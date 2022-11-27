‘Tomorrow, we will start again’: Argentina coach Scaloni post 2-0 win over Mexico

ANI

Lusail (Qatar), November 27

Following his side's win in a crucial do-or-die FIFA World Cup match against Mexico, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said that the side will start things all over again in their next match and there needs to be an emotional balance after team's win or loss.

Lionel Messi's superb long-range strike and Enzo Fernandez's stunning goal guided Argentina to a dominating victory over Mexico 2-0 in the Group C game at the Lusail Stadium, keeping their FIFA World Cup dream alive.

"The feeling you are playing something more than a football match, I do not share this opinion," Sky Sports quoted Scaloni as saying.

"I do think the feeling of joy is there. Maybe you think I am crazy. We will enjoy it in the dressing room tonight, but tomorrow, that is it, we start again." "It was the same when we won the Copa America - the happiness lasts only 10 minutes. We need to find that emotional balance when we win, and when we lose," concluded the coach.

It may not have been a memorable performance, but Argentina get the win they needed, beating Mexico 2-0 at the Lusail Stadium to keep their hopes of qualification alive.

After their shocking 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia, Argentina knew defeat would mean elimination. They laboured once more until Messi's 65th-minute intervention.

In a rough and tense match, the 35-year-old, who is likely playing in his final World Cup, scooped up Angel Di Maria's pass outside the box and fired a crisp shot into the bottom corner to break the score.

Three minutes from time, Argentina secured the victory thanks to a ball from substitute Enzo Fernandez, who cut inside and curled a beautiful goal past Guillermo Ochoa. Messi then switched roles and became the game's provider.

The win, which seemed implausible at times during a game marred by continuous fouls and lacking in quality, moves Argentina up to the second position in Group C, a point behind Poland, whom they will play in their final match as they attempt to secure a spot in the round of 16.

As for Mexico, they have to beat Saudi Arabia to have any hope of qualifying.