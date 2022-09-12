1.5-kg IED recovered from roadside in Kaithal’s village

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, September 12

In a joint operation by Kaithal police and STF Haryana police, an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing 1.5-kg was recovered at Kainchi Chowk in Deoban village on Jind road on Monday evening.

A team of bomb squad of Madhuban has defused the explosive, which as per the police, was of high intensity.

This recovery was made on the information of the STF of Haryana police, which shared the information with Kaithal police. “We got the information at around 4pm from the STF as well as from intelligence. Our team members reached the spot and cordoned off the area and recovered the explosive with the help of the STF,” said Maqsood Ahmed, Superintendent of Police (SP), Kaithal.

A case was registered on the complaint of the STF. Further investigation will be done by the STF, he said.

As soon as police barricaded the road, people panicked and tense situation prevailed till late evening. The information of recovery of explosive from roadside spread like wildfire and people rushed towards the spot, but police did not allow anyone beyond a point.

As per the information, apart from explosive, there was detonator and timer along with other material inside the metallic box.

It was not the first case when the STF and police recovered explosive. On August 4, the STF recovered an IED packed with around 1.3 kg RDX near Shahabad in Kurukshetra district.

On May 5 this year, Karnal police arrested four Punjab-based terror suspects from Bastara toll plaza on the national highway-44 with three improvised explosive device (IED) in metallic cases, each weighing 2.5kg, one pistol, 31 live cartridges. They were in touch with Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda, who allegedly runs a terror module.