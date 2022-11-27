Brussels sees riots after Morocco beat Belgium at World Cup

Brussels, November 27
Police had to seal off parts of the centre of Brussels, deploy water cannons and fire tear gas to disperse crowds following violence during and after Morocco’s 2-0 upset win over Belgium at the World Cup.
Dozens of rioters set steps on fire and pelted cars with bricks. Police moved in after one person suffered facial injuries, said Brussels police spokeswoman Ilse Van de Keere.
Brussels mayor Philippe Close urged soccer fans to stay away from the city centre and said authorities were doing their utmost to keep order in the streets. Even subway and tram traffic had to be interrupted on police orders.
Morocco’s victory was a major upset at the World Cup and was enthusiastically celebrated by fans with Moroccan immigrant roots in many Belgian cities.
It was not immediately clear how many people were detained during the disturbances. AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
We asked Congress to target terror, they aimed at Modi: PM in Gujarat
PM accuses Congress and newer parties of practising politics...
Quad partners India, Australia stay away from China-led meet on Indian Ocean
Sources say a few of participants were individuals or groups...
13 injured after falling on railway track as part of foot over-bridge collapses in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur
One person suffers head injuries and his condition is critic...
Anti-lockdown protests intensify in China as Covid cases hit record high
Videos of protests from various university campuses where st...
Tarn Taran villager arrested with 8 Chinese pistols, bullets, 2-kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan via drone
As per official, police had specific information that a cons...