 WAY TO GO: North India accounts for 25-30 pc of the total sales of premium bikes, and women are fast moving up the customer charts

  • WAY TO GO: North India accounts for 25-30 pc of the total sales of premium bikes, and women are fast moving up the customer charts
Auto zone

WAY TO GO: North India accounts for 25-30 pc of the total sales of premium bikes, and women are fast moving up the customer charts

WAY TO GO: North India accounts for 25-30 pc of the total sales of premium bikes, and women are fast moving up the customer charts

Timu Sapra



Vijay C Roy

Mohali-based Hetu Sharma (40) prefers her Harley Davidson Street 750 over a car any day. She is meticulous with dates and numbers — “I bought this 750cc beauty in December 2017, it cost me around Rs 6.3 lakh, I’ve completed more than 20,000 km.” Her motorcycle diary got a new entry in May 2022. She bought a BMW 310R for around Rs 3 lakh. “I use it for off-roading. It’s remarkable in rough terrain,” she adds.

Bawra Shergill

Hetu has taken her BMW four times to Umling La in Ladakh, the highest motorable pass in the world. She’s done the Zanskar valley ride twice. The list goes on — Srinagar, Manali, Spiti, Pushkar, Madhya Pradesh, Kanyakumari.

Traditionally projected as a symbol of masculinity and fulfilling one’s passion for riding, high-end super bikes or high-powered motorcycles (400cc and above) have quite a few takers among women now, and the number is increasing by the day.

Hetu Sharma

“The well-known ABC (Amritsar-Bathinda-Chandigarh) is a common route for a seven-hour ride on Sundays,” says Hetu, who works with RERA, Punjab.

Another Mohali-based bike enthusiast, Bawra Shergill (39), who runs an educational institute, bought a Harley Davidson Fat Boy worth Rs 17 lakh in 2015. Since then, she has done over 40,000 km. “In our society, a bike symbolises youthful feistiness of adventure and a desire to embrace risks. I chose riding for its transformative power of travelling on desolate routes. It’s also a manifestation to acknowledge the woman that I am. I ride for self-awakening, to seek changes within, and by drawing from shared experiences from the people I meet en route. This is my leap forward,” says Bawra.

Riding provides the freedom to go where you wish to, adds Patiala-based Timu Sapra (45). An entrepreneur, she has been a marathon runner and a cyclist. “For me, biking is all about freedom. It connects me to nature. I find it akin to meditation,” she says. Two years back, she bought a Harley Davidson Street Bob (1868cc), which cost her Rs 18 lakh. She later upgraded to a Harley Davidson Heritage Classic limited editon (1868cc), priced at Rs 31 lakh. She has already completed more than 20,000 km of rides across the country.

Riya Mehndiratta

Timu recently got the post of Ladies of Harley (LOH) Officer, who is responsible for encouraging members to participate in LOH-sponsored events and to promote safe riding experiences. Prior to high-powered bikes, she used to ride a Royal Enfield 350.

For Panchkula-based accountant Riya Mehndiratta (43), biking denotes freedom. “You get to know nature and people,” she says. Riya started biking two years back on a Royal Enfield Meteor, followed by a Royal Enfield Classic 350. Around eight months back, she bought a BMW 310 GS, priced at Rs 3.4 lakh. She has done the Spiti circuit, Umling La and Gurez.

Biking, the women riders say, has taught them patience, acceptance and equanimity. It also pushes them to explore unfamiliar roads and empowers them to handle various challenges, fostering self-reliance.

Industry analysts say aspirational women buyers are purchasing high-powered and premium two-wheelers for the whole experience of motorcycling. They attribute the growth of the premium segment among women to increasing per capita income, a growing riding culture and the availability of a wide range of premium brands from the global landscape.

The northern region, comprising Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, contributes 25-30 per cent to the total sales of premium bikes in India. Almost all premium brands such as Harley Davidson, Triumph, Benelli, BMW and Ducati have their presence in the region.

According to the Society of India Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), more than 9.45 lakh two-wheelers having an engine capacity between 250cc and 1600cc were sold last year. Of the total bikes sold, 8.15 lakh (86 per cent) were in the category of 250cc-350cc and 1.3 lakh in the 350cc-1600cc category.

“Bikes with an engine capacity of 350cc-1600cc do not come in the commuter segment, so the sale happens more for leisure and adventure riding. The female ownership may be less than 1 per cent, but it is evolving,” says an industry insider.

A Bajaj Auto spokesperson says there is certainly a rise in the number of female riders, especially in the 400cc category. “KTM and Triumph bikes are conducive to female riders, given the electronic aides to handle such high-performance machines along with a focus on lighter weight and manoeuvrability,” he adds.

All the premium bike makers such as Harley Davidson, BMW, Ducati, KTM and Triumph offer customer-focused RCM (Rides & Community) programmes to familiarise and train riders to handle their high-performance motorcycles. “We get similar percentages (as sales) of women riders in the rides and training academies which are curated and led by expert trainers and riders,” says the spokesperson.

KTM Cup in 2023 and 2024 had women riders participating and racetrack training was provided to all the participants, followed by the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCII)-recognised one-make race.

“In the past four-five years, biking has evolved, with female riders coming forward to buy their own bikes rather than depending on their father, husband or brothers,” says Navdeep Sidhu, head, sales, Himalayan Harley Davidson, Chandigarh. According to him, compared to male counterparts, their choices are different in terms of colours, accessories and engine capacity. “Men prefer flashy and heavy bikes, while women go in for light-weight motorcycles.”

On the need for dedicated staff to handle female bikers’ queries, he says, “We are trained to handle queries put forth by any customer, male or female.”

