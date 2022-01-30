Grooms Wanted

CL21099375

Suitable match for Ph.D Brahmin girl 5'-5", born in January 1988 at Chandigarh. Whatsapp only 94642-73743.

PQM for b'ful fair Punjabi Brahmin UK born Medico girl in her thirties/ 5'-5", belongs to family of well qualified professionals. UK settled. Email: sarino7.sk@gmail.com

Suitable match for Ramgarhia MBBS girl, Sep. 1991, 5'-6", presently in Canada on work permit, awaiting for PR. USA Canada preferred. Caste no bar. 97797-52008.

Suitable match for beautiful Jatt Sikh girl, 33, 5'-4", tall, Canadian permanent resident working in CPA firm in Canada, well qualified, CA from India and pursuing CPA in Canada, innocently divorced (issueless) after short marriage. Correspond with detailed bio-data and latest pics, Email: asinghpreet8891@gmail.com or WhatsApp: 64727-15985.

Looking for a Gursikh, US/ Canada born/ raised, Doctor match for our Canadian born daughter 32, 5'-10", US citizen working as a Physician in USA. Please respond with bio-data and pics at fellow966@gmail.com

Seeking professionally qualified match preferably from USA for beautiful 5'-7"/ 84 born Ghumiar Sikh girl working as Advance Sr. Software Engineer in LA (USA), Decent package. 98034-00219.

Match for Issueless divorcee Saini Sikh girl , Nov 1990 , 5’-4”, B.Tech, MBA, govt bank employee. Jat Sikh, Khatri Sikh and Arora Sikh preferred. Contact: 9914501097

Suitable match for Ramdasia Sikh beautiful Manglik girl, 5'-3", 1989, born, Post B.Sc. Nursing. Working as Staff Nurse.Diploma (Cosmo). Mobile;-83689-68525. Email: subasingh73@gmail.com

SM for Germany working Architect beautiful, fair 29/ 5'-5" girl. B.Arch., M.Arch (Germany), interested in settling abroad. WhatsApp profile and pics on 62804-74492.

Labana Sikh girl 5'.7", July 92, M.Sc Physics non medical, PR Canada, Govt job Canada NRI Preferred. 98133-32638.

Suitable match for Gaur Brahmin beautiful girl, 5'-5", 1989 born, MA, B.Ed. English Teacher. Tricity preferred. Upper caste welcome. Contact: 85806-79992, 80541-03949.

Well qualified (non drinker) Hindu/Sikh match for Arora Sikh, beautiful, sober, fair, slim, intelligent girl, 29+, 5'-7", B.Com (Hons) DU, M.Com (SRCC) DU N.Delhi also done UGC JRF, CPA (USA) doing job in renowned MNC Gurgaon as Senior Consultant. Contact: 9888525344, 6280119436.

Alliance sought for a beautiful smart, fair complexioned girl, 1991 born, Height 5'-7", MCA & MBA, from GNDU & Punjab University Chandigarh, father serving Police Officer. Preference for Jatt Sikh Vegetarian boy. Contact No: 8837876181 or email- bsdeol146@gmail.com

Well educated, professional (Govt. sector preferred)/ NRI match for Tonk-kshatriya BDS, MPH girl, 5'/ 27 yrs, working in Govt hosp. on adhoc basis, doctors family. Upper caste welcome. Contact: 9876435248.

Suitable educated match for Ravidasia Sikh beautiful girl, 1987 born, 5'-3", MBA, job Pvt. bank. Well settled family. Brother well settled Canada. Contact: 9988238905.

Hindu Punjabi Arora Khatri fair girl, Ambala 03.02.96, 5'.2", 05:59 am, Teacher at reputed school, Seeking professionally qualified match, No dowry, Simple marriage, Marriage bureaus excuse. Phone 94160-18986

Professionally qualified America settled match for legally divorcee issueless Ramgarhia girl 82/5'-2", green card holder, working California as Project Manager. Contact: 98720-67917, erraghbir@yahoo.com

Sikh Khatri girl 5'-4", 30. M.Sc., working as Deputy Manager, State Bank of India. Mobile: 89687-66558.

Looking for well Educated boy preferably settled in USA for Brahmin girl 1993 born, 5'-0'', B.Tech MS (USA), Working in USA. Contact 98144-34662.

Match for beautiful Brahmin girl, 81 born, never married, looks younger, 5 feet, M.Sc. (IT), MCA, Govt Lecturer in Jalandhar. No bar. Contact: 8558966340, 9915698114.

Suitable match for our daughter of educated family (1992, 5’-7½”), M.A in Psychology, PG diploma under Punjab University, Chandigarh . Presently in kitchener, Ontario, Canada doing Diploma in Early Childhood educatee. Contact/Whatsapp- +9198131-02800, +919813521280

Suitable qualified match preferably turbaned, teetotaller for Jat Sikh Post-graduate, Canadian PR girl, 1991, 5'-7". Contact: 9814709187.

Chaudhary 38 years Himachali girl, MBA, 5'-3", seeking teetotaler match. Tricity NCR preferred. 8872668444.

Professionally qualified well settled cut surd boy match for convent educated, sober, beautiful, Dec. 87, 5'-5", Jat Sikh Pawar girl, M.Pharma, working in MNC, Chandigarh. NRI also welcome. Please respond with details and photo at WhatsApp only 98767-16867.

