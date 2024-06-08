 Where there’s a wheel, there’s a way : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Features
  • Where there’s a wheel, there’s a way

Where there’s a wheel, there’s a way

As she cruises into her mid-70s, Sudha Mahalingam shows the same drive for road trips that she has nurtured for over 35 years. Back after another memorable outing, she says the joy of carving up your own itinerary & travelling at whim is unmatched

Where there’s a wheel, there’s a way

In their most recent trip, the couple had a stopover at Coonoor, a charming hill town near Ooty defined by misty greenery and magic.



IF Charles Lamb were to live in modern times, he would amend his famous quote to say, “The automobile has entered my soul.” It clogs up our cities, sprays carbon into our lungs, turns our environs into a dreadful cacophony of blaring horns, screeching tyres and roaring engines. Yet, few modern inventions have shrunk the planet as the motor car has. Its seductive allure is difficult to resist, especially with Google Maps showing the way.

The writer poses with her husband in Silent Valley, five hours away from Coonoor.

But when was the last time you dropped off Google Maps to explore some uncharted territory? In the past decade, Google has become so omnipresent, its tentacles strangle the entire planet in their monstrous embrace. Yet, a few days ago, I managed to dodge Google Maps to escape to a hidden treasure tucked away in a remote corner of the Western Ghats — Silent Valley, some 400 km from hometurf Bengaluru.

For those of us impulsive and spontaneous travellers, road trips hold an irresistible allure. And monsoons are when you can find accommodation easily without having to book ahead. So, when the unusually harsh and long summer in Bengaluru showed signs of relenting with its first drizzle, husband and I hopped into our car and drove off to Coonoor, a charming hill town near Ooty.

A photograph from Namibia, which was part of their month-long African road trip. Photo by the writer

As we drove from Mysore and entered Bandipur Tiger Reserve, a picturesque stretch of the forest ripe with exotic game, including the striped and spotted variety, a gorgeous downpour started. You are not allowed to stop your car in the reserve, but we did, to enjoy the sheets of rain cascading down the windshield. On several earlier drives through this stretch, we were always rewarded with sightings of elephants, wild bisons, wild boars, an occasional bear with a cub on its back, but this time, we didn’t see any game. Yet, it was the most magical drive through the forest.

From Bandipur, the road leads seamlessly into Mudumalai, the Tamil Nadu side of the tiger reserve. After Mudumalai, you have 36 hairpin bends to ascend before you reach Ooty and drive further into Coonoor, where we stayed for a few days. Slush, mist and magic defined our layover in Coonoor, where we were serenaded by cicadas and frogs all night and day. From Coonoor, we drove to Silent Valley, five hours away. Primordial, serene and silent because of the absence of cicadas, Silent Valley is a dream destination all year round, but during monsoons, it transforms into a paradise, no less. It is truly wild, with some trees donning tulle-like cobwebs, attesting to their antiquity. The ground sprouts multi-coloured mushrooms and toadstools and hides scores of leeches.

The drive from Coonoor to the Silent Valley National Park takes you through the picturesque countryside, watched over by verdant hills. The last 40 kilometres test your skills with their twists and turns through a dark and dense jungle, dark with secrets and promise.

In August 2022, husband and I had undertaken another epic month-long road trip through three countries in Africa — Namibia, Botswana and Zimbabwe. Landing in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia, we hopped into a 4x4 Nissan Navarra equipped with a tent on its roof, a freezer, stove, tables, chairs, etc. From Windhoek, I drove to Etosha National Park, home to a variety of African game, including lions, leopards, giraffes, ostriches, wildebeest, etc. We had camped in the camping grounds, slept under the tent which opened up when you pulled down the ladder, popped champagne from the fridge, cooked our own meals and watched the glorious African sunset on camping chairs spread out in the desert.

From Etosha, we had driven through the Namib, the planet’s oldest desert. The highlight of this stretch was Sossusvlei, with its seductive sand dunes. From there, we drove along Namibia’s uranium mines to reach the Atlantic coast and its stunning town Swakopmund, where the houses seemed spanking new and the streets were squeaky clean.

We crossed the land border from Namibia into Botswana, where we stayed in a lodge in Chobe National Park and went on safaris several times a day, both on the Chobe river bank and in boats on the river itself, chasing game. After a few days in Chobe, we crossed into Zimbabwe to feast our eyes on the splendid Victoria Falls where the Zambezi dons a rainbow necklace every single day.

