1,031 boxes of illicit liquor seized in Panipat

Tribune News Service

Panipat, June 10

The CIA-2 unit of the district police seized 1,031 boxes of illicit country-made liquor from a canter here late on Thursday night.

The seized liquor was said to be worth Rs 10 lakh. The arrested driver was identified as Pradeep of Lakhan Majra village of Rohtak district.

The CIA-2 team got a tip-off that a canter bearing Haryana registration number was carrying a huge quantity of liquor and going towards Delhi. The team set up a naka near the Sector 25 turn on the NH-44 and started checking vehicles. The police team stopped the canter coming from the Karnal side.

The driver tried to flee from the spot soon after stopping the canter, but the teams nabbed him.

During preliminary interrogation, the driver confessed that he had brought the liquor from Punjab and took it to Gurugram on the directions of his maternal uncle Jagbeer. The canter is also owned by Jagbeer and his uncle has to give Rs 30,000 for it to him, the police said.

A case was registered against him under various Sections of the IPC and Excise Act.