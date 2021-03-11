Grooms Wanted

CL21115759

Well educated professional match for a beautiful Canadian citizen Jat Sikh girl 1982 born, 5'-6", professionally doing well in Toronto. Profile with photos WhatsApp +9198201-91280/ jencan82@yahoo.com

CL21118982

US based Doctor, extremely beautiful, Jatt Sikh girl, 36, 5'-6", innocently divorced, looking for Doctor, Engineer or well established businessman (age 34- 42) from a respectable Jatt Sikh fam, US based or Canada (open to move to US). Respond with biodata and pics docmatri11@gmail.com

CL21123638

Ramdasia Sikh (Weaver) USA well settled beautiful family oriented, suitable match for their daughter American citizen born 1999, ht. 5'-6", doing Master's in Research Scientists. Looking handsome qualified educated boy, turbaned and Doaba preferred. Send me biodata with pictures at 8359885@gmail.com

CL22002140

Suitable Jat Sikh professional match from USA or Canada for 26 year old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, licensed Veterinarian, born and raised in the US. Email: rksahota53@yahoo.com

CL22004398

Match from Canada, US for a beautiful Canadian citizen Sikh girl 30/ 5'-3'', MS (Computer Science), working as a Senior Manager in MNC, Toronto. virdi0111@gmail.com

CL22005064

Ad-dharmi girl, 30.07.1990, 5'-1", fair, slim, well educated girl. Wants Govt. Job/businessman/well settled/PR Canada boy. Mother retired from central Govt. job. Early & simple marriage. Send biodata on whatsapp: 9888703807.

CL22005308

Suitable match for beautiful unmarried Brahmin girl, MBBS, MD, October 1983, 5'-7", Doctor working in Ludhiana/ Chandigarh. WhatsApp: 15105658164.

CL22005483

Preferably Australian (Melbourne, Adelaide) match for Khatri girl, 5'-5", BDS (India), MBA (Australia), work permit, born 1994, studying Dental Hygienist. +9198788-90354.

CL22005841

Suitable match for Ramgarhia M.B.B.S. girl, Sep. 1991, 5'-6", working in Canada awaiting PR. USA Canada preferred. Caste no bar. 97797-52008.

CL22006843

US well settled parents seek professionally qualified match for good looking Jat Sikh US citizen girl 1993 born, 5'-3", Accounting graduate, working with one of the top Accounting firms and pursuing CPA. Prefer professionals already settled in US. Please respond with photos and biodata at 1425nc@gmail.com

CL22006953

MD/ MS match for Bhardwaj Punjabi Brahmin girl, 5'-3", 1993 born, MBBS, MS Ophthalmology. Presently Senior Resident. +9162391-06716.

CL22007567

SM for Jaipur based Himachali Rajput girl, 5', 33 y, M.Com., B.Ed., working in private School. M: 93522-42355, 95095-88882.

CL22007572

Suitable match for Masih 43 y, 5'-3", M.A. Teacher, unmarried, looking very young, beautiful girl. Send your all details and photos by Email: singh.ludwigsburg72@gmail.com Ph: 004915204703903.

CL22007621

Professionally qualified Canada America well settled PR boy for beautiful slim 5'-7", 26.3.93, 11:37 a.m. Chandigarh, Masters of Financial Accounting from La Trobe University Australia, working with Australian company. Well settled Chandigarh based family. Girl presently in India. 94174-41232.

CL22007661

Professionally qualified match for Ahluwalia girl, 09.11.94, 10:20 a.m., 5'-6", born at Chennai, B.Tech., working IT MNC 10 LPA. Family settled in Chandigarh, Noida. 96502-79551, 87007-89281.

CL22007759

Best match for Post Graduate girl, Very beautiful slim, 5'-2", 18.04.1990, 03:00 pm, Delhi, Divorcee, Living in Canada. Seeking Indian/ Canadian Punjabi match. Profile whattsapp with photo. 98116-30500.

CL22007762

Best match for MBA (Finance) 14.12.1987, 10:40 am, Ambala, Slim, 5'-4", Bank employee, Seeking Indian / NRI match, Minimum height 5'-8" or above preferred. Whattsapp profile with photo. 89309-96111.

