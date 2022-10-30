 Why Rishi Sunak as British PM doesn't change equation : The Tribune India

Why Rishi Sunak as British PM doesn't change equation

Given the structural hurdles in ties with the UK, New Delhi is banking on a heavy dose of realism rather than feel-good atmospherics

Why Rishi Sunak as British PM doesn't change equation

A New chapter begins: Rishi Sunak holds his first Cabinet meeting in London after taking over as UK Prime Minister. Reuters



Sandeep Dikshit

MANY emotions currently swirl around Rishi Sunak becoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. The strongest is a sense of vindication.

Though it is not recently that persons of Indian origin have started taking over leadership positions in several other countries, what makes Sunak’s case extra special is that he does not share Britain’s dominant race and religion. An Indian-origin PM or President in Mauritius, Fiji or Seychelles is par for the course as unwilling Indians were transported in numbers large enough to constitute a majority. But here it was Sunak’s ability that got counted. His race was hardly mentioned.

The uplifting feeling of having your own man, steeped in Hindu rituals, in 10 Downing Street, however, must be tempered with celebration that is subdued and circumspect. Sunak’s elevation seems like the culmination of a phenomenon bubbling for the past 20 years of Indian talent making its mark in the developed world. Eyebrows are no longer raised when a Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella or even the just-sacked Parag Agrawal make their way to the top of the ultra-competitive corporate pile in the west. Even in economics, Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee and also Raj Chetty and Raghuram Rajan have made their mark.

But corporate successes have so far heavily outweighed electoral triumphs for Indian-origin persons in the UK and the US. Top corporate posts have been won by the Pichais and the Nadellas who migrated straight from Indian taxpayer-funded IITs and IIMs. But new electoral success in the UK has gone to coloureds, including people of Indian-origin like Sunak and his Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who also migrated from Africa.

Yet, barring a handful of constituencies in the UK and the US, a Hindu, Indian-origin candidate has slim chances of winning in other parts of the G7 hinterland. This is what makes Sunak’s acceptance by the Tories so intriguing. It has also given rise to conjecture that easy acceptance of a brown man’s leadership by a generally racist Tory party rank and file could be a temporary holding operation entrusted to a man not from their ranks in terms of race and religion. Sunak appears more Indian than a Braverman only because he is married to an Indian and is demonstrably ritualistic in his religious moorings.

The white heavy hitters, goes this theory, would prefer Sunak to risk combusting his political career while leading a holding operation whose success is not guaranteed. Or is it that the city of London, the world’s premier financial sector that accounts for most of Britain’s wealth, was so angered by his predecessor Liz Truss’ economic missteps that it handed over the baton to a person, regardless of colour, who was one of them?

If and when Sunak and PM Narendra Modi undertake Hindu rituals together, the stupendous camera opportunity will gather eyeballs around the world. But there will be no meeting ground as far as national interests are concerned. Put simply, Sunak is and will be completely focused on pulling the UK out of the economic morass and defeating Russia. Like China, India’s rise will also be tolerated to a point. The presence or absence of Sunaks in the British political ranks will hardly make a difference in London’s statecraft.

It is for this reason that South Block and Sardar Patel Bhavan have taken Sunak’s elevation as PM in their stride. The inner voices of the establishment are already pointing to the structural hurdles in the UK-India relations that necessitate, as before, a heavy dose of realism in dealing with London rather than nostalgia and feel-good atmospherics. They fear that such leaders overcompensate for their minority handicap. As with Braverman, who extols the empire in a manner cringe-worthy in today’s world even for its ardent white backers. Or speaks of her dream of a plane full of illegal British immigrants being sent to Rwanda.

A Sunak party colleague, Saeeda Warsi, concedes that having a person of colour as PM is a step forward for visible diversity. And unlike some politicians, Sunak does not deny his heritage or faith. “But will he understand better historical and entrenched institutional prejudice?” asks Warsi, while reckoning that he would probably not because “he was a rich kid who’s now a very rich man”.

There is no denying that Indian talent is now preening itself on the world stage. It is just possible that the next presidential election in the US may see a straight fight between two candidates of Indian-origin, most likely Kamala Harris vs Nikki Haley or Tulsi Gabbard. Sunak’s priority, like that of a Harris or Haley, will be inward-looking — to resuscitate the economy and control inflation. All foreign policy initiatives will be in lockstep with the cousins across the Atlantic. Just like the AUKUS initiative in the Indo-Pacific that incidentally left India high, dry and unconsulted.

