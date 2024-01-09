1 cr health cards issued

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 8

The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) has achieved a milestone in Haryana, with the creation of over 1 crore Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHAs).

Health Minister Anil Vij, during the release of the calendar of the National Health Mission (NHM), Haryana, highlighted the ABDM’s potential to bridge gaps among patients, doctors, hospitals, and pharmacies, ensuring widespread access to efficient, affordable, and quality healthcare.

