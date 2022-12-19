Sikh man drove bus carrying Argentina team for FIFA World Cup Final; proved a lucky omen

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 19

Argentina won the World Cup title on Sunday, ending its wait of 36 years, as it edged out defending champions France with a 4-2 score on penalties after a 3-3 draw on Sunday. Lionel Messi scored twice in a 3-3 draw and Kylian Mbappe grabbed a hat-trick to bring the holders back from 2-0 and 3-2 down.

It was an incredible night of drama, high emotion and fluctuating fortunes, delivering one of the all-time great finals to cap a wonderful tournament as its two star players delivered command performances on the biggest stage of all.

However, what caught the attention of the Indian fans on social media was that when the Argentinian team arrived at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar for the Finals, the bus was driven by a Sikh man.

Also, the Sikh man appeared to be a fan of Argentina and Messi and he was sporting a sky blue turban.

Argentina had an advantage. A Sikh gentleman drove the bus carrying the Argentinian team to the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. That’s a good omen ❤️ To top it all, he looked like an Argentinian fan. His sky blue Turban matched all the hype for today’s big final 🇦🇷👳🏻‍♂️ #Messi𓃵 #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/TTmaAyCggu — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) December 18, 2022

Sharing the video on Twitter, Harjinder Singh Kukreja said: “Argentina had an advantage. A Sikh gentleman drove the bus carrying the Argentinian team to the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. That’s a good omen…To top it all, he looked like an Argentinian fan. His sky blue Turban matched all the hype for today’s big final.”

Meanwhile, people were really amazad by this and made heat-touching comments on the post.

Wow! This is so cool! 🇦🇷 — Harkirat Kaur Kukreja (@HarkiratKukreja) December 18, 2022

What an interesting perspective, congratulations to Argentina. Special blessings to Sikhs the world over who serve in so many ways. — Philip Fernandez - he/ him/ his/ himself (@Fernaph) December 18, 2022

सत श्री अकाल

नमस्ते

Thank you so much Harjinderji for having shared such a wonderful video.

The Sikh gentleman looks so composed and very nice too.Happy to see Argentina,who had won the World Cup and i sincerely believe he too had part in their victory.Really it was a good omen. — N Ganesan (@NGanesa01087491) December 19, 2022

For Messi, it was after five attempts and a record 26 World Cup finals matches that he was able to lead Argentina to win the title after 1986.

After the game, players and their families posed for pictures on the pitch and went for a joyous lap of honour, parading the golden trophy they last had their hands on 36 years ago.

