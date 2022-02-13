Grooms Wanted

CL21105396
Wanted NRI settled match for Jat Sikh 5'-5"/ 29 yrs. Dentist girl. Educated, well oriented with settled family. 62801-08464.

CL21105692
Professionally qualified clean shaven boy of liberal progressive thinking for Jatsikh Australian born girl, intelligent, beautiful, fair, slim, 33 yrs, 5'-5", Accounting professional, well established family living in Aus for over 35 years. Prefer boy settled in Australia or willing to settle here. Email biodata & photos: nahar0615@gmail.com

CL21107760
Beautiful Jatt Sikh girl, 1992, 5'-3", M.Sc.  Forensic Science, working as Forensic professional in CFSL, CBI (Delhi).  Preferably Businessman/ job oriented & agriculture land minimum 25  acre. Malwa preferred. WhatsApp: +9198558-45931.

CL21107958
Suitable match for beautiful 91 born, 5', Jain girl doing LLM (Research) in Canada. Highly educated, high status boy settled in Canada need only apply. Contact: 9878345437.

CL21108232
Mohyal Brahmin girl, manglik 3.1.1992, 4:05 p.m., Ropar, 5', working as Software Engg. in Toronto. PR- Canada. Apply only IT Professional. Upper caste no bar. 88720-01475.

CL21108273
Match wanted for Jatt Sikh 34 year old, 5'-2", divorced. Settled in Toronto area, Canada, working in a bank. Girl has a Masters Degree in Psychology and Business Administration in Finance. Father is businessman and agriculturist settled in Kapurthala, Punjab. Please send biodata on e-mail: MatrimonailChahal@gmail.com or 90418-33495.

CL21108340
Professionally qualified match for Canadian PR, Khatri Sikh September 1985, 5'-4", M.Tech., Intelligent, Smart, Homely girl. Farher retired Chief Manager bank, brother Canadian Citizen. Family settled in Canada. Ontario based Khatri/Arora Sikh to respond. Clean-shaven also welcome. Send full bio-data & snaps to: tmatri85@gmail.com

CL21108411
Arora girl 20.1.1987, 5'-3", slim, Probation Officer, Nationalised Bank in Chandigarh, Tricity match preferred. Contact: 62841-74541.

CL21108736
Ravidasia girl, 27. 5'-4", M.Com, MBA, Accountant in PSPCL. Requires well settled, equally qualified match. Preferred Canada PR. From Jalandhar/Mohali only. Caste no bar. 9988263127.

CL21108745
Match for Hindu Khatri beautiful slim girl, 5'-5", 1.6.95, 7:05 p.m. Patiala, convent educated, MCA. Biodata on 94787-25200. 

CL21108794
Seeking  professionally qualified match preferably from USA for beautiful 5'-7"/  84 born Ghumiar Sikh girl working as Sr. Software Engineer in LA (USA),  Decent package. 98034-00219.

CL21108797
Match for Ramdasia Sikh 35/5'-8" issueless divorcee girl, Registered Nurse, Australian Citizen. Contact: 92168-28783.

CL21108821
Match for Gaur Brahmin girl, 11/10/92, 10:15 a.m. Chandigarh, 5', B.Tech (CS), working top MNC Banglore, 20 LPA. 98722-16955.

CL21108827
Suitable Medico/Administrative match for Singla Girl, 29/5'3", MS General Surgery (Perusing), Educated & Vegetarian family M;9815964374 hkumarvd@gmail.com

CL21108911
Suitable match for Kashyap Rajput girl, 5-4", 13.08.1985, convent educated, B.Com., M.B.E. M.Sc. IT, NIELET-A, IELTS-6.5 bands. Business family. WhatsApp: 92176-55332, 73050-00007.

CL21109036
Suitable match for U.S.A. girl Green card approved, 27.4.80, 5'-3" Jat girl, highly educated. Seeks  highly qualified boy from India/USA, Canada. Contact: 75083-72139.

CL21109268
Suitable match for extremely beautiful Thakur Rajput girl Dental Surgeon, Own practice 11.10.1992, 5'-3", Chandigarh based Father Gazetted Officer Retd. Brother also Dental Surgeon. Strictly in Caste and Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali only contact 89686-86847, 98156-08156.

CL21109272
Seeking match for beautiful, slim, Scheduled Castes (Jatav) girl, 1994,  5'-4", BDS, practicing in Charitable Institution at Chandigarh. Father  working in PGI, Brother Engineer. Father belongs to Agra (UP) settled at  Chandigarh. MDS/ MBBS/ BDS/ Engineer well settled match from Tricity  preferred. 94171-85365.

CL21109398
Suitable  Match for Ramgarhia Dhiman beautiful, fair, slim girl 06/12/1994, 8:15  PM, Dhuri, 5'-6", B.Com, M.Com. Working Pvt Bank. Contact 94635-13017.

