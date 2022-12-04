 FIFA World Cup: Magic Messi scores as Argentina topple Australia 2-1 to enter quarters : The Tribune India

FIFA World Cup: Magic Messi scores as Argentina topple Australia 2-1 to enter quarters

Lionel Messi delivers again for his country, marking the 1,000th game of his era-defining career with his first goal in knockout stage

FIFA World Cup: Magic Messi scores as Argentina topple Australia 2-1 to enter quarters

Argentina’s Lionel Messi shoots at goal during a match against Australia at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on December 3, 2022. Reuters



AP

Al Rayyan, December 4

Lionel Messi was pushed into the middle of a joyous post-match huddle as Argentina’s players jumped up and down to celebrate reaching the World Cup quarterfinals.

Messi delivered again for his country, marking the 1,000th game of his era-defining career with his first goal in the knockout stage of a World Cup to lead Argentina to a 2-1 win over Australia on Saturday.

This was not the walkover most were expecting against the unheralded Australians, though.

At the final whistle, Argentina was just as grateful for its goalkeeper as the No. 10 with magic in his boots.

Emi Martinez came up with a sprawling save in the last seconds of an increasingly anxious match to prevent the need for extra time and the potential of another shock in a World Cup full of them.

“That is the World Cup for you,” Messi said.

“All the matches are difficult and what’s important is that you win.”         

With a flourish of his famous left foot in the 35th minute, Messi put Argentina ahead with his third goal at this year’s tournament and ninth in total at the World Cup — one more than Diego Maradona.

“Wow, he’s just remarkable,” Australia coach Graham Arnold said.

Julián Álvarez pounced on a heavy touch by Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan to tap into an empty net for the second goal, but this was no cruise to a quarterfinal meeting with the Netherlands.

Australia’s fightback in the final 20 minutes was as stirring as it was unexpected. Craig Goodwin’s shot deflected into the net off Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez in the 77th.

Then, amid a late aerial bombardment from the Australians, Garang Kuol had a dramatic chance when he was left free at the far post. Shooting on the turn, his effort was smothered by Martinez and two Argentina players fell on top of their goalkeeper in relief as much as happiness.

“Before we came here, people were saying we were the worst team at the World Cup and the worst Socceroos team ever,” Arnold said. “That’s gone now.”  

On the only other occasion Australia reached the last 16 — in 2006 — the team lost to eventual champion Italy.

Maybe it’s an omen for Argentina, which has fully recovered from its shocking loss to Saudi Arabia in its opening group match and won three straight games.

As for Messi, he now has 789 goals in a career that might yet reach a crescendo on Dec. 18 by winning soccer’s biggest trophy in his fifth and likely last World Cup.

The dream is still alive for the seven-time world player of the year and the tens of thousands of Argentina fans who dominated the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, massively outnumbering the small pockets of green-and-gold-clad Australia supporters to make it feel like a match in Buenos Aires or Rosario.

Argentina’s players linked arms and formed a long line to celebrate in front of their scarf-waving fans at one of end of the stadium after the game.

“The whole of Argentina would like to be here, but it’s not possible,” Messi said. “This bond, this union we have, it’s beautiful.”         

Messi had been quiet before his goal, crowded out by a compact and defensively solid Australia team. He’s never quiet for long, though.

He sent a pass inside to the edge of the area and kept running, eventually receiving a lay-off from Nicolas Otamendi to take one touch and stroke his finish through the long legs of Australia defender Harry Souttar — the tallest outfield player at the World Cup.

When Alvarez added the second to score in successive games, Australia looked out of it and Messi began to put on a show.

One 40-meter (yard) dribble wowed the crowd as he slalomed past three defenders and was tackled just as he was about to shoot.

“MESSI! MESSI!” came the chant.

Messi used his control and vision to set up two opportunities in the frantic finale — one being curled over the crossbar by Martinez — before Australia came on strong after putting Souttar up front in stoppage time for his aerial threat.

“We gave it everything,” Australia striker Jackson Irvine said through tears, “but it wasn’t enough.”        

QUARTERFINALS

Argentina and the Netherlands will play their quarterfinal match at Lusail Stadium, the 89,000-seat venue where the final will be staged. The teams last met at the World Cup in 2014, when Argentina won a penalty shootout in the semifinals.

DI MARIA

Angel Di Maria, who linked up well with Messi during the group stage, missed the match because he hadn’t recovered from a thigh injury. “Hopefully he will be able to play (against the Netherlands),” Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said. “He wasn’t ready for today.”              

TARGETING BATISTUTA

Messi is one goal behind Gabriel Batistuta’s record of 10 for Argentina at World Cups. 

#Australia #Lionel Messi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab BJP announces its office-bearers

2
Entertainment

Indian-origin Canadian influencer and TikTok star Megha Thakur dies

3
Haryana

Gangster Ankit Rana who operated extortion rackets in Punjab and Haryana arrested

4
Brand Connect

Super Slim Keto Gummies Review 2023: Does Super Slim Keto Work? Or Is It A Scam? Updated Canada & US Report!

5
J & K

J-K agricultural university professor arrested after student alleges sexual harassment

6
Nation

Ready for war with India if attacked: Pak's new Army chief Asif Munir

7
Himachal

Alert across country on drugs made by Baddi firm

8
Nation

Plans on IAC II put on hold for now; examining option of repeat order of INS Vikrant: Navy Chief Admiral Kumar

9
Amritsar

Student and driver killed as school bus collides with truck in Punjab's Tarn Taran

10
Trending

Assam motor mechanic transforms Maruti Suzuki Swift into Lamborghini alike for CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, planning Ferrari replica next

Don't Miss

View All
Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala’s father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

Top News

Delhi MCD poll LIVE updates: Voting under way for 250 municipal wards; 3-way contest between AAP, BJP and Congress

Delhi MCD poll LIVE updates: Voting under way for 250 municipal wards; 3-way contest between AAP, BJP and Congress

Polling began at 8 am and will continue till 5:30 pm

Vote for making Delhi clean, beautiful city: CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals to voters

Vote for making Delhi clean, beautiful city: CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals to voters

Over 1.45 crore electors are eligible to exercise their fran...

Kharge makes strong pitch for fixing accountability in Congress organisation at key meet

Those who can’t discharge duties will have to make way for others: Kharge talks tough at key Congress meet

Rahul Gandhi skips meetin ‘Some leaders are fulfilling their...

Modern tech key to fighting war: Experts

Modern tech key to fighting war: Experts

Discuss Russia-Ukraine war, highlight emerging security chal...

Alert across country on drugs made by Baddi firm

Alert across country on drugs made by Baddi firm

The seized drugs are the spurious versions of leading brands...


Cities

View All

Shift ISBT for permanent solution to traffic congestion: Amritsar residents

Shift ISBT for permanent solution to traffic congestion: Amritsar residents

Stretch of problems: Poor management to blame for jams from Amritsar Railway Station Road to Bhandari Bridge

Tangled Mess: Risking life, vendors operating under transformers in Amritsar

Amritsar MC asked to remove roadside encroachments

No trace of gangster who fled from court

Muktsar ‘birdman’ builds nests for 5K winged guests

Muktsar ‘birdman’ builds nests for 5K winged guests

Seven of gang arrested for carjacking in Bathinda

Chandigarh: Shifting of grain market may be delayed

Chandigarh: Shifting of grain market may be delayed

Spurious Drugs: No FIR yet, onus on Chandigarh drug authority, says PGI

Chandigarh-Zirakpur side of elevated road thrown open

Chandigarh: Triangular Mayoral polls on the cards

Main shooter of Bhupi Rana gang held at Barwala

Delhi MCD poll LIVE updates: Voting under way for 250 municipal wards; 3-way contest between AAP, BJP and Congress

Delhi MCD poll LIVE updates: Voting under way for 250 municipal wards; 3-way contest between AAP, BJP and Congress

MCD polls: Wholesale, retail markets in City to remain shut on Sunday

Delhi set for high-stakes civic elections today

Man shot dead by two assailants

Casteist graffiti on JNU campus walls: BJP ups ante, police complaint filed

State-level school games from Dec 6, but no funds released yet

State-level school games from Dec 6, but no funds released yet

District leaders make the cut as BJP rejigs state, central panels

Pilgrims irked over deplorable condition of Sachkhand Express

Grewal upset at exclusion of loyal workers

Kapurthala police bust interstate gang of robbers with arrest of 5

22 months on, project to develop Haibowal Leisure Valley hangs fire

22 months on, project to develop Haibowal Leisure Valley hangs fire

Dist logs lowest farm fires in 3 years as kharif season ends

Mobile repair shop owner held with 22 phones

23 file nomination papers for DBA poll

District sees no fresh Covid case

No end to stray cattle menace on Patiala roads

No end to stray cattle menace on Patiala roads

Jai Inder Kaur appointed BJP state vice-president

Truck with 250 cartons of liquor impounded in Fatehgarh Sahib

Property dealer booked for encroachment on govt land

Chupki college girls emerge volleyball champs