Grooms Wanted

Jatt Sikh Sidhu 5'-3", fair, July 90, vegetarian, B.Sc Nursing, working in Indian Army as Nursing Officer, Distt Jalandhar. Seeking Canada PR/ Citizen educated Jatt Sikh non-smoker/ drinker match. WhatsApp 94656-27895.

Well educated professional match for a beautiful Canadian citizen Jat Sikh girl 1982 born, 5'-6", professionally doing well in Toronto. Profile with photos WhatsApp +9198201-91280/ jencan82@yahoo.com

Only Hindu match for beautiful slim Hindu Kamboj girl Patiala born 15.6.88, 4.46 p.m., 5'-6", MA (English), B.Ed, upper caste no bar. Kundli must send profile on Kanika.royalpatiala@gmail.com or WhatsApp: 94180-79231, Patiala and Trycity preferable.

US based Doctor, extremely beautiful, Jatt Sikh girl, 36, 5'-6", innocently divorced, looking for Doctor, Engineer or well established businessman (age 34- 42) from a respectable Jatt Sikh fam, US based or Canada (open to move to US). Respond with biodata and pics docmatri11@gmail.com

Suitable match for MASIH 44 y, 5'-3", M.A. Teacher, beautiful, looking very young, unmarried girl. Send your all details by Email:- singh.ludwigsburg72@gmail.com Ph.: 0049-152-0470-3903.

Highly Qualified match in USA for Jatt Sikh girl 5'-5", 29 years, MS from USA, working as IT Professional in California. Send biodata and pics at WatsApp: +9189687-52186 or singh456usa@gmail.com

Match for Jat Sikh 5'-3½", M.Tech. (Computer Science), working, 81 born girl. Marriage very briefly annulled. 98780-02212.

Very slim smart 1988 born 5'-6" Convent educated Sikh Ahluwalia Khatri B.Tech Computer Science and MBA from top Institutes of India working in BIG4 in London package 80000 plus pounds. Smart well qualified well paid professional settled in London preferred. Caste Religion no bar. Whatsapp photo and biodata. 98889-40888.

SM4 convent educated Gaur Brahmin girl, June 1996/5'-3", Chandigarh, only child, vegetarian, M.Sc. P.U., working Pharma-based MNC I.T. Park (Currently WFH). Marriage bureau excuse. Whatsapp 95699-99333.

SM for Ramgarhia Sikh Canadian PR girl, B.Tech (CSE), 1993, 5'-2", IT job in Toronto, package above 1 lakh CAD. 9872973290, 8146447622.

Match for 1996/5'-7", B.Tech. (CSE), MBA, working in MNC. Preferably settled PR Canada. 98767-77299. dpssony@gmail.com

Chandigarh based affluent business family Khatri (Khanna) invite educated handsome boy highly qualified Businessman/ Professional for their beautiful daughter 14-03-1993, 14:51 Patiala, 156 cms, Convent educated B.Com (Honours), MBA, currently handling father's business and earlier worked for MNC for 1½ years. Contact: 97798-85987. Whatsapp

Arora vegetarian girl, 16.01.87, 11 am, Jalandhar, 5'-2", working in Software Industry. Preferred NCR. 8146694036. E-mail: matrivaishali87@gmail.com

Ramdasia Sikh (Weaver) USA well settled beautiful family oriented, suitable match for their daughter American citizen born 1999, ht. 5'-6", doing Master's in Research Scientists. Looking handsome qualified educated boy, turbaned and Doaba preferred. Send me biodata with pictures at 8359885@gmail.com

Match for fair, slim, Haryana Govt. Doctor BAMS, MPH Arora girl 27/5'-2". Govt Official/Medicos near Chandigarh preferred. Whatsapp/Call 95016-47301.

Software Engineer working in US boy for Goyal 5'-1" MS working in US top MNC, 27-09-1993, 12:50 p.m. Chandigarh born girl. Send biodata 98728-00669.

Seeking well educated independent open minded boy preferably settled in Canada for Canadian Citizen independent highly educated girl working for reputed organization in B.C.. Born December 1983/ 5'-5", belongs to well educated Jatt Sikh family. Whatsapp +1269 999-0423, Contact: kaurakmangat@gmail.com

Sharma smart slim girl. 1992 born, 5'-3" very fair. Nationalized Bank PO Chandigarh. Salary 80000/- p.m. Whatsapp: 78144-60968.

