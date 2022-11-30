 'Golden Generation' disappoint as Welsh dragon fails to roar at World Cup : The Tribune India

'Golden Generation' disappoint as Welsh dragon fails to roar at World Cup

Having played below their standards, Wales will hope they do not have to wait another 64 years to return to the World Cup

'Golden Generation' disappoint as Welsh dragon fails to roar at World Cup

Wales’ Gareth Balelooks dejected after their match against England during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on November 29, 2022. Reuters



Reuters

Al Rayyan, Qatar, November 29

Fans were hoping for Wales to turn up at the World Cup in high spirits after an agonising 64-year wait but the team stumbled at the first hurdle as the ageing "Golden Generation" of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey failed to deliver.

In the opening 1-1 draw with the United States, Bale proved why he is Wales' most trustworthy player after he won and converted a late penalty, but that was all he could offer in what was an underwhelming campaign for the Welsh in Qatar.

Against Iran, the 33-year-old was dispossessed several times and had one shot on target as Wales suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat which left them hoping for a miracle against rivals England in the so-called "Battle of Britain".

Wales' most-capped player was anonymous in attack against England in the first half and was substituted at the break due to a hamstring issue before Wales limped to a 3-0 defeat, finishing bottom of Group B with one point and one goal.

Regardless of his form at club level before a major international tournament, Bale usually delivers when he puts on the Wales shirt but it was not the case this time as questions were raised about his form and fitness.

Coming into the World Cup, the Los Angeles FC forward had played only 36 minutes of competitive football since September. At the World Cup, he had to play three matches within eight days and he struggled.

While Bale looked like a spent force, Ramsey was no different -- floundering in midfield as he gave the ball away more times than any other player against Iran and lost all but one of his eight duels.

Ramsey started only five of his 12 French Ligue 1 games for Nice this season before making the trip to Qatar.

"That's the problem we always have, asking players who are not playing for their clubs to come and give performance after performance," Wales head coach Rob Page said.

Ramsey, who turns 32 next month, and Bale have long carried the national team on their shoulders but they crumbled under the weight of expectation in Qatar.

Apart from Bale and Ramsey, 32-year-old midfielder Joe Allen also had a disappointing cameo, though that was expected given he was making a return after two months out following a hamstring injury and that his best days are behind him.

Goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey, 35, was guilty of a rash error in the second game that allowed the Iranians to get into the contest as he was sent off.

The absence of a player who could rise to the challenge hurt Wales, who made the World Cup via the playoffs by overcoming Austria and Ukraine to reach the global showpiece tournament for the first time since 1958.

Perhaps the time is up for the Welsh golden era with Bale's career winding to a close in Major League Soccer and doubts over Ramsey's ability to deliver big performances - though Bale says he will play for Wales for as long as he's wanted.

Having played below their standards, Wales will hope they do not have to wait another 64 years to return to the World Cup.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi's farm house sealed in Gurugram's Sohna

2
Business

Toyota Kirloskar Vice Chairman Vikram S Kirloskar dies of heart attack

3
Health

48,500-year-old zombie virus revived by scientists in Russia

4
Business

Tata group to merge Vistara with Air India; Singapore Airlines to buy 25.1 pc stake in Air India

5
Business

Prannoy and Radhika Roy resign as Directors on board of RRPRH

6
Sports

BCCI serves conflict of interest notice on its president Roger Binny

7
Nation

China warns US not to interfere in its relationship with India: Pentagon

8
Delhi

Woman thrashes daughter’s father-in-law with slippers at Hindu Ekta Manch event held to seek justice for Shraddha

9
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

10
Diaspora

Census 2021: Number of Christians falls as Muslims, Hindus rise in England

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

Top News

Bilkis Bano moves Supreme Court challenging release of 11 convicts

Supreme Court to consider listing Bilkis Bano's plea against remission, release of rape, murder convicts

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice ...

Aaftab Poonawalla confesses to killing Shraddha during polygraph test

Aaftab Poonawalla confesses to killing Shraddha during polygraph test

Punjab police, BSF recover 5 AK-47 rifles, 5 pistols from Ferozepur

Punjab police, BSF seize 5 AK-47 rifles, 5 pistols in Ferozepur

It was a follow-up of the seizure of 13 kg heroine

No place for Jagmeet Brar and Manpreet Ayali in SAD core committee

No place for Jagmeet Brar and Manpreet Ayali in SAD core committee

Jagmeet Brar has called a press conference in Chandigarh on ...

In Chandigarh, President Murmu interacts with health workers, women sportspersons of Haryana

In Chandigarh, President Droupadi Murmu interacts with health workers, women sportspersons of Haryana

The President is on a two-day visit to Haryana


Cities

View All

Woman found dead at home in Amritsar, police suspect robbery bid

Woman found dead at home in Amritsar, police suspect robbery bid

In Tarn Taran, 6-kg heroin seized from hexacopter

Batala: Man kills friend in fit of rage, concocts firing story, nailed

Man shot dead in Amritsar over minor dispute

Ludhiana cops to grill Amritsar IED case accused over SIM cards

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

In Chandigarh, President Murmu interacts with health workers, women sportspersons of Haryana

In Chandigarh, President Droupadi Murmu interacts with health workers, women sportspersons of Haryana

Issue of overhead cables rocks Chandigarh MC House meeting

AAP pitches for 20,000-litre free water per month in Chandigarh

Two youths held with 15 stolen motorcycles in Chandigarh

12-year-old hangs herself at Zirakpur house

Congress’ civic poll manifesto promises water purifiers to poor, day-boarding at MCD schools

Congress’ civic poll manifesto promises water purifiers to poor, day-boarding at MCD schools

Aaftab Poonawalla confesses to killing Shraddha during polygraph test

AAP’s MCD poll candidate Joginder Singh booked under Arms Act for ‘brandishing’ pistol: Police

Laxmi Singh takes charge as new Noida CP, first woman officer to head Police Commissionerate in UP

Pre-board exams in Delhi govt schools from Dec 15

Gangster Bishnoi’s aide shot as 2 cousins fight

Gangster Bishnoi's aide shot as 2 cousins fight

Cops crack down on hooligans, traffic violators

Man gets 10-yr jail for raping daughter of live-in partner

Paid 'poorly', Hoshiarpur rural health staff protest

Protesting farmers burn effigies

STF arrests three smugglers with over 3-kg heroin worth ~16 crore

STF arrests three smugglers with over 3-kg heroin worth Rs 16 crore

VB nabs ASI taking Rs 5K bribe

NIA searches key Bishnoi aide Rajgarh's Khanna residence

International driving training institute to come up in Doraha

One fresh case of Covid in Ludhiana district

Cong sarpanch from Chamkaur Sahib plotted ~17L bank robbery, held

Congress sarpanch from Chamkaur Sahib plotted Rs 17L bank robbery in Patiala's Ghanaur, held

Encroachments removed from green belts outside 150 houses in Patiala

Despite ban, doctors continue private practice in Patiala

14 new dengue cases reported in Patiala district

3 night shelters come up for homeless in Patiala