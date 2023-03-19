Grooms Wanted

BRAHMIN
CL22112915
Suitable match for beautiful,never married ,Punjabi brahmin girl, 38 / 5?-7? , MD Psychiatrist in India, family well settled in US, caste no bar.US based prospects only. Girl currently in US. Whatsapp:15105658164
BRAHMIN
CL22125896
Status match for Sarswat Brahmin beautiful girl, 1991, 5'-4", B.Sc. (Nursing), Master Public Health Diploma in Research on study visa in Australian. Australian PR preferred. Contact: 94178-92646.
BRAHMIN
CL22126519
Match for Canadian citizen (living Toronto since 2002) India born Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin vegetarian girl 34, 5'-2". Working as Financial Analyst, completing CPA. Required professionally qualified boy preferably working in Canada or USA. Upper caste welcome. Whatsapp: 8360057709, 9646985342.
BRAHMIN
CL22126551
Professionally qualified unmarried match for 1975, 5'-7", BAMS Doctor girl. Prefer NRI. Whatsapp: 9815087722.
BRAHMIN
CL22126771
Wanted Hindu boy for fair Mohil Brahmin girl 1979/5'-3", Legal Practitioner, MBA. Caste no bar. Contact at: 95010-94511, [email protected]
BRAHMIN
CL22126919
Saraswat Brahmin girl 21 August 1993, 6.15 pm, Chandigarh/ 5'-4'', M.Tech (ECE) Working Mohali. Tricity preferred. 97802-52676.
BRAHMIN
CL22127631
27 yrs Brahmin girl, 5', B.Com, MA English, PG Diploma, IBM Canada, on work permit lives Ontario Canada. Looking vegetarian Brahmin family. Send biodata. +91-78890-84136.
BRAHMIN
CL22128346
Match for very beautiful, 1976, 5'-2", looks younger, Gaur Brahmin girl, slim and fair, HCS, upper caste no bar. 97817-81524 WhatsApp.
DIVORCEE
CL22126303
Suitable qualified match for Bhardwaj Brahmin, innocently divorcee (issueless) beautiful girl, 1989 born, 5'-3", MA, B.Ed. Contact: 9988967494, 9988272574.
DIVORCEE
CL22127297
Ravidasia divorcee girl (issueless) 36, 5’-2”, M.A., B.Ed., Australian Tourist Visa, (Sister Australia Citizen) required Australian PR, citizen boy, who can afford study expenses in Australia. Caste no bar. 98882-74576, 77173-51114.
DIVORCEE
CL22127376
Dhiman girl 32/5'-5", M.Sc. (IT), I.T. employed. Father Retd. Govt. Officer. Preferred Tricity. Mobile 70879-79527.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22126585
Wanted Vancouver/Alberta based Doctor/IIT Engineer veg boy for MBBS Sonologist Doctor, Saini Sikh, 5'-2", born 1985. Upper caste no bar. 9855044093.
JAT SIKH
CL22120674
Parents seeking suitable match for their 5'-5", 1994 born daughter, Canadian citizen, pursuing final year in Electrical Engineering also working in Canadian Naval Reserve Force, we are Jat Sikh Radha Soami follower family. Only vegetarian Jat Sikh family can contact at [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL22126517
1992 born Jat Sikh girl, 5'-3", has Masters in Environmental Science and working as biologist for the Canadian Federal Government since the last five years. Seeking a boy who is well settled in Canada or U.S. Girl is well versed in both Western and Indian cultures and is also very family oriented. Please send message on WhatsApp with full biodata and photos +1 905 457 3538. Marriage bureaus please excuse.
JAT SIKH
CL22127245
Reputable and well placed Jat Sikh family with residence in both Delhi and USA would like to introduce eligible match to their US born pretty, intelligent daughter 26 yrs., 164 cm, Graduate, educated in prestigious US School & University. Education of the boy & family compatibility is the only consideration. Religion or caste no bar. Contact: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL22127255
Professionally qualified well settled Jat Sikh boy match for convent educated M.Pharma sober, beautiful girl, 34+, 5’-5”, working MNC. Please respond with details and photo at WhatsApp only. 98727-07053.
JAT SIKH
CL22128046
Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 29, 5'-2", M.Sc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family, Canada/ USA born/ raised (Ontario, Michigan & neighboring states only). Marriage bureau please excuse. Contact: 1-519-999-6299; Email: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL22128062
Gursikh girl PR Canadian, 1987/ 5’-9”, seeks Gursikh turbaned boy. 001-6047159055, +91-9872 720072, [email protected] il.com
JAT SIKH
CL22128235
SM for Jat Sikh Canada PR Randhawa Sept. 91 born, 5'-7" girl working in CIBC Bank Toronto. Father retd. Army Officer. 9646535319.
JAT SIKH
CL22128463
Khaira family 5?7? fair, slim girl, June 91, Chartered Accountant, CPA by profession looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/Canada. WhatsApp-98712-49222
KAMBOJ
CL22126317
Professionally qualified match for Kamboj Sikh beautiful girl, 1992 born, 5'-2", M.Tech. Employed MNC Gurgaon, package 11 lac. Jalandhar settled family. Contact: 9781438266.
KHATRI
CL22128266
NCR compatible match for Hindu Khatri girl B.Tech., MBA, 1.10.92, Patiala, 6:50 pm, 5'-4", working Noida 45 Lacs. 98149-07528.
