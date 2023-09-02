1,064 ‘saksham yuva’ to expedite socio-economic survey work

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, September 1

In view of the difficulties being faced by the government and private colleges across the state in collecting information under the socio-economic survey, the Department of Higher Education (DHE) has decided to engage 1,064 ‘saksham yuva’ in order to expedite the survey work, which could not be completed even after five months. Highest 80 ‘saksham yuva’ will be engaged in Hisar followed by Yamunanagar (61) and Rohtak (58).

“The survey involving persons in 18-25 age group aims at increasing gross enrolment ratio (GER) in higher education and the colleges are to collect information about their date of birth, occupation and education qualification. The data will later be used by the government for analysis and framing policy,” said the sources.

The survey had begun in March and 16 districts had failed to complete even 20 per cent work. “Taking a serious view of it, the state authorities discussed the issues with all District Higher Education Officers (DHEOs). Thereafter, the decision to hire ‘saksham yuva’ through the district employment office was taken by the authorities,” the sources claimed.

A DHEO said the institutes were facing multiple issues in conducting the survey. “Many youths, especially girls, neither provide their date of birth certificate nor divulge other information required for the survey. Moreover, there was shortage of manpower.

#Rohtak