Professionally qualified USA Citizen match for Jat Sikh Mann beautiful MBBS girl 1992, 5'-5" USMLE-II test cleared appearing final shortly. Preferred Doctor, Engg, Advocate or USMLE cleared. Brother Dental surgeon at Vancouver. Parents retd. Govt. officer. Email: dawindermann@gmail.com Contact: 9463816488, 9417259853.

Highly qualified parents of Convent educated/ Graduated Jatt-Sikh daughter 33/ 5'-4"+ with Post Graduate Degrees from respected University. Employed at Managerial post in MNC seek matrimonial alliance from cultural educated grooms possessing view for values, tempered understanding, intellect and affability. Contact: 62399-68464.

Suitable match for Ad-dharmi Ravidasia girl, March 1988, 5'-4", Govt bank officer. Qualified family. 9417360954.

Chandigarh based family looking for teetotaller, vegetarian, Professionally qualified match for 1990 born, 5'-5" MDS Senior Resident Sikh Rajput girl. 94647-57677.

Match for fair beautiful slim Khatri manglik girl 12.04.1990, 03:35 am, Ambala, 5'-5", Working in London. Boy settled in UK preferred. 94665-09031.

Suitable match for Gaur Brahmin beautiful Manglik girl, 5'-5", 1989 born, MA, B.Ed. English Teacher. Tricity preferred. Upper caste welcome. Contact: 85806-79992, 80541-03949.

Professionally qualified boy for Chartered Accountant Sikh Khatri girl, 5'-4"/33, working in Vancouver, Canada. Upper caste no bar. Educated simple families may contact 94170-41579.

Suitable match for Garg beautiful girl 27/5'-3'', B.Tech, Working with MNC(work from home), Data Scientist, Innocent divorcee after 20 days. 98766-47021 Chandigarh.

Punjabi Brahmin girl 1986/5'-4", MBA, Canadian PR, Govt job, Seeking professionally qualified. 95994-11515, Whatsapp 98993-53896.

Professionally qualified match for 83 born, beautiful girl, 5'-3", never married, B.Tech., MBA, NET Ph.D. pursuing. Employed in University as Assistant Professor, looks younger, non-drinker, non-smoker preferred. Early marriage. 87084-06445.

Elite, reputed, cultured family of Chandigarh, seeks Hindu match for their beautiful, slim, 27 year old, highly educated, career oriented, very well groomed daughter. 17.08.1994, 3:15 AM, Chandigarh. Interested in independent, intellectual, ethical, well-settled boy belonging to a progressive family, preferably from Chandigarh. Contact 98140-25102

PQM Arora manglik 19-12-89, 08:00 am, Ambala, 5'-1", CA working in Gurugram 18 LPA. Vegetarian family. 94667-15917.

Suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin beautiful girl, 26 yrs, 5'-4", slim, pleasing personality, working in Central Govt. as Class-1 Officer, presently posted at New Delhi (Transferable in Delhi or Chandigarh only). We prefer suitable match teetotaller with good family background and values. Please contact mobile/ whatsapp Nos. 94170-59355, 98888-69355. Email: vijaykumarshar@gmail.com

PQM 4 very b'ful Mohyal Dutt girl, 5'-3", 29.6.84, 2:35 am, Hoshiarpur, working professional. Reputed family Una, HP. Contact: 98161-86500/ 98183-95790, chetandutt1090@gmail.com

Match for Canadian PR Saini Sikh girl Sept. 91, height 5'-4", colour fair, working in IT Company at Montrial based at Mohali. 98552-41069.

Arora/Khatri girl, 5.11.1992, 2.32 pm, Phagwara, Punjab, 5'-5", M.Com, and certified Yoga teacher. Send biodata, pictures on whatsapp. No calls. 9877380173.

Match for very beautiful unmarried Brahmin girl. 76/ 5'-2", HCS (Judicial), upper caste no bar. 97817-81524.

Seeking match for USA born, Jat Sikh, 29, tall, beautiful, Resident Physician in New York. Family is well settled in America. Groom must be U.S. citizen, Jat Sikh, and professional - Masters or Doctorate. Email biodata and photo to rishtasikh@gmail.com

SM for 92 born, 5'-4", M.Com, UGC NET, IELTS (8 Bands) qualified. Seeks pure vegetarian, teetotaller and well qualified match. 7888852957.

