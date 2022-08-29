1-day workshop on patent-filing procedure

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 28

The ICAR-NDRI organised a one-day national workshop on “Drafting of a patent application and patent filing procedure” here on Friday.

Ashish Prabhat and Subrat Sahu from the Indian Patent Office, New Delhi, were the resource persons of the workshop that witnessed more than 200 participants. They described what a patent was, why it was needed and explained the general patent laws from design to filing.

Sahu gave the details of different types of intellectual property rights (IPR) while Prabhat explained the lifecycle of a patent application.

Dr Manju Gerard, principal scientist from IPTM unit, Krishi Anusandhan Bhawan-I, said ICAR was making continuous efforts to protect their technologies through patent filing and commercialisation of technologies.

