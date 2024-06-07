1 dies, 23 hurt in bus-tanker collision

Jhajjar, June 6
One person was killed and 23 others were injured in a collision between a tanker and a bus near Dharana village under Beri subdivision of the district today.
The deceased, identified as Raj Bahadur of Uttar Pradesh, was the driver of the tanker. The injured have been admitted to the PGIMS, Rohtak, where the condition of some of them is stated to be critical. No case was registered till the filing of the news report.
The incident took place when the bus was on its way to Bhiwani from Bilaspur at noon. As soon as it reached near Dharana village, it collided with a tanker coming from the opposite direction. All 23 passengers on the bus suffered in the mishap while the tanker driver reportedly died on the spot.
The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Shamsher Singh, said the injured were taken to the PGIMS in Rohtak.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No riders by allies, BJP to keep key ministries, Speaker’s post
NDA MPs to elect Modi as leader today | Oath-taking likely o...
CISF staffer ‘slaps’ Kangana at Chandigarh airport, detained
Attacked actor over her ‘remark against farm stir’
Cobwebs, dust greet visitors at Jang-e-Azadi
Built at Rs 315 cr, Kartarpur memorial to freedom fighters l...
SC tells Himachal to release 137 cusecs of water for Delhi
Directs Haryana to facilitate process to save national capit...