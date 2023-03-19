Grooms Wanted

BRAHMIN

CL22112915

Suitable match for beautiful,never married ,Punjabi brahmin girl, 38 / 5?-7? , MD Psychiatrist in India, family well settled in US, caste no bar.US based prospects only. Girl currently in US. Whatsapp:15105658164

CL22125896

Status match for Sarswat Brahmin beautiful girl, 1991, 5'-4", B.Sc. (Nursing), Master Public Health Diploma in Research on study visa in Australian. Australian PR preferred. Contact: 94178-92646.

CL22126519

Match for Canadian citizen (living Toronto since 2002) India born Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin vegetarian girl 34, 5'-2". Working as Financial Analyst, completing CPA. Required professionally qualified boy preferably working in Canada or USA. Upper caste welcome. Whatsapp: 8360057709, 9646985342.

CL22126551

Professionally qualified unmarried match for 1975, 5'-7", BAMS Doctor girl. Prefer NRI. Whatsapp: 9815087722.

CL22126771

Wanted Hindu boy for fair Mohil Brahmin girl 1979/5'-3", Legal Practitioner, MBA. Caste no bar. Contact at: 95010-94511, [email protected]

CL22126919

Saraswat Brahmin girl 21 August 1993, 6.15 pm, Chandigarh/ 5'-4'', M.Tech (ECE) Working Mohali. Tricity preferred. 97802-52676.

CL22127631

27 yrs Brahmin girl, 5', B.Com, MA English, PG Diploma, IBM Canada, on work permit lives Ontario Canada. Looking vegetarian Brahmin family. Send biodata. +91-78890-84136.

CL22128346

Match for very beautiful, 1976, 5'-2", looks younger, Gaur Brahmin girl, slim and fair, HCS, upper caste no bar. 97817-81524 WhatsApp.

DIVORCEE

CL22126303

Suitable qualified match for Bhardwaj Brahmin, innocently divorcee (issueless) beautiful girl, 1989 born, 5'-3", MA, B.Ed. Contact: 9988967494, 9988272574.

CL22127297

Ravidasia divorcee girl (issueless) 36, 5’-2”, M.A., B.Ed., Australian Tourist Visa, (Sister Australia Citizen) required Australian PR, citizen boy, who can afford study expenses in Australia. Caste no bar. 98882-74576, 77173-51114.

CL22127376

Dhiman girl 32/5'-5", M.Sc. (IT), I.T. employed. Father Retd. Govt. Officer. Preferred Tricity. Mobile 70879-79527.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22126585

Wanted Vancouver/Alberta based Doctor/IIT Engineer veg boy for MBBS Sonologist Doctor, Saini Sikh, 5'-2", born 1985. Upper caste no bar. 9855044093.

JAT SIKH

CL22120674

Parents seeking suitable match for their 5'-5", 1994 born daughter, Canadian citizen, pursuing final year in Electrical Engineering also working in Canadian Naval Reserve Force, we are Jat Sikh Radha Soami follower family. Only vegetarian Jat Sikh family can contact at [email protected]

CL22126517

1992 born Jat Sikh girl, 5'-3", has Masters in Environmental Science and working as biologist for the Canadian Federal Government since the last five years. Seeking a boy who is well settled in Canada or U.S. Girl is well versed in both Western and Indian cultures and is also very family oriented. Please send message on WhatsApp with full biodata and photos +1 905 457 3538. Marriage bureaus please excuse.

CL22127245

Reputable and well placed Jat Sikh family with residence in both Delhi and USA would like to introduce eligible match to their US born pretty, intelligent daughter 26 yrs., 164 cm, Graduate, educated in prestigious US School & University. Education of the boy & family compatibility is the only consideration. Religion or caste no bar. Contact: [email protected]

CL22127255

Professionally qualified well settled Jat Sikh boy match for convent educated M.Pharma sober, beautiful girl, 34+, 5’-5”, working MNC. Please respond with details and photo at WhatsApp only. 98727-07053.

CL22128046

Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 29, 5'-2", M.Sc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family, Canada/ USA born/ raised (Ontario, Michigan & neighboring states only). Marriage bureau please excuse. Contact: 1-519-999-6299; Email: [email protected]

CL22128062

Gursikh girl PR Canadian, 1987/ 5’-9”, seeks Gursikh turbaned boy. 001-6047159055, +91-9872 720072, [email protected] il.com

CL22128235

SM for Jat Sikh Canada PR Randhawa Sept. 91 born, 5'-7" girl working in CIBC Bank Toronto. Father retd. Army Officer. 9646535319.

CL22128463

Khaira family 5?7? fair, slim girl, June 91, Chartered Accountant, CPA by profession looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/Canada. WhatsApp-98712-49222

KAMBOJ

CL22126317

Professionally qualified match for Kamboj Sikh beautiful girl, 1992 born, 5'-2", M.Tech. Employed MNC Gurgaon, package 11 lac. Jalandhar settled family. Contact: 9781438266.

KHATRI

CL22128266

NCR compatible match for Hindu Khatri girl B.Tech., MBA, 1.10.92, Patiala, 6:50 pm, 5'-4", working Noida 45 Lacs. 98149-07528.

CL22128398

Chandigarh based high status business family, extremely beautiful, fair, slim, educated girl, 5'-5", July/ 1990, working in US based company at very Senior Level. Only high class family may contact. 98783-74300.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22126290

SM for beautiful Panjabi working girl, 30, 5’-5”. Well educated and well settled boy required. Contact: 98723-83401.

