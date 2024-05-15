1,035 disabled, aged voters of Sirsa want to vote from home

Sirsa, May 14

District Election Officer RK Singh said in accordance with the directives of the Election Commission of India for the upcoming Lok Sabha general elections, Form 12-D was filled by more than 40 per cent disabled and voters aged 85 years or more, who whished to be allowed to vote from home. In Sirsa district, 1,035 voters, including 293 disabled voters and 742 voters over 85 years, applied for voting from home by filling up Form 12-D.

The District Election Officer said the voting for the disabled and over 85-year-old voters from home would take place from May 15-20. For this, polling parties would set up booths at their homes and conduct voting through postal ballots. To complete the voting process, 26 polling parties had been deployed. Additionally, Red Cross volunteers would be present at the polling stations to assist the elderly and disabled voters.

The District Election Officer also mentioned that in light of the upcoming voting on May 25, all necessary arrangements would be made at the polling stations considering the heatwave, as per the Election Commission’s instructions.

Adequate drinking water will be made available at all polling stations. There will be provisions for ramps, toilets and lighting. He further said this time, there would be webcasting at all polling stations in the district and the video footage would be shown live in the control room set up at the district headquarters and the Election Commission of India. — OC

Polling from May 15 to 20

The District Election Officer said the voting for the disabled and over 85-year-old voters from home would take place from May 15 to 20

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Sirsa