KHATRI
CL22128398
Chandigarh based high status business family, extremely beautiful, fair, slim, educated girl, 5'-5", July/ 1990, working in US based company at very Senior Level. Only high class family may contact. 98783-74300.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22126290
SM for beautiful Panjabi working girl, 30, 5’-5”. Well educated and well settled boy required. Contact: 98723-83401.
NRI
CL22109785
Jat Sikh beautiful Canadian citizen girl, Jan. 1982, 5'-6" well-settled in Toronto. Visiting India March 2023. Match strictly well educated qualified articulate boy 38- 43 above 5'-10", willing to move to Canada. Mail: [email protected]
NRI
CL22118319
Parents seeking a professional well qualified Jat Sikh match from USA for their US born and raised attorney, 36 year old, 5'-10" tall, daughter currently working as counsel in a Law firm. Contact email: [email protected]
NRI
CL22121676
Parents seeking suitable match for issueless divorcee khatri sikh US citizen girl oct84, 5'x5", MS, working in US, father retired Govt. official. Required educated working boy in US. W/app bio Pic +1-9136029071
NRI
CL22125987
Professional and well placed Sikh family settled in Australia for many years, looking highly qualified match for their Australian educated and citizen, never married, daughter, Sept. 1982 born, 5'-4", fair, working in a very senior position. Looking for a never married match. Education of the boy & family compatibility is the only consideration. Religion or caste no bar. Contact: [email protected]
NRI
CL22126094
Wanted qualified, well cultured match for Sikh girl 30, 5'-4". Pursuing Neurology Residency in US. Doctor preferred. If interested contact: 9876115033.
NRI
CL22126448
Arora Sikh girl 1993 born, 5'-1",B.Tech., MBA. Living in Australia. 75088-45376.
NRI
CL22126516
PQM4 Mair Rajput, 85, 5', MS, Canada PR. Software Engineer. US/Canada preferred. Currently visiting India. 9915949434.
NRI
CL22126704
Gursikh Non-Trimmer Non-Drinker IT Professional match for may 1994, 5'5". Software Engineer Sikh Arora girl PR Canada. Whatsapp: 9815700916.
NRI
CL22127379
Wanted Australian Doctor for Saini Sikh girl, 1989 born, 5'-3", Australian PR, Doctor in Melbourne. Upper castes welcome. Marriage bureau excuse. 9815627242, 9878917025.
NRI
CL22128043
Seeking a suitable qualified Jatt/ Kamboj match for Australian citizen Kamboj Sikh beautiful girl 1993 born, 5'-4", Masters of Nursing from Australia, currently working in a reputed public hospital. Divorced after short marriage, no kids. Majha region and turbaned preferred. Must be vegetarian and teetotaller, located in Australia or Willing to move. WhatsApp: +61451950393.
RAJPUT
CL22125889
Match for Minhas Sikh Rajput beautiful girl from Hoshiarpur, 23.05.1993, 5', BBA, MBA, working Delhi NCR. Father Retd. District Attorney, Mother Government Teacher, required professionally qualified and well settled boy. Contact 94654-00555.
RAJPUT
CL22126039
SM4 beautiful Punjabi Australia PR girl Maid Rajput, MBA, 5'-1", fair colour, 7.3.1993, 9:05 p.m. Chandigarh. Boy must PR Australia. 94174-32220.
RAJPUT
CL22126552
Suitable match for Rajput beautiful girl, 5'-2", 03.12.2000, M.Com.(Final year). Father ex-serviceman, brother in Navy, Mother supervisor in Women & Child Welfare Dept.Punjab. Well settled family in Nangal. Contact: 98775-61500, 83608-05417.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22120949
Well - settled professional match for Sikh Girl , 29 / 5'4" , DU Educated , PG from TISS , Eminent Job in Hyd. MNC , Earning 20 LPA , Upper Middle Class Business Family Email: [email protected]
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22127681
PR Canadian well settled match for beautiful Ramgarhia Sikh girl 1988/5'-6", M.Com., MBA, B.Ed. Chandigarh based family. Whatsapp 98555-36541.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22123562
SPQ vegetarian unmarried match for Ramdasia Sikh (Chamar) girl, 1977, 5'-4", M.A., B.Ed. Govt Teacher. Preferred Hosharpur/Jalandhar/nearby. 7986819594.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22125921
Match for BAMS Doctor, 34, 5’-1”, Mahasha girl, father Gazetted officer, sister MBBS Doctor married, teetotaler preferred, send Biodata on WhatsApp only 98728-90940.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22126092
SM for SC girl, 1991, 5'-4", Punjab Govt Gazetted officer. Father retd. SDO, Mother retd. Lecturer. Gazetted officer preferred. Caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. 9417646159.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22126742
Suitable qualified well settled match for SC (Harijan), beautiful, slightly Manglik girl, 31 yrs, 5'-5", B.Tech. Parents Govt job. Caste no bar. Call or whatsapp: 7009211759.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22127694
Suitable match for Mazbi Sikh girl, 23.12.1993, B.Tech. EEE, 5'-2", IELTS trainer. Father mother retired Govt employee. 7837104295.
SIKH
CL22127610
Ramdasia Sikh Girl, 31/5'2" Asst. Professor (Regular) looking for well settled Vegetarian Sikh Boy 7087193212
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22126417
Suitable match for young looking Arora Sikh 1987, 5'-1", M.Sc, B.Ed, teacher in Jalandhar. Wanted handsome Gursikh well settled boy from educated, respected family. Contact: +919814184708, +919417067226.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22128246
Match for Arora Sikh girl, 1992, 5'-1", M.Sc., Ph.D. Upper middle class family. Contact: 98140-37361.