CL21109415
Qualified India/Canada match for Canadian PR, permanent Govt. job, beautiful, convent educated girl, BDS (India), Masters (Canada), 89 born, 5'-3", Jalandhar based Sikh Ramdasia Doctor Engineers family. Father retd SMO and running his own hospital. Caste no bar. Whatsapp: 9814139097, 9888477600.

CL21109438
Jat Sikh MBBS girl 26, 5'-5". Registered with medical council of UK, shortly going to UK for Job. Seeks equally  qualified boy in UK or interested to settled in UK. Mob: 7986918737, 9814238992.

CL21109519
Himachali Chandigarh based smart Mahajan girl 10.10.1996, 06:24 pm, Chandigarh, M.Com., B.Ed., 5'-6", working in ICICI Bank Chandigarh. 94641-21957.

CL21109559
Wanted Doctor/Engineer/NRI unmarried/divorcee (issueless) below 37 for Hindu Prajapati fair 5'-1"/1987, divorcee (short marriage) BDS girl, Parents retired Officer. Upper caste welcome. 9417859277, 9417658577.

CL21109645
Seeking Canada settled boy for Manglik Brahmin girl 5'-3", 27.07.94, 16:21, Ambala on Study Visa Canada. other upper caste welcome. Tricity preferred. Contact after matching Kundli. 99886-39439, 94658-31684.

CL21109658
Suitable match for USA going (work visa), beautiful girl, 30.07.1991, 6:30 pm, Mansa (Pb), 5'-4", wheatish, B.Tech, working in reputed MNC, residence Delhi. 83838-01791.

CL21110022
Executive match for Singapore based very beautiful Sikh girl, 38, 163, MBA,  Director/Anchor with an International TV. Contact  inderjeetg1953@gmail.com 

CL21110029
Compatible match for beautiful Sikh Doctor, 31, 160, US Citizen, MD, Fellow CC, working in USA. WhatsApp +1 4434679933.

CL21110153
Suitable SC match for US Permanent Resident Ravidasia Ad-dharmi, good looking girl, 32, 5 feet, MA Psychology PU, MS Marriage and Family Therapy USA, Living and working in USA. Father retired Chief Engineer. Contact: 8284841443.

CL21110169
Saini  Sikh beautiful girl,1979, 5’-4”,B.Sc. MA English, M.Ed, M.Phil,UGC,  Regular Punjab govt. teacher. Father retd. Punjab govt. gazetted  officer. Upper caste welcome. Whatsapp: 98159-92158.

CL21110221
PQM willing to relocate match for Australia based, Govt employee never married, Hindu, Khatri girl 72 Born, fair, smart, looks much younger, 5ft 3inches currently visiting India. Contact- bestmatch1@yahoo.com

CL21110298
Gorgeous looking, homely caring Airforce - Army daughter. Fair, slim, Oct. 87, 5'-6"+ tall Jat Sikh girl. BBA MBA from London top University, with a Distinction passmark. Speaks English, Hindi, Punjabi, Arabic & French. Voice trained in music. Looking for a suitable smart serving Professional/ Doctor/ Lawyer. Dentist/ Pilot, Army Career Officer, 34+ years. Upper caste welcome. rhyzingphoenix79@gmail.com

CL21110333
Suitable match for Manglik Hindu Khatri girl, 5', 27.08.90, 12:20 pm, Jalandhar, B.Com, MBA, working in MNC, Noida, 9 lac annual. Father retired Deputy Director. Whatsapp: 9814257044.

CL21110350
Suitable match for Manglik girl, 5'-4", 27.04.1991, 09:55 am, Chandigarh, B.Tech. Engineer, working Gurgaon, package 9.5 Lacs. Contact: 95017-26775.

CL21110397
Suitable match for Saini Sikh fair girl, 5'-6", Feb. 1997, Graduate, Diploma in Disaster Management, Diploma Travel and Tourism, working Multinational company. Father Gazetted officer. Family settled Mohali. Only Jat Sikh/ Saini boy, settled Canada/ Australia/ USA preferred. 97816-27722.

CL21110412
Chartered Accountant girl, pursuing CPA, 5'-7", June 91, fair, slim, from highly reputable Khaira family. Looking for highly educated well settled groom. Preferred USA/ Canada. Send photos and biodata on WhatsApp 98712-49222.

CL21110494
Professionallyqualified match for beautiful slim Ramgharia Sikh girl, 5'-2", 1996, BDS,presently apprentice / Dentist in Civil Hospital, well educated family. Parents Govt. job. WhatsApp No. 78379-01541.

