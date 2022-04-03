We hear you: As CODA creates a buzz, stories of speech and hearing disabilities inspire awe

We hear you: As CODA creates a buzz, stories of speech and hearing disabilities inspire awe

People believe if you are deaf, by default you are inefficient for most jobs. We need to change that. Mani Ram Sharma Labour Commissioner, Haryana

Tribune reporters

BORN to illiterate parents in a remote village of Alwar, Rajasthan, Mani Ram Sharma started losing his hearing ability at five and lost it completely by the time he turned nine. But this boy was made of sterner stuff. An IAS officer of the 2009 batch, Sharma (47) is the present Labour Commissioner, Haryana.

My brother Deepak is an all-rounder — good student, sportsperson and human being. Amit Dangi, Deepak’s brother

“When you come from a humble background, when your parents aren’t too educated, there is not much you are allowed to dream. The most they could wish for me was a sarkari job, but even that hope was lost when I became deaf. In a country where proper education for special kids is still a luxury, imagine a boy like me continuing his studies amidst jibes, hopelessness and no proper facilities. I couldn’t hear the teachers, but knew education was the only way to be heard.” says Sharma.

Shiddat is aware that she will be reminded of her disability. But that doesn’t stop her from giving her best. Rajni Singh, Mother

“The day I cleared Class X, my elated father took me to a government officer asking him to employ me as a peon, but he refused saying I couldn’t even hear a bell. My father was in tears and I told him that one day, I will be a big officer in government and here I am,” he adds.

In his second year in college, Sharma cleared the Rajasthan Public Service Commission examination to become a clerk-cum-typist. He went on to do his PhD and then cleared the UPSC. Among the top-rankers in 2005 and 2006, he couldn’t make it to the IAS as he was 100 per cent deaf. There was no provision by the Government of India for totally deaf candidates. Even this was not enough to deter him. He got cochlear implants with the help of well-wishers and cleared the UPSC again in 2009.

We have not taught Ananya sign language so far. Despite everything, he still scores more than 90 per cent. Priti Anand, mother

“When people with lower ranks were absorbed into IAS, IFS and other services and I was not, it shattered me. When a man can complete college and clear this most prestigious examination more than once, why do you think he won’t be able to be in an administrative job?

Hearing impairment, says the officer, is more of a mental and social hurdle than a physical one. “We need to facilitate better education and make jobs more inclusive, keeping in mind the needs of the deaf. The Centre has launched the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram, which provides grants for surgery and cochlear implants, free of cost, for children up to the age of five,” he adds.

From feeling left out, Malika now confidently marches in to government offices to fight for her case to get a government job. Renu Handa, Mother

Deepak Dangi’s story is equally motivating. A speech-and-hearing impaired youth from Bandh village, Panipat, he is the first such person from Haryana to get a degree in Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA). Deepak got admission to Pt Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts, Rohtak. Till then, the university would hand over diplomas to the speech-and-hearing impaired instead of the BFA degree as they could take only practicals, but not theory exams. Deepak (28) changed that with the help of his younger brother Amit. “Amit would come to the university, take notes from professors and students and helped him in preparing for exams,” recalls Vinay Kumar, who heads the Department of Visual Arts at the university. After completing his graduation, Deepak got employed as a fine arts teacher with the Haryana Welfare Society for Persons with Speech and Hearing Impairment. He is posted at Hisar where he teaches speech-and-hearing impaired students as he is also trained in sign language.

Bhavya Dadhich’s school teachers were impressed by his drawing and handwriting skills. Krishan Sharma, Uncle

It was to dissuade her from nurturing any feeling of being left out that Jalandhar-based Malika Handa’s family decided to keep her engaged in indoor games, mainly chess. Long sessions with her father Suresh Handa and brother Atul made her excel in the game and Malika (27) went on to become the first Indian woman to win a gold medal in the International Deaf Chess Championship in 2016 in Armenia. So far, she has won six medals in the World and Asian Championships.

Says her mother Renu, “She’d get irritated a lot, especially when we would not understand what she was asking for. I taught her to draw things she wanted even before she started school. It was after Class X that she learnt the sign language. I have also partly learnt from her. Malika is a confident person now who speaks for herself.”

Like Malika Handa, hearing-impaired teenager Ananya Anand’s family has been his rock. A Class XII student of Cambridge International School (Co-Ed), Jalandhar, Ananya (17) has been scoring above 92 per cent. His mother Priti says, “He is able to lip-read and his cochlear implants help. He may have to learn sign language in another year when he goes to college. Personal tutors may not be possible at the higher level, but if one has a strong will to achieve something, there surely is a way out too.”

