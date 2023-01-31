1,500 craftspersons expected at 36th Surajkund crafts fair

Faridabad, January 30
The Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Singh Dhankhar, will inaugurate the 36th Surajkund Crafts Mela.
Revealing this, DC Vikram Singh said here today the 17-day event would be formally inaugurated on February 3 and would end on February 19. Speaking at a meeting held in connection with the arrangements of the mela, he said preparations for the event had been completed. He added that the appointment of nodal officers for VIP visitors, ambassadors, Director-Generals of various departments, ACS and other officials had been done.
Artistes and craftspersons from a total of 40 countries, including Kazakhstan, China, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Mongolia, Iran, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Armenia, Cambodia, Myanmar, the United Arab Emirates and the Maldives, are likely to take participate in the event.
A total number of foreign participants is expected to be about 251, and the number of indigenous craftspersons is expected to be about 1,500, added Dhankar.
