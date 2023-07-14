1.3K flood-hit rescued so far in Faridabad

Gurugram, July 13
On the second day of the rescue operation in the flood-affected areas, 70 persons were rescued from Nangla Majra Chandpur and Kabulpur villages in Faridabad on Thursday, taking the overall figure of those rescued to 1,300.
The Faridabad police and NDRF teams have so far moved 1,200 persons from the Palla area and over 100 persons from the Bhupani area to safe places.
Faridabad Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora, along with Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar and District Deputy Commissioner Vikram Singh, visited the area adjacent to the Yamuna in Bhupani and Palla to review the rising water level. The team visited Atal Chowk, Basantpur Colony, Alipur, Mahawatpur, Kidawali and Dadsia, among others, in a boat. The Union Minister distributed relief material and food packets in the camp set up in Basantpur.
Situation under control
As of now, the situation is under control and there is no danger. The police administration is fully alert and police patrolling is being done continuously in the areas around the Yamuna. —Sube Singh, Police spokesperson
On Thursday, while 40 persons were rescued from Kabulpur village, 14 children, eight women and five men were moved to safe places from Nangla Majra Chandpur village. All rescued people were shifted to government schools in Aura, Agwanpur and Ismailpur villages.
“The government is making every possible effort to ensure that there is no loss of life or property in the Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency due to the swollen Yamuna,” the minister said.