Bhavya Dhawaj Dadhich’s hearing ability may be impaired, but his handwriting, photography and driving skills are excellent. The 32-year-old has been working with the Haryana Public Relations Department as a cleaner since 2006. He is 100 per cent hearing-and- speech impaired since birth. His family’s efforts to get him treated at AIIMS during childhood did not succeed.

The youngest of four siblings, Bhavya lives with his mother Krishna Devi in Hisar. Hailing from Bhairi Akbarpur village in Uklana block, he studied till Class VIII from his village school and completed his Class XII from Haryana Open School.

His uncle Krishan Sharma said Bhavya’s family never faced any hurdles in communicating with him. His cousin Ruchika has gone the extra mile for Bhavya, pursuing a diploma to help him out.

During postings in Sirsa and Hisar, there has been plenty of appreciation, but no promotion. Bhavya has approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking promotion, particularly as other state government departments have promoted their employees having similar status.

Amritsar’s Shiddat Singh, 13, is an aspiring and gifted painter. Her mother Rajni and Shiddat have been charting the difficult course of inclusive learning that is on offer. Not new to being labelled, she has grown to become an independent teen, who questions the lack of facilities and related problems that people with hearing impairement have to face.

Rajni has been a strong advocate of the need to shun the conventional approach to inclusive education. “Shiddat has 100 per cent hearing impairment and has been using a hearing aid since she was seven. We started her audio-verbal therapy when she was two, conditioning her brain to hear, stimulate and learn to speak through several planned activities,” she adds.

Choosing to give her daughter a right to equal opportunity, Rajni enrolled her in a mainstream school where Shiddat was offered individualised education. “Even special educators still engage in outdated methods to make them learn. There is an acute shortage of therapists who offer auditory-verbal therapy, which makes matters worse for children,” says Rajni. Shiddat had to move to Pune to a school that offers inclusive education. Her mother feels that lack of awareness, sensitisation, equal opportunity and quality resources limit their active participation in a functional society. “We need to focus on what they can do instead of what they cannot.”

“Schools, government agencies are clueless about the requirements of inclusive learning. Some schools are now introducing sign language. However, this is a half measure as the entire population cannot be made to learn it. Instead, create classrooms that are noise-free, with a visual set-up and offer individual, need-based education for the hearing impaired. While cochlear implant surgeries are being done free of cost, proper rehabilitation and audio-verbal therapy are important so that these kids not only hear sound, but also develop speech and language.”

Though hearing-and-speech impaired Sandeep Mehta (42) has already learnt sign language, his turmoil continues because people around him, including his family members, do not know it. His 84-year-old father Krishan Mehta says he has been struggling to understand his son since his birth. The Rajpura-based retired SP has to request his grandchildren to play the interpreter. “I feel very sad when I am unable to communicate with my son even after 42 years,” says the octogenarian, who still cherishes the hope of getting his son a job before he dies.

Ludhiana-based Sarita Mighani (53) may not understand sound, but she understands beauty. Unable to speak and listen, Sarita is a make-up artist. Surrounded by love and care, she passed Class X at a deaf and dumb school in Delhi and then did a diploma in beauty and grooming from Shahnaz Husain. Sarita was good in sports and won many medals in javelin throw.

After her marriage in 1998, her husband Amarjit Singh set up a salon at home in Ludhiana. “Initially, our niece would help Sarita in communicating with her clients but now all her clients understand her comfortably,” shares Amarjit.

While Sarita may now be comfortably placed in life, most parents of the hearing-impaired children always worry about what will happen to their child once they are gone. “The thought is as painful as the disability of the child. Even though our child is quite bright and independent, we just can’t get rid of this traumatic thought,” says Pramod, a welder. His son Aman (18) is a Class XII student at a special school in Dhalli, a suburb of Shimla. Lack of effective communication is another downer. “Thankfully, our younger son understands him really well. He has picked up the language, and he talks to Aman’s friends on video calls,” adds Pramod.

The other time parents get really anxious is when these kids have to travel to and back from school. “There’s so much traffic, we are always worried,” says Parwanoo-based Prakash Chand. His son Nishant (17) is a Class XI student at the Dhalli school and stays all by himself in a rented accommodation. “There should be hostel facilities for such children in every educational institution. It will make the life of such children and their parents so much easier,” he says.

DD’s panel of sign-language experts

iStock

Continuing with its decades old tradition, Doordarshan broadcasts sign language news bulletin for the hearing-impaired viewers daily between 7 pm and 7:15 pm. Says Programme Head Anoop Khajuria, “We still have a panel of sign language experts. Besides the daily bulletin, we also take their services for live commentary of key events. The commentary is shown in as picture-in-picture during the live telecast on DD News and DD Bharti channels.”

