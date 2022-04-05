Haryana Special Assembly session LIVE updates: Khattar govt likely to move resolution staking claim to Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, April 5

After having reacted sharply to Punjab's move on staking claim over Chandigarh, Haryana is all set to convene a day-long special session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday.

Sources said that after the Business Advisory Committee meeting the session will begin at 11 am

The decision to convene a special session was taken at a hurriedly convened Cabinet meeting on Sunday which was held at the CM camp office and chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha had, on April 1, passed a resolution staking the state’s claim on Chandigarh which is also the capital of Haryana, leading to sharp reactions from poltical parties of Haryana.

While the Chief Minister did not mince any words in condemning the resolution brought by Punjab's AAP government, leaders of the Congress and the Indian National Lok Dal immediately demanded the convening of a session of the Vidhan Sabha and holding an all-party meeting. The AAP state unit, however, chose not to react to the developments in the neighbouring state.

The Haryana government is not only likely to bring a resolution against Punjab for its resolution on Chandigarh but is also likely to take up the unresolved SYL issue.