1 dies, 23 hurt in bus-tanker collision

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, June 6

One person was killed and 23 others were injured in a collision between a tanker and a bus near Dharana village under Beri subdivision of the district today.

The deceased, identified as Raj Bahadur of Uttar Pradesh, was the driver of the tanker. The injured have been admitted to the PGIMS, Rohtak, where the condition of some of them is stated to be critical. No case was registered till the filing of the news report.

The incident took place when the bus was on its way to Bhiwani from Bilaspur at noon. As soon as it reached near Dharana village, it collided with a tanker coming from the opposite direction. All 23 passengers on the bus suffered in the mishap while the tanker driver reportedly died on the spot.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Shamsher Singh, said the injured were taken to the PGIMS in Rohtak.

