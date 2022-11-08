1,610 arms yet to be deposited in Sonepat

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, November 7

Despite repeated appeals by the district authorities in view of the panchayat elections to be held on November 9 and 12, owners of 1,610 licensed firearms are yet to deposit these at the police stations concerned. The firearms can also be deposited with dealers.

Of total 7,471 licensed weapons in the district, 5,861 have been deposited with the police so far.

As many as 7.70 lakh voters in 318 villages of the district would cast their vote to elect 24 zila parishad members and 193 block samiti members on November 9. The polling to elect sarpanches and panches would be held on November 12.

In all, 975 polling stations have been set up in the district of which 168 are sensitive and 188 hypersensitive. District Election Officer and DC Lalit Siwach said 75 teams had been constituted to conduct polling.

SP Himanshu Garg said DSPs had been deputed in all eight blocks of the district. Two inspectors would assist the DSPs and 5-6 patrolling parties would be available in every block.

