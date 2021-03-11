$1 bn investment target set for defence, aerospace production in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 8

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said here today that airspace and defence policy had been approved under which work was being done on innovation of aerospace and defence production. A target has been set to attract investment of $1 billion.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the state government was taking the initiative by developing five airstrips in the state at Pinjore, Karnal, Narnaul and Bhiwani under which if any unit does defence-related production within 10 km radius of the airport, major financial incentive would be provided.

Similarly, the state government is taking a step forward in the field of drones and in the next five years, work would be done on manufacturing of aviation drones.

He informed that there was also a proposal to build a helihub on 25 acres along Dwarka expressway in Gurugram. With the formation of this helihub, the burden of passengers would be reduced at the Indira Gandhi International Airport and there would also be an option for repair and maintenance work.

Dushyant Chautala said the state government had set a target of collecting revenue of Rs 9,200 crore under the excise policy 2022-23. He informed that revenue of Rs 6,400 crore was collected last year , which had increased to

Rs 7,938 crore this year.

Dushyant Chautala said officers of the Excise and Taxation Department would be given special training by officials of the UK Government by organising camps.

Haryana, which was smaller than many states in terms of area and population, had been ranked fifth in the entire country in GST collection, Dushyant Chautala added.

This year, GST collection had increased by 16 per cent, under which the total GST collection reached Rs 35,390 crore as compared to Rs 30,507 crore, collected last year, Dushyant Chautala said.

“Haryana is moving towards self-reliance so a target of Rs 40,000 crore has been set for GST collection,” he said. Similarly, while giving information about the SGST, Dushyant Chautala added that this year, the total collection of SGST had been Rs 15,115 crore, which was earlier Rs 11,959 crore.

State to manufacture drones The state government is developing airstrips at Pinjore, Karnal, Narnaul and Bhiwani. In the next five years, work will be done on manufacturing aviation drones. — Dushyant Chautala, Deputy Chief Minister, Haryana

#dushyant chautala