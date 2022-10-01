1.82 lakh posts vacant in Haryana govt departments: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 30

Former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today expressed concern over unemployment and vacant posts in the state. He said while on the one hand, Haryana was facing unemployment rate of 37.3 per cent, the highest in the country, on the other hand, 1.82 lakh posts were lying vacant in government departments.

He said the government abolished 13,000 posts without any recruitment whereas about 25 lakh unemployed youth were in search of jobs in the state. “The BJP-JJP government is pushing the youth of Haryana into the quagmire of unemployment. During the past eight years, instead of giving jobs, the government has only been firing employees. Today, every youth of the state is suffering because of the policies of the government,” he said.

“A total of 38,612 posts are lying vacant in primary education alone, 25,534 in secondary education and 6,618 in higher education. There is a shortage of about 30,000 personnel in the Police Department and about 10,000 employees in the Health Department. Similarly, every department, including irrigation, transport, skill development, animal husbandry, PWD, fire service and panchayat, are running without adequate staff,” he said.

