with gutkha, has special message for Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay and Amitabh

Karisma Kapoor goes down the memory lane, recreates popular ‘Nirma’ ad
Entertainment

Watch: Karisma Kapoor goes down memory lane, recreates popular ‘Nirma’ ad

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry
Himachal

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry

Top News

2 children among 11 dead after temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu

2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu

PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident

Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...

Singapore executes disabled Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker

Singapore executes disabled Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker

Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast

Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast

Female suicide bomber kills three Chinese teachers at Karach...

Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of Health and Home depts at his residence

Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs

The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs

Cities

View All

Rs 3.50 crore of Punjab Nirman Programme funds siphoned off in Pathankot

Rs 3.50 crore of Punjab Nirman Programme funds siphoned off in Pathankot

Power outages add to veggie growers’ woes in Amritsar district

Wheat yield loss 1 quintal per acre in Amritsar district

Amritsar: Plying of autos on service lane along ISBT a nuisance

Man posing as PSPCL employee dupes Amritsar resident, steals his meter

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Work allotted for six-laning of Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

Nehal, Jaish Jain help Ludhiana post 483 runs against Bathinda

Wary farmers to curtail cotton-sowing

No online classes, say private schools in Chandigarh

No online classes, say private schools in Chandigarh

Chandigarh sees 15 fresh Covid cases

No new diarrhoea case in Zirakpur

Allotment of EWS flats: Submit documents in seven days, Chandigarh Administration asks Colony No. 4 residents

Panjab University Senate nod to all agenda items

Delhi braces for extreme heat, yellow alert issued

Delhi braces for extreme heat, yellow alert issued

Fire at Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi

Punjab signs knowledge-sharing agreement with Delhi

Delhi and Punjab sign knowledge-sharing agreement

1 dead in brawl over bill payment at restro-bar in Noida mall

Raid at Jalandhar district Youth Congress chief’s house

Raid at Jalandhar district Youth Congress chief's house

The curious case of missing files at Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Wife of Ravi Gill puts off bhog plan

CBSE Class X, XII exams begin

Jalandhar: Gang of mobile snatchers, drug peddlers busted

60-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana, murder suspected

60-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana, murder suspected

Ludhiana Railway Station upgradation project tenders likely to be floated next month

Ludhiana MC officials on toes as NGT team likely to visit dumpsite today

Resolve overflowing sewers problem: Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Grewal to officials

Covid: 2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu asks officials to fast-track works

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu asks officials to fast-track works

Two Nigerians held with 515-gm heroin

Teacher’s front meets Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema