Messi wins Golden Ball, Mbappe gets Golden Boot at FIFA World Cup 2022

Doha, December 19

After a thrilling final saw Argentina beat France on penalties, the awards for the World Cup 2022 were also announced.

Some of the biggest names in football were recognised with Lionel Messi from Argentina confirmed as the best player at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

The Argentinian forward won the Adidas Golden Ball, which is awarded to the best player by the FIFA Technical Study Group.

Kylian Mbappe from France and Luka Modric from Croatia came second and third respectively.

This was Messi's World Cup and that was rubber-stamped as he was named the player of the tournament.

He became the first man to score in the last 16, quarter-final, semi-final and final of the same edition and won the individual accolade for a second time.

The Adidas Golden Boot was won by Mbappe, with eight goals and two assists. Messi collected the Silver Boot and Olivier Giroud from France the Bronze.

Emiliano Martinez from Argentina collected the Adidas Golden Glove.

Enzo Fernandez (Argentina) was given the best young player in Qatar.

England did not leave Qatar empty-handed after all as it received the FIFA Fair Play award. IANS