Almost every year these past two decades, husband and I have not been able to resist the temptation to take spontaneous driving trips. As I cruise into my mid-seventies, I am advised by my family and friends to take along a driver and to take it easy. But the joy of carving up your own itinerary and the freedom to travel at whim is unmatched. Of course, one has to take certain precautions — like getting your car serviced or checked by a qualified mechanic before setting out, ensuring your FASTag is charged, your car is equipped with a spare tyre, tools, cushions and plenty of water and eats. I try to complete my driving during the day and choose country roads rather than highways.

Where next, I wonder. In our vast country, with varied landscapes, is there a dearth of places to drive to?

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh TRIBUNE EXCLUSIVE

CISF top official calls Kangana ‘slapgate’ emotional outburst by constable Kulwinder Kaur, says she’s apologetic now

2
Trending

Video: Irritated Kangana Ranaut gets into spat with reporters as she gets mobbed by them outside Parliament

3
Chandigarh

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Mohali police book CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur

4
Punjab

Kangana Ranaut ‘slap’ incident: Farmer unions rally behind CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur

5
Punjab

Cop slapped Kangana Ranaut in rush of blood, says CISF

6
Punjab

Former Punjab DIG, DSP convicted in 1993 fake encounter case

7
Punjab

Punjab Police ex-DIG gets 7-year jail for 1993 fake encounter

8
India

The Tribune Analysis: Maharashtra—Will BJP be able to damage control before Assembly polls?

9
India

From ‘right leader at right time’ to ‘fevicol ka jod’, this is what allies said while backing Modi as PM

10
Punjab

Tarn Taran fake encounter: Former SHO sentenced to life imprisonment for staged killing 31 years ago

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend

Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend

Leaders of Bangladesh and Seychelles to arrive today; ones o...

There's drumbeat to find silver linings in 'moral, political, personal' defeat for Modi: Congress

There's drumbeat to find silver linings in 'moral, political, personal' defeat for Modi: Congress

Congress’ general secretary Jairam Ramesh points out that At...

3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela

3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela

Officials say preliminary investigation suggest that the bla...

Eenadu founder chairman and media baron Ramoji Rao passes away at 88

Eenadu founder chairman and media baron Ramoji Rao passes away at 88

Condolences pour in; Telangana government to conduct Rao’s l...

Cook killed in suspected firing along International Border in J-K’s Samba

Cook killed in suspected firing along International Border in J-K’s Samba

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the man was apparently sho...


Cities

View All

Students, parents raise concerns over ‘anomalies’ in NEET UG results

Students, parents raise concerns over ‘anomalies’ in NEET UG results

Over a decade after AIT auctioned plots, dream house eludes allottees

Man gets life sentence for son’s murder

Drugs seized in 62 cases destroyed at paper mill

Jail inmate injured in clash with prisoners

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Legacy waste processing to be over by Dec-end: UT

Legacy waste processing to be over by Dec-end: Chandigarh Administration

Chandigarh: CAG flags irregularities in upkeep of firearms

Power tariff hike unfair, make 300 units free: Manish Tewari to JERC

Sippy Murder Case: Kalyani Singh provided with statements of 53 witnesses

Panchkula man loses Rs 1.61 cr in cyberfraud

3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela

3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela

Post LS rout, INDIA bloc partners to go it alone in Assembly polls

Absconding since 2016, Malda quack held in Delhi

Exhibition to celebrate Shivaji opens in Capital

Patkar’s sentence in defamation case on July 1

Residents of Kot Sadik block road over lack of water supply

Residents of Kot Sadik block road over lack of water supply

At Kulwinder’s Kapurthala house, kin seek proper inquiry

As MP, Kangana should think before she speaks, says Mahila Kisan Union

Planning Board chief demands inquiry into misuse of funds

At Kulwinder’s Kapurthala house, kin seek proper inquiry

A first: Cycle tracks to come up along national highways in city

A first: Cycle tracks to come up along national highways in city

Bike, car catch fire after collision, father-son duo seriously hurt

Rain brings relief from scorching heat in city

At poll seizures worth Rs 37 crore, district seventh highest in state

Woman duped of Rs 57L by miscreants

Storm claims second life within 2 days in Patiala

Storm claims second life within 2 days in Patiala

Pensioners’ body urges state government to concede to its demands

Man held for abusing staff at Khamano Civil Hospital