1,848 booths for over 17.77 lakh voters in Kurukshetra constituency

Kurukshetra, March 19

Kurukshetra Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Vaishali Sharma today said a total of 1,848 booths would be established for the convenience of over 17.77 lakh voters in the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency.

The Lok Sabha constituency comprises nine Assembly constituencies of Kurukshetra (Ladwa, Shahabad, Thanesar and Pehowa), Kaithal (Guhla, Kalayat, Kaithal and Pundri), and Radaur Assembly constituency of Yamunanagar district.

Speaking to mediapersons, regarding the preparations for the elections, the ADC said of the total voters, over 7.58 lakh voters were in Kurukshetra district, over 8.12 lakh voters in Kaithal and 2.06 lakh voters in the Radaur Assembly constituency of Yamunanagar. For the convenience of the voters, a total of 1,848 booths would be established in the parliamentary constituency. Of the 1,848 booths, while 810 booths were in Kurukshetra, 807 booths in Kaithal district and 231 in Radaur, Yamunanagar.

All preparations to conduct the elections in Kurukshetra district in a fair and transparent manner were underway. As many as 810 booths (201 in rural areas and 609 in urban areas) would be established at 554 locations in the district for the convenience of the voters. There are 20,035 voters above the age of 80, over 630 voters above the age of 100 and over 7,430 voters are persons with disabilities (PWD) and 63 prominent persons in Kurukshetra. Four each of model polling stations, all women polling stations, and PWD polling stations would be established in the district, Dr Sharma added.

The ADC said, “To conduct the election in fair and transparent manner, the district administration has formed 24 flying squad teams, 24 static surveillance teams, 24 zonal magistrates, 67 sector officers, four video surveillance teams, election expenditure monitoring team, video-viewing team, and media certification and monitoring committee (MCMC) team. A control room has been established and residents can raise their complaint related to the election through toll-free number 1950. The residents can also make complaints on the c-Vigil application and the complaints will be addressed within the stipulated time frame.”

