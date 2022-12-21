 Argentina’s FIFA World Cup champions airlifted in helicopters as fans swarm team bus : The Tribune India

Argentina’s FIFA World Cup champions airlifted in helicopters as fans swarm team bus

The players were unable to reach the central Obelisco monument because the route was completely blocked by the heaving crowd estimated at over 4 million people

Argentina’s FIFA World Cup champions airlifted in helicopters as fans swarm team bus

Captain Lionel Messi looks up during a homecoming parade for the Argentine soccer team that won the World Cup tournament in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Tuesday. AP/PTI



Reuters

Buenos Aires, December 21

Argentina's World Cup heroes had to abandon an open-top bus parade in Buenos Aires on Tuesday as millions of ecstatic fans flooded onto the streets and brought the city to a standstill,  with Lionel Messi and his team mates whisked into helicopters to complete the celebrations.

The players who were triumphant in Sunday's World Cup final in Qatar were unable to reach the central Obelisco monument as planned because the route was completely blocked by the heaving crowd, estimated by local media at over four million people.

With social media footage showing some fans trying to jump onto the team's bus when it passed under a bridge, the scheduled eight-hour journey was cut short due to security fears. The players were transferred from their parade bus and into helicopters.

"The world champions are flying over the entire route in helicopters because it became impossible to continue on land due to the explosion of joy," presidential spokeswoman Gabriela Cerruti wrote on Twitter.

Television images showed people all over the city, including those waiting around the Obelisco and on surrounding highways trying to catch a glimpse of their returning champions.

"It's crazy, it's incredible, it's the best thing that can happen to you in life," said 25-year-old metalworker Matias Gomez.

"It is an enormous joy to see all these happy people, all together, one with the other, holding hands, giving each other hugs, kisses. We are all one today." The team had arrived in the early hours of Tuesday at Ezeiza airport. Despite it being around 3am local time (0600 GMT), thousands were waiting with banners, flags and flares and howling with joy after Messi and his team mates ended the country's 36-year wait to win the World Cup.

By around midday millions had already congregated in downtown Buenos Aires, with major roads shut down for the parade. People held up banners of Messi and late icon Diego Maradona, played instruments or climbed lamp-posts or bus stops.

Roads started to clear after the players took to the sky in helicopters, with some people left disappointed not to see the team.

The Argentine capital has been in party mode since the dramatic victory over France in Sunday's final in Qatar, which has helped mask economic woes in the South American nation battling one of the world's highest inflation rates.

The penalty shootout victory made the country world champions for the first time since Maradona hoisted the trophy in 1986 and the third in total.

The government made Tuesday a national holiday to allow fans to celebrate the win.

"I celebrate how the people took to the streets to pay homage to our national team," President Alberto Fernandez said in a post on Twitter. "Millions of Argentines in the streets, in a uncommon December, which will remain forever in our hearts."

'I CAN'T CRY ANY MORE'

As the open-top bus snaked through the city, players danced and cheered with fans who circled the bus. Police were having to hold people back to allow the vehicle to move forward on its slow journey towards the centre of town.

But eventually they could go no further.

"They don't let us get to greet all the people who were at the Obelisco. The security agents that escorted us won't allow us to move forward," tweeted Chiqui Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA).

"A thousand apologies on behalf of all the champion players," he added. "Thanks for so much love!! We are the top football nation in the world! The cup is back home." Messi, 35, has burnished his reputation as one of the world's greatest ever with the win as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after a scintillating 3-3 draw after extra time.

He has said it was his last match in the World Cup, though he plans to play a few more games for the national side.

At times it has felt that the whole country has been partying through the night from Sunday onwards in the southern hemisphere summer, the joy of victory infecting everyone with cars regularly blaring their horns in celebration.

"There are people lying on the floor who came straight from the last party to get up and keep partying," said Elio Maisares, 25, as he celebrated in the city where everyone and everything was covered in the white-and-blue of the "Albiceleste".

"Just look at all this, look at everything that is painted in light blue and white. Along the roads, the highways, all the people are rooting for Argentina," he said.

"It's really impressive, it's unique, what a way to cry. I cried this morning, yesterday, the day before yesterday, I can't cry anymore, it's incredible!"

