Women power drives EV market

One out of every four electric cars sold in the country is bought by a woman

Vijay C Roy

Three months back, when Chandigarh-based Santosh Duhan (56), a programmer with the Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation, wanted to dispose of her hatchback, she was clear that the replacement would be an electric vehicle (EV). Her focus was now on a vehicle that offered a good driving experience, an automatic gear box and efficient running cost as her daily commute was nearly 30 km.

She zeroed in on an electric car with a price tag of around Rs 10 lakh after incentives and subsidy. “I was very excited when I bought the car. I didn’t pay anything for the registration. In addition, I got Central subsidy of Rs 1.2 lakh. Although the initial acquisition cost is high, my daily commuting expenses have come down drastically to less than Rs 1 per km,” says Duhan.

The ease of driving, safety aspects, rise in charging infrastructure and increasing environmental awareness are propelling women to choose electric cars over those powered by fossil fuels. A significant 25 per cent of EV buyers in India are women. That is, one out of every four electric vehicles sold in the country is bought by a woman, which is double the industry average of 12 per cent of women buyers of petrol and diesel cars.

Women embracing electric mobility also signifies their growing independence and confidence in making automotive choices.

“Interestingly, we have observed that more than 24 per cent of Tiago EV buyers are women, which is twice the industry average for four-wheelers. This trend continues to build strongly because of the modern features and enhanced comfort offered by an EV, making it a compelling value proposition,” says Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales, and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd.

Tata Motors’ EV sales have consistently shown year-on-year growth. In FY23, the company sold more than 48,000 EVs. They have already sold more than 37,000 EVs in the first half of FY24. These figures indicate a growing demand for EVs as the market continues to mature and adoption barriers decrease. Tata Motors has an over 72 per cent share in India’s electric vehicle market. The contributors to this include the Tiago, Nexon and Tigor models.

As the second-largest EV player in India, MG Motor has sold over 17,000 units of the ZS EV and MG Comet cumulatively. In the second quarter of FY 2023-24, it has registered a notable 25- 30 per cent of EV sales.

“Women buyers are increasingly choosing electric vehicles in India. The ease of driving as EVs are automatic, better charging infrastructure and total cost of ownership, as well as increasing environmental consciousness, are driving this trend. For MG, women account for approximately 35 per cent of our total EV sales. Comparatively, 11-12 per cent of petrol and diesel cars are bought by women,” says Gaurav Gupta, Deputy MD, MG Motor India.

“Driving an electric car can be a wholly different experience from driving ICE (internal combustion engine) cars. It’s not only environment-friendly but there are no hassles of shifting gears. In addition, there is no engine sound and very little vibrations and harshness. That makes the cabin very quiet and comfortable,” says Jyoti, who recently bought an electric car.

According to Sameer Thakur, Group Sales Head, Berkeley Tata Motors, Chandigarh, “More than 25 per cent of our EV buyers are women. In many cases, we have seen that the EV is registered in the name of a male member of the family, but a female is actually driving it. The main reasons for a buyer choosing an EV as her next vehicle are lower fuel or running costs, ease of driving, less maintenance as well as increasing environmental awareness.”

According to studies, the running cost of an electric car can be as low as Rs 1 per km, compared to about Rs 4 per km for diesel cars and more than Rs 5 per km for petrol cars.

Catering to demand

MG Motor conducted a survey with Nielsen to understand car buyers’ preferences in both metros and non-metros. The results showed that nearly 90 per cent of respondents believed that compact smart cars could reduce travel time and parking hassles.

Keeping that in mind, the company introduced MG Comet EV, which offers easy maneuverability, hassle-free parking and an economical cost of running. Moreover, its range of 230 km on a single charge empowers the customer. MG Comet EV entered the Indian market earlier this year and is competing against Tata’s popular Tiago EV. In order to attract women buyers, automakers are focusing on offering a more seamless ownership experience.

Charging infrastructure is one of the key considerations while buying an EV for women buyers. “Considering it as a major factor, we are working towards strengthening the EV infrastructure to develop confidence among buyers. We offer free installation of home chargers to provide ease of charging,” says Gaurav Gupta.

As of July 31, more than 9,100 public EV charging stations are operational, with 15,493 EV chargers all across the country, according to Minister of Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey.

Now, mobile charging

In India, where there is just one charging point for 164 EVs (compared to the global average of 15.9 EVs), a handful of startups are vying to plug themselves in by providing door-to-door fast-charging services.

There are some budding startups offering Charging as a Service (CaaS) that enables riders to access instant charging through mobile fast chargers. Gurugram-based Hopcharge provides door-to-door

EV fast-charging services. With its subscription, an EV customer can order a van equipped with lithium-ion power banks at an hour’s notice and get the EV charged anywhere in the NCR. Mobec Innovations is offering charging facilities for EVs at the doorstep. Catering to Delhi and NCR, it intends to expand operations to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Lucknow and Jaipur, among other locations.

