What farmers precisely need to raise their income

INDIA’s food production requirement is expanding due to the rising demand from the growing population. The remarkable growth in foodgrain production from about 50 million tonnes in 1950-51 to a record 330 million tonnes in 2022-23 was largely input-driven, along with significant expansion in the area under irrigation. The irrigated crop area rose from about 18 per cent to over 55 per cent during the past 60 years, as per estimates of the Ministry of Agriculture. However, the scope for further expansion in the area under cultivation as well as irrigation is limited. Hence, the existing land and water resources need to be utilised more efficiently and sustainably.

In addition, the use of chemical fertilisers has increased manifold from about 2 kg per hectare in the early 1960s to about 141 kg per hectare in 2022-23 on an average across the country, according to the Fertiliser Association of India. Further, the use of fertilisers is much more than 200 kg per hectare in major crop-producing states like Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana. Moreover, there is a growing imbalance in nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium (NPK) fertilisers’ use. The NPK application ratio deteriorated to 11.8:4.6:1 in 2022-23 at the all-India level against the recommended ratio of 4:2:1. At the state level, the NPK ratio widened to 104.9:39.2:1 in Rajasthan, 50.8:12.6:1 in Punjab and 43.5:12:1 in Haryana in 2022-23.

Innovative farming technologies like precision farming appear to be a promising solution for enhancing crop production sustainably and reducing the cost of cultivation with efficient use of input resources, thereby fetching better returns for farmers.

Precision farming, also known as precision agriculture, is a new method of crop production using the latest advances in agricultural technology and practices for precise application of inputs for enhancing the quality and quantity of the output. It is a data- and technology-driven crop production management for maximising yields with optimal use of inputs. It involves collection, maintenance and analysis of data from multiples sources on various aspects of farming, such as soil characteristics, weather patterns, crop growth performance, pest infestations, etc. It employs remote sensing, variable rate technology, the Internet of Things, global positioning system, drones, sensors, etc. Furthermore, the fast-paced advances in machine learning and artificial intelligence are also finding potential applications in precision farming for predicting pest outbreaks and automation of farm practices like irrigation.

An important and crucial benefit of precision farming is that it can potentially reduce the excessive use of input resources with accurate application as per the requirement. This, in turn, will help in improving the incomes and profitability of farmers by reducing input costs. Controlled application of chemical inputs and water will also help in reducing environmental pollution and conserving natural resources. A report by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water indicated that precision farming helped in increasing yield by 30-200 per cent across various crops using irrigation-cum-fertiliser application (fertigation) systems. In a pilot project conducted in Telangana, there was 21 per cent increase in yield per acre, 9 per cent reduction in pesticide use, 5 per cent drop in fertiliser usage and 8 per cent improvement in output prices due to enhanced quality.

A major challenge for the widespread adoption of precision farming is its high economic cost. It requires substantial amount of data covering soil moisture levels, soil nutrient status, crop health, pest infestation, weather patterns, etc. A substantial amount of capital is required, apart from machinery and equipment for remote sensing, real-time measurement of soil fertility and moisture. Scalability and custom-fitting to the small farm size is another uphill task.

Creating awareness and disseminating technical knowhow among farmers are a must. Simple precision farming practices like micro irrigation and fertigation may be feasible for farmers to learn and use with initial training. But, advanced technologies like the use of remote sensing, drones, sensors measuring real-time soil fertility and moisture require special training and dedicated personnel.

Globally, precision farming is gaining popularity, particularly for variable fertiliser application and yield mapping following a significant rise in the cost of inputs and labour.

In India, the National Committee on Precision Agriculture & Horticulture under the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare promotes precision agriculture through Precision Farming Development Centres (PFDCs). At present, there are 22 PFDCs located in all agro-climatic zones across the country, providing training, transfer of technology, trials and demonstrations on the crops specific to the cultivated region. Nevertheless, the progress in the adoption of precision farming is largely confined to micro-irrigation and largely for horticultural crops.

Thus, in view of the limited scope for expanding cultivated land, the dwindling water resources, rising input costs and the growing demand for food production, precision farming can be a potential solution for ensuring sustainable agricultural production and raising farm incomes. Agricultural technology (agtech) startups can play a crucial role by providing technological infrastructure and services to farmers at reasonable costs. There is a need to create widespread awareness among farmers by strengthening the agricultural extension system.

Various Precision Farming Technologies

Remote sensing

Real-time information on soil moisture, nutrient levels, crop health, and insect infestations is provided through drones, satellite and aerial photography, ground-based sensors, etc. Farmers can use this information to decide when to use irrigation, fertilisers & pest control.

Variable rate technology (VRT)

Based on data-driven recommendations, VRT systems modify application of inputs, including fertilisers, herbicides and water. By preventing waste and reducing usage, this helps the environment and saves money.

IoT and sensors

Internet of Things (IoT) technology connects sensors implanted in machinery and equipment; monitors and controls farming activities in real time. Data on temperature, humidity, soil conditions and other variables is gathered by these sensors.

Data analytics and machine learning

To produce useful insights, sophisticated algorithms analyse the enormous amounts of data gathered from many sources. Crop yields, disease outbreaks and the best dates to grow a crop can all be predicted using machine learning algorithms.

Geospatial technology

Geospatial technology helps in generating maps and analysing spatial data. This helps farmers better understand their land, plan irrigation systems and optimise planting patterns based on soil variability and topography.

Reddy is Joint Director, School of Crop Health Policy Support Research, ICAR-National Institute of Biotic Stress Management, Raipur; Lingareddy is a senior economist (sustainable finance & agriculture), Mumbai. Views are personal