India’s bilateral ties with the UK are already on an upward trajectory on issues that matter — security and trade. The British, like their American cousins, have been talking up the China threat and the valuable role that India can play in this regard. The Indo-UK Roadmap 2030 for bettering trade and other ties, the large number of Indian students boosting the island’s economy and an easier investment climate in India all have the ingredients of bringing the two countries closer. But it is worth ruminating why this did not happen despite several other ingredients that have been in play for decades. PM Modi, aware of the lacunae, put the finger on the pulse. In his congratulatory message to Sunak, he underlined India’s expectations from the UK — with or without an Indian-origin person at the helm. It was to transform historic ties into a modern partnership. That clearly is a work in progress.

Sticking points

 Suella Braverman

Action against Khalistanis

Rishi Sunak was Chancellor of the Exchequer when the Indian High Commission came under aggressive sieges by Khalistani separatists who were joined by British Pakistanis. There are no points for guessing the involvement of at least one foreign intelligence agency in providing manpower for the siege and the passive acquiescence of another in the open collection of funds in the UK for promoting separatism. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval and successive RAW chiefs have flagged this issue with their British counterparts. The recent communal clashes in Leicester have also raised Indian suspicions.

Economic offenders in exile

For all the Indian state’s exertions, the British legal system conveniently shelters Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and several others. The manner in which the extradition of Mehul Choksi from the Caribbean was thwarted has convinced New Delhi that there was more to it than just a local court intervening in the affair. For the Modi government, the inability to bring economic offenders sheltered in the UK to book has been a loss of face despite the trumpeting of the PM’s tours abroad as all-conquering charm offensives. If the PM’s visits really bowl them over, this ability clearly comes short against getting dodgy tax offenders back.

Dirty neighbourhood games

The links between the US-UK intelligence grid and the ISI have been deep and enduring and some of their joint ventures cause pain and discomfort to India. Its deep involvement with handpicked regimes of Karzai and Ghani, followed by their abrupt abandonment, has left Afghanistan as a ticking time bomb. Now, they are reportedly Taliban’s rivals in what looks like a grinding, low-intensity conflict that will make Afghanistan more ungovernable and more attractive for jihad enthusiasts. MI6’s involvements in violence and machinations elsewhere in the neighbourhood have sometimes been hung around India’s neck, leading to avoidable discord.

No change in inequity

The United Kingdom, as the rest of the G7, has largely paid lip service to repeated pleas by emerging countries, including India, Brazil and Indonesia, for greater representation in multilateral institutions such as the World Bank, IMF and the United Nations Security Council. Sunak’s ascent doesn’t change London’s positions on keeping the demands of emerging countries at bay as long as possible. In fact, as a product of the city of London, he would be doing the opposite: ensuring that western finance remains dominant in all avenues of greater profit.

Braverman vs Sunak

Suella Braverman has made adverse comments on immigration and the mobility agreement with India. As Home Secretary in the Sunak Cabinet, it remains to be seen whether she will hold aloft her disagreements on the mobility agreement. The difference between the two can cause another schism in the Conservative Party that could short-circuit Sunak’s stay at 10 Downing Street. If Sunak decides to side with Braverman, a rift with New Delhi is inevitable.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant

2
Trending

Jaya Bachchan on why she got married to Amitabh in a hurry and why she 'will not have a problem' if granddaughter has a child without marriage

3
Amritsar

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case

4
Punjab

Delhi's air 'unbreathable', AQI reaches 'severe' mark as stubble-burning increases in Punjab

5
Delhi

Both BJP, AAP responsible for sending Yamuna to ICU, says 'waterman' Rajendra Singh

6
Himachal

'Loot ki chhoot': Himachal Congress releases chargesheet against Jai Ram Thakur government

7
Trending

'Train isn't weak, cattle getting stronger': Twitterati initiates meme fest as Vande Bharat Express rams into cattle third time in a month

8
World

120 dead after Halloween crowd surge in South Korea's Seoul

9
Brand Connect

Yoga Burn Tea Ignite Reviews (New Report) Fat Burning Weight Loss Tea Supplement?