Suitable Match of Canada PR/ Citizen required for Brahmin girl B.Tech, MBA, working in Canada on PR 5'-6", 22.12.1989, 5.37 pm, Chandigarh. Contact with complete Biodata. 98884-81301, sharmafamily5068@gmail.com

Match for Canadian Cityzen Unmarried Arora Sikh girl 36/ 5'-3", working in Bank. Contact +16478581402, arorasikh20@gmail.com

SM4 issueless divorcee Ramgarhia Sikh girl Oct 83, 5'-3", B.Pharma. India or Abroad both preferred. 98768-53049.

Canadian Citizen Sikh Tonk-Kashtriya girl, born January 1994, 5'-1", gotras Battu Purba, MBA final. Family in Canada. Elder sister married. Younger brother studying. Student visa work permit can be considered. Marriage in 2022. Email biodata, pics: hardevbattu@gmail.com

PQ match for Gursikh girl, 5'-1", 1982, Manager IT, Citizen England. Coming India in February end. Early marriage. Email: walia_daljit@yahoo.co.in 97793-54144.

Fair Punjabi Brahmin girl, Born & brought up in Himachal 01.11.1986, 5'-3", B.Tech. NIT, working as Manager in Govt PSU, at Shimla 94181-17700.

Suitable Match for Canadian PR Jatt Sikh girl 1995/ 5'-6½". Tricity and nearby. Contact 98153-83199 on Whatsapp.

Well established Jat Sikh parents seek professionally qualified cleanshaven match (Doctor preferred) for their slim beautiful Doctor (MD) daughter, 30/ 5'-7", done Internal Medicine Residency and doing fellowship in Canada. weddoc5@gmail.com

Ramgarhia Punjabi, Radhasoami Vegetarian, 1989 /5'-4", M.Sc. (Forensic Science). Govt. Job (Contract). Upper Caste Welcome. 97794-57663, 81466-06164.

Professionally qualified match for Arora, born 1984, PR girl, Barrister and Solicitor in Canada. Whatsapp: 8360288960, 9877520036.

1992 born, Brahmin Manglik 5'-8", Postgraduate University topper, highly Academic, English Lecturer at a renowned women's college. Chaired various academic events Internationally. Strict vegetarian. Very religious and traditional girl. One brother. British citizen. Government Officer. Settled in UK. Looking for a equally educated and professional person from UK only. All others and marriage bureau please excuse. Contact: 90418-94378.

Professionally qualified match for Ramgarhia Sikh girl PR Canada, 5'-5½", 1985, Civil Engineer (M.Tech. PEC) Chandigarh, M.Sc. Canada. Upper caste no bar. 98144-89 715, (Vancouver) +1-778- 967-1792. E-mail: sssapal 55@gmail.com

Jatt Sikh Khaira 5'-7" fair, slim girl, June 91, Chartered Accountant by profession from highly reputable family, looking for highly educated well settled groom. Preferred USA/ Canada. Send photos and biodata on WhatsApp-98712-49222.

Ramdasia Sikh girl 29/5'-4", BE (IT) PEC, regular Govt. Lecturer Class-I in Polytech College. SDO/Class-I (Except Teaching)/Income Tax preferable in Tricity/ Ludhiana. WhatsApp: 94173-17139.

PQM willing to relocate match for Australia based, Govt employee never married, Hindu, Khatri girl 72 Born, looks much younger, 5ft 3 inches, currently visiting India. Contact- bestmatch1@yahoo.com

Match for NRI (Canadian PR) Saini Sikh girl born September 91, 5'-4" fair. In IT field, family based at Mohali. 94173-62850, WhatsApp: 98552-41069.

Himachali Una Rajput girl 1995, 5'-3", B.Pharma, job Chandigarh. Preferred Tricity. Contact: 88472-50901.

Required well settled Hindu Khatri handsome Doctor MD/ MS/ MBBS for our loving, charming, slim, fair complexioned MBBS girl of reputed family, 1993 born, 5'-3", working as Medical offical in reputed multispecialist Hospital. Father retired official. Mother officer SBI, Younger brother is doctor. Early marriage. Contact: 098148-32527.

Professionally qualified Brahmin teetotaller match for girl, B.Tech, 32, divorcee, well settled in Australia, only Australian PR/ Citizen height above 5'-8", unmarried/ divorcee please. Send photo, biodata 0061422250899, 0061401318736.

Chandigarh based high status business family, extremely beautiful, fair, slim, educated girl, 5'-5", July 1990, working in US based Company at very senior level. Only high class family may contact 98724-14454.

Match for manglim Hindu Nai girl CA, 1995, 5'-6", Class-I officer in Central Govt. PSU at Mumbai. Chandigarh based family. Father Class-I officer/ mother Lecturer. Boy working in Mumbai/ Metro cities will be preferred. Upper caste no bar. 94654-44796, 98773-53053.

SC (Harjan) girl Sept. 1993, 5'-5", BA. Caste no bar. Working in MNC at Mohali. Prefer Tricity. 75084-28973.

Suitable match for Brahmin issueless (Widow) girl, 1983/5'-1", Graduate. Upper caste no bar. Send biodata/Photo @ 99157-41107.