 Yes to banana: Every bit of the plant can be used : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Features
  • Yes to banana: Every bit of the plant can be used

Yes to banana: Every bit of the plant can be used

Each and every bit of the banana plant is used by humankind — leaves as an eco-friendly plate; the fruit, flower and stem as food

Yes to banana: Every bit of the plant can be used

Raw banana kofta curry



Rahul Verma

Now that the season celebrating the king of fruits is here, it’s time we gave some thought to a fruit that in some quarters is sadly known as the joker of fruits. But while I have no quarrel with the king — the much-loved mango — I think we should raise a roast to the so-called joker in the pack — the banana. Think of a banana, and you picture someone slipping over its peel. In some Indian languages, the words ‘raw banana’ are used as an insult. I think we do the banana a great injustice. It is actually a versatile fruit that grows on a versatile plant. Each and every bit of the banana plant is used by humankind — the leaves as an eco-friendly plate, and the fruit, flower and stem as food.

Ingredients for kofta

  • Green bananas 400 g
  • Ginger paste 1 tsp
  • Green chillies (chopped) 2-3
  • Cumin seeds 1 tsp
  • Black pepper ½ tsp
  • Mint leaves (chopped) 1 tbsp
  • Rice flour or arrowroot powder 2 tbsp
  • Salt To taste
  • Oil for cooking and frying

Ingredients for gravy

  • Tomatoes (chopped) 2
  • Onions (chopped) 2
  • Ginger-garlic paste 1 tbsp
  • Chilli powder 1 tsp
  • Turmeric powder 1 tsp
  • Jeera powder 1 tsp
  • Dhania powder 1 tsp
  • Cumin seeds ½ tsp
  • Cinnamon 1 stick
  • A pinch of garam masala and salt to taste

Method

Pressure cook the bananas (roughly 3 whistles). Take them out, peel them and mash them. Add the other kofta ingredients (barring the oil), make small kofta-shaped balls. Fry them in hot oil. Take them out with a slotted spoon. For the gravy, add the cinnamon stick and the cumin seeds to the same oil. Add the chopped onions, tomatoes and ginger-garlic paste. Sauté well. Add the other ingredients one by one. Add some water (roughly 1 ½ cups). When it boils, add the koftas. Let them simmer for 2-3 minutes. Serve hot.

Banana is a super food. It’s full of nutrients, and can be eaten in varied ways. I love the fruit, and have it with curd, some pressed rice (chiwda) and sugar every now and then for breakfast. We have mashed bananas dipped in a besan batter and fried these as pakoras. A friend says that her dessert often consists of a ripe banana, slit lengthwise and filled with jaggery. She zaps it in the microwave for a few seconds — and the result is a mouth-watering dish. Ripe bananas add zest to pancakes, too. We make a runny mix of flour and water, ladle some of it on a frying pan, roll it with a spatula, and then add some mashed bananas at the centre before folding it.

What’s interesting is that ripe bananas are used in so many of our savoury dishes. At a restaurant in Kochi a couple of months ago, I had a delicious beef dish with sweet banana fritters on the side. The sweetness and texture of the banana complemented the taste of the fried meat, and the two together did a gentle waltz that gladdened my heart.

The green banana, of course, has been a part of disparate cuisines. Kachche kele ke kofte is a particular favourite of mine (see recipe). The raw banana works well as sabzi, too — cooked with sliced onions, grated coconut, chillies, mustard seeds, cumin seeds, asafoetida and urad dal. I have friends who maintain that a boiled and mashed raw banana, seasoned just with salt, is excellent for the palate and an ailing tummy. Green bananas are often put in fish curries and mixed vegetables.

The banana stem is eaten in many parts of the country and is quite a versatile dish. For the southern arati dhoota koora (banana stem curry), take the inside of a banana stem, discard the outer layer, chop it into small pieces and soak the pieces in buttermilk or water for a bit. Boil the pieces in water with turmeric until tender. In hot oil, add black gram dal, mustard seeds, red chillies, curry leaves and asafoetida. Add the stem pieces, cook for a few minutes, and then top with roasted, ground sesame seeds.

The banana flower is a great delicacy in many parts of India, too. Separating the florets is tedious, but eastern India’s mochar ghonto and mochar chop (banana flower sabzi and cutlets) are delightful.

Bananas bring to mind an old joke. “How do you spell banana?” a teacher asks a student. “I know how to spell it,” the boy replies. “Ba-na-na-na-na — I just don’t know when to stop.” I am like that with bananas. Once I start on them, I don’t know when to stop!