NRI

CL22109785

Jat Sikh beautiful Canadian citizen girl, Jan. 1982, 5'-6" well-settled in Toronto. Visiting India March 2023. Match strictly well educated qualified articulate boy 38- 43 above 5'-10", willing to move to Canada. Mail: [email protected]

CL22118319

Parents seeking a professional well qualified Jat Sikh match from USA for their US born and raised attorney, 36 year old, 5'-10" tall, daughter currently working as counsel in a Law firm. Contact email: [email protected]

CL22121676

Parents seeking suitable match for issueless divorcee khatri sikh US citizen girl oct84, 5'x5", MS, working in US, father retired Govt. official. Required educated working boy in US. W/app bio Pic +1-9136029071

CL22125987

Professional and well placed Sikh family settled in Australia for many years, looking highly qualified match for their Australian educated and citizen, never married, daughter, Sept. 1982 born, 5'-4", fair, working in a very senior position. Looking for a never married match. Education of the boy & family compatibility is the only consideration. Religion or caste no bar. Contact: [email protected]

CL22126094

Wanted qualified, well cultured match for Sikh girl 30, 5'-4". Pursuing Neurology Residency in US. Doctor preferred. If interested contact: 9876115033.

CL22126448

Arora Sikh girl 1993 born, 5'-1",B.Tech., MBA. Living in Australia. 75088-45376.

CL22126516

PQM4 Mair Rajput, 85, 5', MS, Canada PR. Software Engineer. US/Canada preferred. Currently visiting India. 9915949434.

CL22126704

Gursikh Non-Trimmer Non-Drinker IT Professional match for may 1994, 5'5". Software Engineer Sikh Arora girl PR Canada. Whatsapp: 9815700916.

CL22127379

Wanted Australian Doctor for Saini Sikh girl, 1989 born, 5'-3", Australian PR, Doctor in Melbourne. Upper castes welcome. Marriage bureau excuse. 9815627242, 9878917025.

NRI

CL22128043

Seeking a suitable qualified Jatt/ Kamboj match for Australian citizen Kamboj Sikh beautiful girl 1993 born, 5'-4", Masters of Nursing from Australia, currently working in a reputed public hospital. Divorced after short marriage, no kids. Majha region and turbaned preferred. Must be vegetarian and teetotaller, located in Australia or Willing to move. WhatsApp: +61451950393.

RAJPUT

CL22125889

Match for Minhas Sikh Rajput beautiful girl from Hoshiarpur, 23.05.1993, 5', BBA, MBA, working Delhi NCR. Father Retd. District Attorney, Mother Government Teacher, required professionally qualified and well settled boy. Contact 94654-00555.

CL22126039

SM4 beautiful Punjabi Australia PR girl Maid Rajput, MBA, 5'-1", fair colour, 7.3.1993, 9:05 p.m. Chandigarh. Boy must PR Australia. 94174-32220.

CL22126552

Suitable match for Rajput beautiful girl, 5'-2", 03.12.2000, M.Com.(Final year). Father ex-serviceman, brother in Navy, Mother supervisor in Women & Child Welfare Dept.Punjab. Well settled family in Nangal. Contact: 98775-61500, 83608-05417.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22120949

Well - settled professional match for Sikh Girl , 29 / 5'4" , DU Educated , PG from TISS , Eminent Job in Hyd. MNC , Earning 20 LPA , Upper Middle Class Business Family Email: [email protected]

CL22127681

PR Canadian well settled match for beautiful Ramgarhia Sikh girl 1988/5'-6", M.Com., MBA, B.Ed. Chandigarh based family. Whatsapp 98555-36541.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22123562

SPQ vegetarian unmarried match for Ramdasia Sikh (Chamar) girl, 1977, 5'-4", M.A., B.Ed. Govt Teacher. Preferred Hosharpur/Jalandhar/nearby. 7986819594.

CL22125921

Match for BAMS Doctor, 34, 5’-1”, Mahasha girl, father Gazetted officer, sister MBBS Doctor married, teetotaler preferred, send Biodata on WhatsApp only 98728-90940.

CL22126092

SM for SC girl, 1991, 5'-4", Punjab Govt Gazetted officer. Father retd. SDO, Mother retd. Lecturer. Gazetted officer preferred. Caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. 9417646159.

CL22126742

Suitable qualified well settled match for SC (Harijan), beautiful, slightly Manglik girl, 31 yrs, 5'-5", B.Tech. Parents Govt job. Caste no bar. Call or whatsapp: 7009211759.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22127694

Suitable match for Mazbi Sikh girl, 23.12.1993, B.Tech. EEE, 5'-2", IELTS trainer. Father mother retired Govt employee. 7837104295.

SIKH

CL22127610

Ramdasia Sikh Girl, 31/5'2" Asst. Professor (Regular) looking for well settled Vegetarian Sikh Boy 7087193212

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22126417

Suitable match for young looking Arora Sikh 1987, 5'-1", M.Sc, B.Ed, teacher in Jalandhar. Wanted handsome Gursikh well settled boy from educated, respected family. Contact: +919814184708, +919417067226.

CL22128246

Match for Arora Sikh girl, 1992, 5'-1", M.Sc., Ph.D. Upper middle class family. Contact: 98140-37361.