(Inputs from Sumedha Sharma, Sunit Dhawan, Deepkamal Kaur, Neha Saini, Karam Prakash, Manav Mander, Deepender Deswal and Subhash Rajta)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Video of Jim Carrey forcibly kissing Alicia resurfaces after his comment on Will Smith. Is actor-comedian's retirement announcement anything to do with it?

2
Punjab

10 Deputy Commissioners transferred in major reshuffle in Punjab

3
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

4
Punjab

Instead of 'badlav' as promised by AAP, police officer is rewarded with 'badli', says a surprised Partap Bajwa

5
Entertainment

On April Fool's Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption

6
Grooms Wanted

Grooms Wanted

7
Nation

Daleep Singh discussed goals, mechanisms of US sanctions imposed on Russia during India visit: White House

8
Punjab

'Gangster' shot dead in Moga village, another injured

9
Nation

BJP 'full of arrogance', give chance to AAP in Gujarat, says Arvind Kejriwal at Ahmedabad roadshow

10
World

Imran Khan no-confidence motion: Bid to remove me backed by United States, says Pakistan PM

Don't Miss

View All
Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

On April Fool’s Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption
Entertainment

On April Fool's Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption

Beware! Cyber crooks on the prowl
Ludhiana

Beware! Cyber crooks may loot you on pretext of AAP's women pension scheme

Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike’, says 'shut up, won't be good for you'
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

‘India has two kinds of English’, Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat’s witty exchange has netizens comment ‘one is English with dictionary and other without it’
Trending

Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat's witty exchange has netizens say 'one is English with dictionary and other without it'

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents
Himachal

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage
Trending

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage, netizens call it an epic way to get query resolved

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it
Entertainment

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it

Top Stories

Imran Khan no-confidence motion LIVE updates: Pakistan PM urges youth to stage ‘peaceful protests’ ahead of trust vote

Imran Khan no-confidence motion LIVE updates: Pakistan PM urges youth to stage ‘peaceful protests’ ahead of trust vote

With key ally MQM-P already withdrawing support the PTI gove...

India, Nepal to address boundary issue through talks; 4 pacts inked

India, Nepal to address boundary issue through talks; 4 pacts inked

Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India

Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India

The resumption of classes has come as a big relief to 2,000 ...

School owner, kin held in Gurdaspur rape case

School owner, kin held in Gurdaspur rape case

SHO shifted; victim’s kin lift dharna

UK watchdog suspends licence of Khalsa TV

UK watchdog suspends licence of Khalsa TV

Cities

View All

Property Tax: Amritsar Municipal Corporation falls short of target

Property Tax: Amritsar Municipal Corporation falls short of target

Illegal entry gates to streets, localities irk commuters in Amritsar

Cleanliness survey teams likely to visit Amritsar soon

ODOP scheme: Amritsar's traditional achaar and murabba industry gets a push

Two Haryana youths attacked in Amritsar, one injured

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India

Minister inspects Bhucho school

Fund crunch in PGI, Chandigarh, hinders treatment of rare diseases

Fund crunch in PGI, Chandigarh, hinders treatment of rare diseases

Scramble for books listed by private schools in Chandigarh

Bank restores Chandigarh Municipal Corporation's Rs 28.51 lakh withdrawn fraudulently

'Cash at judge's door': Prosecution allowed to file plea to recall previous witnesses

Court junks woman's plea to disown son, his wife

Private manuscripts ‘national property’, all set to go public

Private manuscripts ‘national property’, all set to go public

No fine will be imposed on people for not wearing face masks in Delhi: AAP Govt

Vandalism outside CM house: Delhi Police tell high court it has filed FIR, will preserve CCTV footage

After 2 years, schools reopen in Delhi

Vandalism by biggest party will send out wrong signals: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

On Day 1, no arrival of wheat in Doaba mandis

On Day 1, no arrival of wheat in Doaba mandis

Week after busting sand mining gang, Hoshiarpur SSP Dhruman H Nimbale shifted

In Nawanshahr, harvesting ban by machines from 7 pm to 6 am

Dr Archana suicide case: IMA's protest today, OPD to stay closed

21 shops sealed for non-payment of rent

Owners of 9,024 properties never paid tax: Ludhiana MC survey

Owners of 9,024 properties never paid tax: Ludhiana MC survey

Rash digging by NHAI damaged underground cable on Ferozepur Road: PSPCL report

Ludhiana: Wife, son booked for 48-year-old man's murder

Covid: Four test +ve in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Year on, drinking water supply project report awaits WB nod

Teachers convey concerns of students to PSEB Chairman

Teachers convey concerns of students to PSEB Chairman

Dr Nanak Singh new Patiala SSP

Seven-day theatre festival concludes in Patiala