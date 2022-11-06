1,281 challans issued for violating pollution norms in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, November 5

The traffic police have issued 1,281 challans for violation of pollution norms and a penalty to the tune of Rs 1.28 crore has been imposed on violators in the district till October end.

The Police Department said a total of 199 vehicles had been penalised in the month of October for violating pollution norms in the district.

Official said as many as 55 old vehicles, including 45 petrol and 10 diesel vehicles, had been impounded under the ongoing drive in the past 10 months.

A penalty of Rs 10,000 is imposed on a polluting vehicle.

Claiming that the department was taking all the measures to implement the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in order to contain pollution, he said checking of vehicles was underway at various spots in the city.

Besides, impounding old vehicles (petrol-15 years and diesel-10 years) he said a legal action had also been initiated against the violators.

The official said as many as 43 persons had been booked for violating a ban on firecrackers just ahead of the Diwali.