CL22007790

Well educated alliance required for Punjabi Arora beautiful girl, 30 yrs, 5'-5", currently working in Germany. Germany/Europe settled boy preferred. WhatsApp profile on 98723-83401.

CL22007814

Suitable match for Canadian citizen Jat Sikh beautiful, Pharmacist girl, born 1990, 5'-5", B.Sc., Pharmacy Degree from University of British Columbia. Preferred medico match. Send full biodata on Whatsapp/Call: +1-604-500-3774, 7529869890.

CL22007838

Match for Gaur Brahmin girl, 11/10/92, 10:15 a.m. Chandigarh, 5', B.Tech (CS), working top MNC Banglore, 21 LPA. 98722-16955.

CL22007913

Jat Sikh girl, 29 yrs, 5'-6" Masters Computer Science Engineer/ Developer USA H1 Visa. Suitable match preference district Ludhiana. Contact: 98726-75846.

CL22008017

Match for Pure Manglik (Brahmin) girl 14.09.92, 06:49 pm, Ambala, BA, LLB (Hons) 5'-6", Preferred service person (Govt). Contact 98775-42341.

CL22008025

Manglik, pretty Hindu Khatri girl April 1990, 5'-2", professionally qualified, BEcon, MBusanalytics from Australia seeks qualified, well established boy. Family at present based in Delhi. Plan to relocate to Australia. WhatsApp +9189204-95740.

CL22008040

US citizen Jatt Sikh vegetarian girl born in India December 1982, height 5'-1". Completed BBA from USA. Running her own office Real Estate in USA. Girl in India till May 3, 2022. Required only Engineers or highly qualified match willing to settled USA. Contact WhatsApp: 98725-06444.

CL22008062

Match for Sikh Ramdasia girl 1985, 5'-2", never married graduate with travel and tourism diploma. Father Retd. Class-1 Officer. 77019-95586, 77038-92780.

CL22008111

Suitable match for Arora/Khatri beautiful, fair girl, 24 Nov. 1997, 12.16 am, Jalandhar, 5'-4", M.Sc. Biotechnology. Brother PR Canada. (Preferred well settled boy in Canada.) Only whatsapp: 6283737016.

CL22008150

Ramdasia Sikh girl 29/ 5'-4", BE (IT) PEC, Regular Govt Lecturer Class-I in Polytech College. Class-I preferable in Tricity/ Ludhiana. WhatsApp 94173-17139.

CL22008163

M4 Saraswat Brahmin Girl 5'2", Born 14-07-1992 at Dehradun time 2.20AM.Btech IT working in Reputed MNC Mumbai, at present WFH. Contact 9412056502.

CL22008264

Required a suitable match for the Jat Sikh girl (lecturer, UK University, 1988, 5'-5''), preferred well educated Jat Sikh boy settled in the UK. Please contact at +91-98881-10444.

CL22008374

Match for Aggarwal girl, slim, 5'-5", smart, 35, MBA, professionally settled US Green Card holder, divorcee, Punjab family. Professionally settled boy from US, near New Jersey preferred/ 98554-36137, vinod7566@gmail.com

CL22008418

Suitable match for Jat Sikh beautiful. issueless divorcee (short period) girl, 1988 born, 5'-8½", M.Tech Computer Science, Asstt. Professor. 9815783637.

CL22008423

Suitable match for Lobana Sikh girl 30/5'-5", M.Sc. Father Supdt. Brother Australian citizen. Require well settled boy. 9872294886, 7307098523.

CL22008721

Wanted vegetarian Hindu Saini working professional match (Manglik/ Non-Manglik) for Hindu Saini girl, 5'-4", 1992 born, B.Tech., M.Tech, currently working with Infosys. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 098960-34642, 094165-55528.

CL22008905

Professionally qualified well settled Jat Sikh boy (Cut surd/ Cleanshaven) match for beautiful convent educated Masters in Pharmacy girl, Dec. 87, 5'-5", working in MNC, 11.5 LPA. Please respond with details and photo at WhatsApp only 98767-16867.

