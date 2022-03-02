1,369 kg of ganja seized, Delhi cop among 6 arrested

Tribune News Service

Palwal, March 1

In one of the biggest recoveries, the district police today recovered 1369.75 kg of ganja patti (cannabis), worth about Rs 1.37 crore.

It arrested six persons, including an assistant sub-inspector of the Delhi Police, on charges of drug pedalling.

SP Rajesh Duggal said the huge cache of drugs was seized this morning after a police team, led by inspector Jangsher, in charge CIA , Hodal, checked a truck (RJ-20-GB-8399) at a naka at Hassanpur Chowk near the Karman border on getting inputs that a vehicle carrying huge quantity of drugs was on its way towards Ferozepur Jhirka in Nuh district.

The truck, which was escorted by a car (HR-96-3618), was intercepted at the checkpoint and was found to be carrying as many as 44 bags hidden under coconuts loaded in the vehicle.

The SP said on investigation, the accused, identified as Mohammed, Asif, Shoaib, Aas Mohammed, Lakhpat and Taufiq, had brought the Ganja Patti from Orissa and were on their way to Nuh district. He said while Mohammed was a resident of Rajasthan, the rest hailed from Palwal and Nuh districts. Claiming that Asif, one of the accused, who had been carrying a pistol, was found to be employed as an ASI and was posted in the special cell of the Delhi police in the Saket area of the national Capital. —