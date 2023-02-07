1,116 arrested under drive to ‘clean up’ crime, criminals

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 6

Under Operation Akraman-IV, a special drive to clean up crime and criminal elements across the state, the Haryana Police have successfully conducted a series of coordinated raids and arrested 1,116 accused while lodging 573 FIRs under various sections of the IPC, NDPS, arms and excise Acts.

Director-General of Police (DGP) PK Agrawal today said the Police Department had been collecting intelligence on criminal activities in the state, including trafficking of illegal arms, narcotic substances and illicit liquor. A total of 1,327 teams comprising 7,109 police personnel under the command of SSPs/DCPs conducted coordinated raids starting early morning on February 5 throughout the day till the evening on crime and criminals.

The element of surprise and simultaneous targeting of criminals at multiple locations led to encouraging results, he added.

A total of 50 illegal firearms and 25 cartridges were seized. Similarly, 301 kg and 462 gram ganja, 159.24 gram heroin, over 49 kg poppy husk, 1.155 kg opium, 34.42 gram smack, and 3.19 gram charas and 108 prohibited tablets, capsules and injections were also recovered.

During these raids, 12 wanted criminals and three other offenders carrying cash rewards were nabbed too.

The police have also arrested 188 proclaimed offenders and 15 bail jumpers. Many arrested proclaimed offenders and bail jumpers are reported to be evading arrest for a long time.

In addition, 248 other accused involved in various cases were nabbed during the special drive. Major recoveries from these accused included two gold chains, 28 mobile phones, Rs 3.59 lakh cash, and 38 vehicles.

Cracking down on bootleggers, the teams confiscated 10,620 bottles of Indian Made foreign liquor, 1752 bottles of country-made liquor, 58 bottles of beer, 741 bottles of licit liquor, 191 bottles of illicit liquor and 632 litres of lahan.

The police have also recovered cash over Rs 1,91,776 from the accused arrested under the Gambling Act.

This special drive was the fourth in the series of an intelligence-driven state-wide crackdown under Operation Aakraman.