MD/ MS/ DM IIT IIM Civil Sevices match for beautiful Ad-dharmi girl, pursuing MD Radiology, 5'-4", April 1991. Parents retired well settled. Contact WhatsApp 79736-27039.

Dhiman girl, 1992, 5'-4". MBBS, MD Psychiatry. Seeks Doctor from Australia/ Canada/UK. Upper caste no bar. Contact: +919417015099, +919988384144.

SM for b'ful fair M.Tech. 29/ 5'-8", Ramdasia Sikh girl. Officer in PSB. Well established family in Delhi. Ph. 78271-01048.

Match for homely Hindu girl, 5'-5", 1.6.95, 7:05 p.m. Patiala, convent educated, MCA. Businessman preferred Tricity/ NCR Delhi. 94787-25200.

Match for beautiful, slim, fair Sikh Khatri, Chandigarh convent educated girl 1990 born, 5'-2", B.Tech. (CSE), working in IT Company. Upper caste no bar. WhatsApp 94170-03847.

Match for Jat Sikh girl, 29, 5’-7”, born in Canada, resident Doctor in USA; looking for well educated boy preferred (Doctor in USA, Canada). Marriage bureaus excuse. Send bio-data with latest photos at mobile No. 77172-41245, 99159-94556 (Whatsapp only).

USA based Khatri Gursikh equal qualified match for 29 years, 5', M.S. girl based in Houston (USA) on H-1 visa. only Khatri/ Arora Gursikh may apply. W.A. 94178-97907.

Australian Citizen Jat Sikh girl, 1987, 5'-9"; seeking educated tall handsome boy willing to settle in Australia. rsbfin47@gmail.com 7087032525.

Suitable match for USA going (work visa), beautiful girl, 30.07.1991, 6:30 pm, Mansa(Pb), 5'-4", wheatish, B.Tech, working in reputed MNC, residence Delhi. 83838-01791.

Chartered Accountant girl, pursuing CPA, 5'-7", June 91, fair slim, from highly reputable Khaira family, looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/Canada. Send photos and bio-data on WhatsApp: 98712-49222.

Well educated alliance required for Punjabi Arora beautiful girl, 30 yrs, 5'-5", currently working in Germany. Germany/Europe settled boy preferred. WhatsApp profile on 62804-74492.

Seeking Doctor/Engineer/ Well qualified preferably US/Canada/Indian Ramdasia Gursikh for US Citizen, July 91 born, 5'-7", Double M.Sc., job in New York. Contact 98726-22482.

Seeking professionally Jatt Sikh qualified match for convent educated Jatt Sikh slim, fair, 1992/5'-3" girl. Canada PR. Handsome IT job well to do family based in Dhuri. +91 98724-24842.

Convent educated, Jat Sikh 1986, 5'-9", tall, beautiful, soft spoken, independent homely girl, studied MBA, working as HR Administrator about 11 years of experience. Never married, looking for well qualified partner, elder sister married and settled in UK. Contact No.: +919534045164, Email: sarjeetsinghsidhu@gmail.com

Suitable match for Ramgarhia working girl from Ludhiana, 16.02.95, 5'-2", M.Com and Academic IELTS overall 6.5 bands. Need handsome well settled boy interested in moving to Canada or NRI preferred. Contact: 62833-17166.

Well settled NRI match for Suniyar (Maid Rajput) PR Canada girl, 1992/ 5'-2", M.Com., Business Management. Now in India for one month. Contact +9198155-06853, 98557-75559.

Professionally qualified match for Sikh Ton Kashatriya girl, 5', November 89, M.Tech (Data Science) Senior Analyst MNC package 24 lakh. Caste no bar. Mobile: 99888-98288.

Professionally qualified match for Canadian PR, convent educated, B.Com, CA (Inter), Nov. 1989, 5 ft, Nai Sikh girl. Educated family. Canadian preferred. Upper castes welcome. Whatsapp (only) photos and biodata. 9877818274.

Professionally qualified America settled match for legally divorcee issueless Ramgarhia Sikh girl 1981, 5’-2”, M.Sc. Computer Science, green card holder, working in California as Project Manager. 98720-67917. erraghbir@yahoo.com

Suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin girl 27.03.1993, 7.10 pm, Chandigarh/ 5'-3'', Chartered Accountant, Working in Deloitte (Gurugram), Panchkula based family. 94652-16544.