CL22008934

Looking suitable match for Doctor Singla girl, 11.09.1991/ 5'-4", BDS, pursuing MPH. 98766-78578.

CL22009130

Jat Sikh family seek PQM for Nov. 1993 born daughter, 5'-4", M.Com. Hons, working in IT Park Chandigarh. WhatsApp 96460-61422.

CL22009288

Well settled vegetarian match for Australian girl, 35, 5'-6", M.Sc. Whatsapp complete biodata, photo. 9530575112.

CL22009318

Match for Hindu Khatri Non-manglik Canada Immigrant B.Sc. MBA, 5'-2", 18.2.1994 at 4:32 a.m. Rajpura. Well educated family. Post graduate boy from educated and status family required. Contact: 88470-69801.

CL22009367

Suitable medico match for SC girl, 1993 born, 5'-6", MBBS, PCMS-I, Doctor in Govt Hospital. Father Class-I officer, brother Doctor. Caste no bar. Contact: 9041223529.

CL22009434

PQM for Australia based, Govt. employee never married, Hindu, Khatri girl 72 born, young-looking 5'-3", visiting India. bestmatch1@yahoo.com

CL22009435

Alliance invited for Panchkula based fair complexion Post Graduate Punjabi Hindu Khatri working girl 5’-2”, 5.5.1993, 7:55 am, Chandigarh. WhatsApp 98152-88472, 99152-51768.

CL22009449

Seeking Doctor/ Lawyer/ Engineer/ CA/ Established professional match from tricity for elite postgraduate professionally settled 1985 born, 5'-4", beautiful Brahmin girl. Interested Whatsapp biodata, photographs. 81469-40432.

CL22009580

SM for Himachali Rajput girl, 5', 1991, B.Tech., working Gurugram 17 lac. WhatsApp: 98728-83296.

CL22009770

Chandigarh based high status business family, extremely beautiful, fair, slim, educated girl, 5'-5", July 1990, working in US based company at very Senior Level. Only high class family may contact. 98783-74300.

CL22009846

Looking for a professionally qualified match for very well settled Canadian NRI Lubana Sikh girl, 1987 born, 5 feet- 5 inches, daughter of an Army Officer, B.Tech, MBA, Canadian PR, working in Oil and Gas Company in Canada. Mixed family of Labana and Jatt relatives. Family settled in Canada. Interested send bio-data with photographs. Email: jitkiran3@gmail.com WhatsApp (only): +91-98768-40098.

CL22009919

Match for Hindu Khatri girl beautiful B.Tech 28/ 5'-5", working in MNC Gurgaon, Package 23 Lac, status family. Tricity IT professionals preferred. 94652-27637.

CL22009985

Well educated Jat Sikh family seeking well settled alliance for their Australian citizen daughter 39, 5'-5", fair, beautiful and never married. Highly educated with double Masters Degrees. Working as a Senior Manager in a MNC. Family well established in Australia from last two decades. Please email details with recent pics at ozsydney321@gmail.com

CL22010069

Suitable match for Gursikh Arora (Amritdhari) girl, March 84, 5'-8", MA (Pbi), B.Ed., PSTET qualified. Contact: 82641-80117.

CL22010088

Suitable vegetarian, Sardar match for Jat Sikh girl, 28, 5'-4", convent educated, Ph.D. English. 8558841515.

CL22010117

America/Canada settled Doctor/Engineer/CA/qualified businessman, M4 Aggarwal BDS, MHA girl, 11.11.1986, 8.40 p.m., Bathinda, 5'-3", applied for DDS (Dental) admission in America, having multiple visa of America and Canada. Upper caste no bar. 80545-00550.

CL22010279

Well qualified Brahmin, teetotaller match for girl, B.Tech., 1989, 5'-5", divorcee, working in Sydney. Please send photo, biodata. 0061422250899.

CL22010332

Well settled upper middle class match for Kalia (Bhardwaj) Manglik smart homely girl 14.09.1994, 4:04 A.M., height 5'-4", M.Com, B.Ed, belongs to Una (HP), Birth place SNP (Haryana). Contact after matching kundli. Himachali/Punjabi Brahman preferred near Chandigarh, Mobile: 98130-65544. Brokers excused.