#Lionel Messi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's 31-hour long questioning by Income Tax officials ends

2
Sports

Viral photo: Dream fulfilled, Lionel Messi sleeps fitfully with golden FIFA Trophy in his arms

3
Nation

Ambulance driver on way to hospital halts to have a drink, serves peg to patient

4
Punjab

‘Drinking and driving the state’: Harsimrat Badal on Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab govt

5
Punjab

Former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Channi spends night with Sidhu Moosewala's parents at their Mansa house

6
Nation

With Covid cases rising in US, China; Health Minister Mandaviya to review situation; states told to increase genome sequencing of positive samples

7
Trending

‘Garam-Dharam with our red-hot girls’: SpiceJet’s ‘contentious’ post featuring Dharmendra draws netizens ire, NCW takes note

8
Himachal

Old pension scheme: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu directs finance dept to come up with final proposal

9
World

Hostage crisis: Pakistan's special forces storm counter-terrorism centre, kill all 33 Taliban terrorists

10
Punjab

Ferozepur distillery protest: 8 policemen injured in clash with members of farmer unions; HC tells protesters to end 'illegal' stir

Don't Miss

View All
Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated
Himachal

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab
Punjab

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab

60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by Covid in next 90 days; deaths likely to be in millions: Epidemiologist
World

Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions

Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility in Bhatinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit
Punjab

Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail and road traffic hit

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert
Delhi

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C
Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans

Messi wins Golden Ball, Mbappe gets Golden Boot at FIFA World Cup 2022
FIFA 2022

Messi wins Golden Ball, Mbappe gets Golden Boot at FIFA World Cup 2022

Top News

Covid not over yet, have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance: Mansukh Mandaviya

Health minister reviews covid situation; directs officials to be alert, strengthen surveillance

Says prepared to manage any situation

Reports of rising covid cases in China a concern but India need not panic given excellent vaccination coverage: Serum Institute CEO Poonawala

India need not panic given excellent covid vaccination coverage, says Serum Institute CEO Poonawala

Poonawalla's tweet comes a day after the Union Health Minist...

3 cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, driving China’s covid surge, detected in India

3 cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, driving China's covid surge, detected in India

BF.7 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5 and has th...

Consider suspending Yatra if covid protocols cannot be followed, Union minister Mandaviya tells Rahul Gandhi

Consider suspending Yatra if covid protocols cannot be followed, Mansukh Mandaviya tells Rahul Gandhi

In a letter addressed to Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister...

Audio clip featuring Pakistan ex-CM Imran Khan in ‘phone sex’ goes viral; his party calls it ‘fake’

Audio clip featuring Pakistan ex-CM Imran Khan in ‘phone sex’ goes viral; his party calls it ‘fake’


Cities

View All

School timings changed; teachers, pupils get relief in Amritsar

School timings changed; teachers, pupils get relief in Amritsar

Delay in clearance irks flyers at Amritsar airport

Punjab's move to hand over Amritsar's Ram Bagh to clubs draws High Court ire

NAAC score: Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar 2nd best after Tata institute

Cockfighting, betting rampant in rural areas of Gurdaspur, police on toes

Cold wave grips north India; fog to improve from Thursday night

Cold wave grips north India; fog to improve from Thursday night

Cold wave, fog bring cheer to wheat growers in Punjab

Dense fog engulfs Chandigarh; Flight from Delhi cancelled

Dense fog engulfs Chandigarh; Flight from Delhi cancelled

Season’s first fog throws air, rail services off track in Chandigarh

Chandigarh sees 4,735 dog bite cases this year, second among UTs

Auto driver held for stalking radio jockey in Chandigarh

Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh among top performers in social progress index

Foggy morning in Delhi, visibility drops to 400 metres

Foggy morning in Delhi, visibility drops to 400 metres

AAP to pay Rs 97 cr for 'political' ads: Delhi L-G VK Saxena

Delhi court seeks ED’s response to Jacqueline Fernandez’s plea to go to Bahrain to visit mother

Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for 'political' advertisements

Dalai Lama in Delhi, but no public function on the cards

Farmers, Latifpura residents threaten to block national highway on Jan 1

Demolitions at Latifpura: Farmers, residents threaten to block national highway on Jan 1

Chaos on roads due to Latifpura march, shobha yatra

Population of Jalandhar city 'declines' in survey!

Himachal resident held with 2-kg charas

Apart from flak, rows, nothing to MC, Improvement Trust's credit

Project to redevelop Ludhiana railway station to begin soon

Project to redevelop Ludhiana railway station to begin soon

Fog throws rail traffic out of gear in Ludhiana

Jalandhar resident gets 10-year jail for possessing narcotics

Youth dies, one hurt after being hit by train in Ludhiana

Two killed, 4 hurt in furnace blast in Doraha

Punjabi University, Patiala terminates services of 20 striking sanitation workers

Punjabi University, Patiala terminates services of 20 striking sanitation workers

Non-operational street lights pose problems for commuters in Patiala

Kids, elderly advised to stay indoor in Patiala district

2 land in police net with 10 stolen bikes in Patiala

Disability certificates to be reverified, staff miffed