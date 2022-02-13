Grooms Wanted

CL21105396
Wanted NRI settled match for Jat Sikh 5'-5"/ 29 yrs. Dentist girl. Educated, well oriented with settled family. 62801-08464.
CL21105692
Professionally qualified clean shaven boy of liberal progressive thinking for Jatsikh Australian born girl, intelligent, beautiful, fair, slim, 33 yrs, 5'-5", Accounting professional, well established family living in Aus for over 35 years. Prefer boy settled in Australia or willing to settle here. Email biodata & photos: nahar0615@gmail.com
CL21107760
Beautiful Jatt Sikh girl, 1992, 5'-3", M.Sc. Forensic Science, working as Forensic professional in CFSL, CBI (Delhi). Preferably Businessman/ job oriented & agriculture land minimum 25 acre. Malwa preferred. WhatsApp: +9198558-45931.
CL21107958
Suitable match for beautiful 91 born, 5', Jain girl doing LLM (Research) in Canada. Highly educated, high status boy settled in Canada need only apply. Contact: 9878345437.
CL21108232
Mohyal Brahmin girl, manglik 3.1.1992, 4:05 p.m., Ropar, 5', working as Software Engg. in Toronto. PR- Canada. Apply only IT Professional. Upper caste no bar. 88720-01475.
CL21108273
Match wanted for Jatt Sikh 34 year old, 5'-2", divorced. Settled in Toronto area, Canada, working in a bank. Girl has a Masters Degree in Psychology and Business Administration in Finance. Father is businessman and agriculturist settled in Kapurthala, Punjab. Please send biodata on e-mail: MatrimonailChahal@gmail.com or 90418-33495.
CL21108340
Professionally qualified match for Canadian PR, Khatri Sikh September 1985, 5'-4", M.Tech., Intelligent, Smart, Homely girl. Farher retired Chief Manager bank, brother Canadian Citizen. Family settled in Canada. Ontario based Khatri/Arora Sikh to respond. Clean-shaven also welcome. Send full bio-data & snaps to: tmatri85@gmail.com
CL21108411
Arora girl 20.1.1987, 5'-3", slim, Probation Officer, Nationalised Bank in Chandigarh, Tricity match preferred. Contact: 62841-74541.
CL21108736
Ravidasia girl, 27. 5'-4", M.Com, MBA, Accountant in PSPCL. Requires well settled, equally qualified match. Preferred Canada PR. From Jalandhar/Mohali only. Caste no bar. 9988263127.
CL21108745
Match for Hindu Khatri beautiful slim girl, 5'-5", 1.6.95, 7:05 p.m. Patiala, convent educated, MCA. Biodata on 94787-25200.
CL21108794
Seeking professionally qualified match preferably from USA for beautiful 5'-7"/ 84 born Ghumiar Sikh girl working as Sr. Software Engineer in LA (USA), Decent package. 98034-00219.
CL21108797
Match for Ramdasia Sikh 35/5'-8" issueless divorcee girl, Registered Nurse, Australian Citizen. Contact: 92168-28783.
CL21108821
Match for Gaur Brahmin girl, 11/10/92, 10:15 a.m. Chandigarh, 5', B.Tech (CS), working top MNC Banglore, 20 LPA. 98722-16955.
CL21108827
Suitable Medico/Administrative match for Singla Girl, 29/5'3", MS General Surgery (Perusing), Educated & Vegetarian family M;9815964374 hkumarvd@gmail.com
CL21108911
Suitable match for Kashyap Rajput girl, 5-4", 13.08.1985, convent educated, B.Com., M.B.E. M.Sc. IT, NIELET-A, IELTS-6.5 bands. Business family. WhatsApp: 92176-55332, 73050-00007.
CL21109036
Suitable match for U.S.A. girl Green card approved, 27.4.80, 5'-3" Jat girl, highly educated. Seeks highly qualified boy from India/USA, Canada. Contact: 75083-72139.
CL21109268
Suitable match for extremely beautiful Thakur Rajput girl Dental Surgeon, Own practice 11.10.1992, 5'-3", Chandigarh based Father Gazetted Officer Retd. Brother also Dental Surgeon. Strictly in Caste and Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali only contact 89686-86847, 98156-08156.
CL21109272
Seeking match for beautiful, slim, Scheduled Castes (Jatav) girl, 1994, 5'-4", BDS, practicing in Charitable Institution at Chandigarh. Father working in PGI, Brother Engineer. Father belongs to Agra (UP) settled at Chandigarh. MDS/ MBBS/ BDS/ Engineer well settled match from Tricity preferred. 94171-85365.
CL21109398
Suitable Match for Ramgarhia Dhiman beautiful, fair, slim girl 06/12/1994, 8:15 PM, Dhuri, 5'-6", B.Com, M.Com. Working Pvt Bank. Contact 94635-13017.