CL21110509
Qualified match for Saini Sikh girl, 1990 born, 5'-4", M.Tech., MS (Canada), presently on work permit. Preferred Canada PR/work permit. Contact: 7888489767.

CL21110517
Nai Sikh girl, 1994, 5'-2", BHMS, MD. Well-qualified and well-settled boy needed. 94785-95202.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Pakistan MP marries third time; 18-year-old wife posts romantic video; politician's angry daughter tells social media to keep her out

2
Trending

Video: Mother in Haryana's Faridabad lowers kid from 9th to 8th floor using bedsheet to fetch her sari

3
Business

CBI books ABG Shipyard, directors in Rs 22,842-crore bank fraud case

4
Business

Industrialist Rahul Bajaj, India's original 'Make in India' king, dies at 83

5
Punjab

Punjab polls: Domicile quota, better MSP, better sports infrastructure on NDA manifesto

6
Sports

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again

7
Entertainment

Even before its theatrical release, Siddhu Jonnalagadda-starrer 'DJ Tillu' seals Telugu OTT deal

8
Trending

IPL auction: Juhi Chawla 'welcomes' Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Jahnavi Mehta to KKR

9
Punjab Election

Assembly polls: EC eases restrictions, extends campaign timings by four hours

10
Haryana

Debris tumbles down amid rescue efforts in partially collapsed Gurugram building; residents panic

Don't Miss

View All
IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again
Sports

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin
Sports

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later
Entertainment

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later

Amritsar: 14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public
Amritsar

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records
Himachal

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts

Chandigarh: Single ticket for tourist spots, app launched by Tourism Department
Chandigarh

Single ticket for tourist spots in Chandigarh, app launched by Tourism Department

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout

Top Stories

7 rescued, 2 still trapped after under-construction tunnel in MP’s Katni caves in

7 rescued, 2 still trapped after under-construction tunnel in MP’s Katni caves in

The tunnel of Bargi canal project had caved in late Saturday...

IPL Mega Auction: Marsh, Warner could start bidding war, and it's 'great' for Aussie cricket

IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: Ajinkya Rahane, S Sreesanth, Jaydev Unadkat, Eoin Morgan to go under the hammer

KKR had snapped up Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore on Day 1

Second woman’s body retrieved from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building

Second woman’s body retrieved from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building

The body of Sunita Shrivastava was spotted under the debris ...

No HC stay on Hry board exams, pvt schools jittery

No High Court stay on Haryana board exams, private schools jittery

It has fixed April 4 as the next date of hearing even as the...

33 kg heroin, 70 kg opium: Record drug seizure amid electioneering

33 kg heroin, 70 kg opium: Record drug seizure amid electioneering in Punjab

The seizure has already crossed the previous figures with po...

Cities

View All

IED seizure: Court extends police remand of 2 suspects in Amritsar

IED seizure: Court extends police remand of 2 suspects in Amritsar

Amritsar: Empty rhetoric by political parties disappoints Dalits

Covid-19: 26 more test +ve in Amritsar district

Difficult to gauge which way the wind will blow in Patti

Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala tries to woo voters with his oratory skills

Cancer a ‘non-issue’ for parties in Malwa

Cancer a 'non-issue' for parties in Malwa

Punjab poll 2022: In Bathinda Urban, silent voter holds the key

Chandigarh to amend building bylaws

Chandigarh to amend building bylaws

Punjab poll 2022: Priyanka Gandhi’s roadshow in Zirakpur today

Mohali: Chargesheet filed against SP, Vigilance

Third wave of Covid-19 in Chandigarh more fatal for comorbid elderly

MBBS aspirants flout Chandigarh quota norms

Delhi reports 920 new Covid cases, 13 deaths; positivity rate down to 1.68%

Delhi reports 920 new Covid cases, 13 deaths; positivity rate down to 1.68%

Supreme Court rejects PIL on common curriculum

9-year-old girl among 4 dead as building collapses in north Delhi

Viral video shows car of ex-bureaucrat’s son hit, drag man 100 metres in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

Delhi HC, district courts to resume physical hearings from March 2

Independents who wish to bring about a change

Independents who wish to bring about a change

Special train carrying around 1,000 devotees set to leave Jalandhar for Varanasi in UP

Jalandhar district reports 50 +ve cases

96 arrested for code violations in Nawanshahr

Three in fray for family's legacy in Hoshiarpur

‘Hijab’ is our crown: Muslim women

'Hijab' is our crown: Muslim women

Langar held to promote interfaith harmony

Now, Modi wears turban in BJP posters

2 men dead, 32 new cases in Ludhiana district

Voters remain undecided, refuse to open up in Ludhiana district

Covid vaccination: 503 villages in Patiala district achieve 100% first-dose target

Covid vaccination: 503 villages in Patiala district achieve 100% first-dose target

Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, celebrates 68th anniversary