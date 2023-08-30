1,000 sports academies to be set up in country: Anurag

Yamunanagar, August 29
Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports, has said 1,000 sports academies will be opened across the country under the Khelo India programme.
He said former players would be appointed as coaches in these academies. “As many as 267 centres/academies have so far been opened in the country. Of them, 17 are for weightlifting,” he said.
The minister, who had come to Yamunanagar district last evening, inaugurated Karnam Malleswari Weightlifting and Powerlifting High Performance Training and Coaching Centre (Khelo India-accredited academy) at Chahron village of the district. The academy was started by weightlifter Karnam Malleswari,
the first Indian woman to win a medal (bronze) at the 2000 Olympics.
“The sports budget has been increased by the Centre from Rs 864 crore to Rs 3,000 crore,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In run-up to state polls, LPG price cut by Rs 200
Rates effective from today | Election gimmick, says Oppositi...
Old habit: S Jaishankar on China including Arunachal in its map
India lodges strong diplomatic protest
2 lakh posts vacant, joblessness rate 8.8% in Haryana
5.43 lakh registered unemployed in state