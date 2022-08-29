1-day workshop on patent-filing procedure

Karnal, August 28
The ICAR-NDRI organised a one-day national workshop on “Drafting of a patent application and patent filing procedure” here on Friday.
Ashish Prabhat and Subrat Sahu from the Indian Patent Office, New Delhi, were the resource persons of the workshop that witnessed more than 200 participants. They described what a patent was, why it was needed and explained the general patent laws from design to filing.
Sahu gave the details of different types of intellectual property rights (IPR) while Prabhat explained the lifecycle of a patent application.
Dr Manju Gerard, principal scientist from IPTM unit, Krishi Anusandhan Bhawan-I, said ICAR was making continuous efforts to protect their technologies through patent filing and commercialisation of technologies.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS
A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...