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Here is all about 3 Punjabi youth held in Canada for Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar’s killing

2
Jalandhar

Lovely Professional University-Phagwara student from Noida, 3 others sustain bullet injuries in clash between two groups

3
Trending

‘Win Raebareli before challenging for top’: Russian chess great Kasparov's cryptic post on Rahul Gandhi sets social media on fire

4
Delhi

Former Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely, 4 others join BJP

5
Chandigarh

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order to remove protesters from Chandigarh-Mohali road

6
Lok Sabha Elections

After Surat and Indore, Congress Puri LS candidate Sucharita Mohanty returns party ticket

7
India Explainer

Lok Sabha election: Will Prajwal Revanna controversy affect BJP prospects in Karnataka

8
India

Snake venom case: ED files money-laundering case against YouTuber Elvish Yadav, others

9
India

Karnataka sex scandal: JD(S) MLA HD Revanna taken into custody by SIT in kidnapping case

10
J & K

One IAF soldier killed, 4 injured after terrorists ambush convoy in J-K's Poonch

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Canada a ‘rule-of-law country’, says PM Trudeau after arrest of three Indians in Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar killing

Canada a ‘rule-of-law country’, says PM Trudeau after arrest of three Indians in Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar killing

Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, was shot dead outside a gurdwara...

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops

Day after 3 arrests, S Jaishankar terms such incidents their...

Of 3 held in Canada, two have no criminal record

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Of 3 held in Canada, two have no criminal record

Congress names Jay Narayan Patnaik as Puri candidate after Sucharita Mohanty exits Lok Sabha race citing lack of funds

Congress names Jay Narayan Patnaik as Puri candidate after Sucharita Mohanty exits Lok Sabha race citing lack of funds

Mohanty is the third Congress candidate to retreat from elec...

Army helicopter makes precautionary landing in Maharashtra’s Sangli; no casualty

Army helicopter makes precautionary landing in Maharashtra’s Sangli; no casualty

The chopper lands at a farm near Erandoli village in Miraj t...


Cities

View All

Residents, NGOs unite in protest against life-threatening effects of Tung Dhab drain

Residents, NGOs unite in protest against life-threatening effects of Tung Dhab drain

Health employees seek exemption from poll duty

Manch puts development agenda before Amritsar Lok Sabha candidates

In ‘Vote Kar Amritsar’ campaign, residents light lamps at Town Hall

LS candidates take to social media platforms as traditional methods of canvassing take a back seat

Moosewala’s family backs Congress candidate

Sidhu Moosewala’s family backs Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder

SC stays High Court order on removing protesters from UT-Mohali road

SC stays High Court order on removing protesters from UT-Mohali road

UT heritage items no antiquity or art treasure under law: ASI

Morning walker falls prey to stray dog at Leisure Valley

PL Varma: Soul of Chandigarh

Tewari renews open debate challenge, Tandon hits back

INDIA VOTES 2024: AAP candidates file nominations

INDIA VOTES 2024: AAP candidates file nominations

Chandni Chowk Congress nominee submits papers

Speculation rife Lovely may replace Harsh in East Delhi

Auto-rickshaw driver injured as signboard falls on him

Five arrested for murder

INDIA VOTES 2024: Once foes, Chaudhary, Rinku share stage

Once foes, Vikramjit Chaudhary, Sushil Rinku share stage

Blocked sewer inconveniences residents, commuters

Gangster arrested for killing kabaddi player

PCMS doctors go on strike in Kapurthala govt hospitals

Jalandhar: Free books distributed

INDIA VOTES 2024: All 2,919 polling stations equipped with assured minimum facilities in Ludhiana district

INDIA VOTES 2024: All 2,919 polling stations equipped with assured minimum facilities in Ludhiana district

It’s Congress vs rest in Punjab, says Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Congress’s Amethi pick Kishori Lal Sharma has Ludhiana roots, joined Gandhis in 1980s

Residents oppose setting up of liquor vend on Jassian Road

Use cow cess to tackle stray cattle menace: Ludhiana residents to MC

Farmer dies during protest against BJP’s Preneet, blame game begins

Farmer dies during protest against BJP’s Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur, blame game begins

Fourth National Yogasana Training Programme ends

SAD candidate NK Sharma condoles farmer’s death

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

DC holds meet to chalk out anti-flood plans