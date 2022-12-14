FIFA World Cup: No big celebrations, we still have one step ahead of us, says Argentina boss Scaloni

IANS

Lusail (Qatar), December 14

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said his team would enjoy muted celebrations after reaching the World Cup final with a 3-0 victory over Croatia.

Julian Alvarez scored a brace and Lionel Messi converted a penalty as Argentina won their fifth consecutive match in this tournament after starting with a shock defeat to Saudi Arabia.

"We'll celebrate because we know it's exciting to advance to the final," Scaloni said after the semifinal. "But we still have one step ahead of us. It's a historic moment that we need to enjoy but that's it. We need to focus on the upcoming match." Scaloni heaped praise on Messi, who now has five goals and three assists in this tournament. His strike here saw him surpass Gabriel Batistuta as Argentina's all-time leading World Cup scorer with 11 goals, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

"Of course, we say that Messi is (the best player ever) and maybe we are narrow-minded because as an Argentine, it's enjoyable. But I have no doubt that he is the best," he said.

"I have been saying it for a long time. I'm honoured to see him train and play. It's exciting because every time you see him play it's a huge source of motivation for Argentinians. It's a privilege to have him in our squad." Scaloni also thanked the tens of thousands of Argentinian fans present at Lusail stadium, many of whom began singing hours before the 10 pm kick-off and finished well beyond midnight.

"I have the dream job of all Argentines," he said. "Our people were supporting us throughout and you could feel it. It was unforgettable. We're all pushing in the same direction and we're grateful to them."