10
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut hints at entry into politics, says 'open to public service if given a chance'

Don't Miss

View All
Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant
Diaspora

Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant

‘I have no problem if you have a child without marriage’: Jaya to granddaughter Navya, shares how she got married to Amitabh Bachchan
Trending

Jaya Bachchan on why she got married to Amitabh in a hurry and why she 'will not have a problem' if granddaughter has a child without marriage

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case
Amritsar

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case

Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to baby girl at AIIMS
Nation

Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to baby girl at Delhi's AIIMS

‘Vijay mama, hi it's Rishi’, watch UK Prime Minister’s viral video call inviting Kashmiri chef Sanjay Raina's uncle to 10 Downing Street
Diaspora

'Vijay mama, hi it's Rishi', watch UK Prime Minister's viral video call inviting Kashmiri chef Sanjay Raina's uncle to 10 Downing Street

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde
World

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter; fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde

‘Won’t return, what will we do without a degree?’
Punjab

Indian students in Ukraine: Won't return, what will we do without a degree?

‘Gaddi nu crane lai gayi’: Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi’s ‘Bolo ta ra ra ra’ to spread ‘no parking’ message
Chandigarh

'Gaddi nu crane lai gayi': Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo ta ra ra ra' to spread 'no parking' message

Top News

At least 151 dead, 82 injured in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul

At least 151 dead, 82 injured in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul

Those killed or hurt were mostly teens and people in their 2...

Delhi Declaration calls for zero tolerance to terror

Delhi Declaration calls for zero tolerance to terror

Says increasing misuse of Internet a cause for concern

Haryana panchayat elections: Polling underway for zila parishad, panchayat samitis in nine districts in first phase

Haryana panchayat elections: Polling underway for zila parishad, panchayat samitis in nine districts in first phase

Polling being held to elect 1,278 panchayat samiti and 175 z...

J-K: 4 dead, six injured in landslide at Ratle Power Project in Kishtwar

J-K: 4 dead, six injured in landslide at Ratle Power Project in Kishtwar

A rescue team of about 6 persons, deputed to the site after ...

South Korean’s Yoon declares national mourning period over deadly Seoul stampede

South Korean’s Yoon declares national mourning period over deadly Seoul stampede

At least 151 people were killed and 82 others seriously inju...


Cities

View All

City tourism to get ~100-cr push from Centre

Amritsar tourism to get Rs 100-cr push from Centre

Drug sale posters found at Chowk Moni area

Road accident snuffs out lives of 2 youngsters in Tarn Taran

Jandiala Guru resident arrested by Delhi cops

Youth booked for rape

Govt committed to procuring every grain of paddy: Food Min

Punjab Govt committed to procuring every grain of paddy: Food Minister

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

People living outside ‘lal dora’ likely to get water connection

People living outside 'lal dora' likely to get water connection

'0001' of CH01CM fetches Rs 18.19 lakh

Companies remove overhead cables

3 mowed down at Jhanjheri village

Member of Bishnoi gang in police net

AIIMS 1st central institute to adopt 3rd-party audit

AIIMS 1st central institute to adopt 3rd-party audit

GRAP-3 kicks in, construction activities banned in Delhi-NCR as air quality nears 'severe' category

Now, know emergency bed status at AIIMS; real time dashboard launched

Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann greeted with black flags, chants of ‘Modi’ in Gujarat’s Navsari; Delhi CM calls protesters his ‘brothers’

Campaign to curb vehicular pollution: Will answer all queries, resubmit file to LG, says Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Jalandhar: Urban Estate residents to boycott MC poll

Jalandhar: Urban Estate residents to boycott MC poll

Phagwara MC to float tenders for waste management

3 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Six-month-old was raped before being murdered: Autopsy

Awareness drive on free legal aid starts tomorrow

Heroin worth Rs 1 crore seized, 2 held in Ludhiana

Heroin worth Rs 1 crore seized, 2 held in Ludhiana

Punjabi language ‘ignored’ on murals, NGO files complaint

SBS Nagar market road, parking area lie in neglect; authorities in slumber

More farmers adopt in-situ, ex-situ stubble management

Servant flees with cash, jewellery from city bizman’s house

Labs ignore cap, overcharge patients for dengue test

Labs ignore cap, overcharge patients for dengue test

Stray menace on outskirts of city poses risk to road users

Amid dengue spread, 6 cases of chikungunya surface in dist

10-day national theatre festival from Nov 1

Heart surgeries on hold at Patiala's Govt Rajindra Hospital