CL21109415
Qualified India/Canada match for Canadian PR, permanent Govt. job, beautiful, convent educated girl, BDS (India), Masters (Canada), 89 born, 5'-3", Jalandhar based Sikh Ramdasia Doctor Engineers family. Father retd SMO and running his own hospital. Caste no bar. Whatsapp: 9814139097, 9888477600.
CL21109438
Jat Sikh MBBS girl 26, 5'-5". Registered with medical council of UK, shortly going to UK for Job. Seeks equally qualified boy in UK or interested to settled in UK. Mob: 7986918737, 9814238992.
CL21109519
Himachali Chandigarh based smart Mahajan girl 10.10.1996, 06:24 pm, Chandigarh, M.Com., B.Ed., 5'-6", working in ICICI Bank Chandigarh. 94641-21957.
CL21109559
Wanted Doctor/Engineer/NRI unmarried/divorcee (issueless) below 37 for Hindu Prajapati fair 5'-1"/1987, divorcee (short marriage) BDS girl, Parents retired Officer. Upper caste welcome. 9417859277, 9417658577.
CL21109645
Seeking Canada settled boy for Manglik Brahmin girl 5'-3", 27.07.94, 16:21, Ambala on Study Visa Canada. other upper caste welcome. Tricity preferred. Contact after matching Kundli. 99886-39439, 94658-31684.
CL21109658
Suitable match for USA going (work visa), beautiful girl, 30.07.1991, 6:30 pm, Mansa (Pb), 5'-4", wheatish, B.Tech, working in reputed MNC, residence Delhi. 83838-01791.
CL21110022
Executive match for Singapore based very beautiful Sikh girl, 38, 163, MBA, Director/Anchor with an International TV. Contact inderjeetg1953@gmail.com
CL21110029
Compatible match for beautiful Sikh Doctor, 31, 160, US Citizen, MD, Fellow CC, working in USA. WhatsApp +1 4434679933.
CL21110153
Suitable SC match for US Permanent Resident Ravidasia Ad-dharmi, good looking girl, 32, 5 feet, MA Psychology PU, MS Marriage and Family Therapy USA, Living and working in USA. Father retired Chief Engineer. Contact: 8284841443.
CL21110169
Saini Sikh beautiful girl,1979, 5’-4”,B.Sc. MA English, M.Ed, M.Phil,UGC, Regular Punjab govt. teacher. Father retd. Punjab govt. gazetted officer. Upper caste welcome. Whatsapp: 98159-92158.
CL21110221
PQM willing to relocate match for Australia based, Govt employee never married, Hindu, Khatri girl 72 Born, fair, smart, looks much younger, 5ft 3inches currently visiting India. Contact- bestmatch1@yahoo.com
CL21110298
Gorgeous looking, homely caring Airforce - Army daughter. Fair, slim, Oct. 87, 5'-6"+ tall Jat Sikh girl. BBA MBA from London top University, with a Distinction passmark. Speaks English, Hindi, Punjabi, Arabic & French. Voice trained in music. Looking for a suitable smart serving Professional/ Doctor/ Lawyer. Dentist/ Pilot, Army Career Officer, 34+ years. Upper caste welcome. rhyzingphoenix79@gmail.com
CL21110333
Suitable match for Manglik Hindu Khatri girl, 5', 27.08.90, 12:20 pm, Jalandhar, B.Com, MBA, working in MNC, Noida, 9 lac annual. Father retired Deputy Director. Whatsapp: 9814257044.
CL21110350
Suitable match for Manglik girl, 5'-4", 27.04.1991, 09:55 am, Chandigarh, B.Tech. Engineer, working Gurgaon, package 9.5 Lacs. Contact: 95017-26775.
CL21110397
Suitable match for Saini Sikh fair girl, 5'-6", Feb. 1997, Graduate, Diploma in Disaster Management, Diploma Travel and Tourism, working Multinational company. Father Gazetted officer. Family settled Mohali. Only Jat Sikh/ Saini boy, settled Canada/ Australia/ USA preferred. 97816-27722.
CL21110412
Chartered Accountant girl, pursuing CPA, 5'-7", June 91, fair, slim, from highly reputable Khaira family. Looking for highly educated well settled groom. Preferred USA/ Canada. Send photos and biodata on WhatsApp 98712-49222.
CL21110494
Professionallyqualified match for beautiful slim Ramgharia Sikh girl, 5'-2", 1996, BDS,presently apprentice / Dentist in Civil Hospital, well educated family. Parents Govt. job. WhatsApp No. 78379-01541.
CL21110509
Qualified match for Saini Sikh girl, 1990 born, 5'-4", M.Tech., MS (Canada), presently on work permit. Preferred Canada PR/work permit. Contact: 7888489767.
CL21110517
Nai Sikh girl, 1994, 5'-2", BHMS, MD. Well-qualified and well-settled boy needed. 94785-95202.
