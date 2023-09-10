1 gets rigorous imprisonment in murder case

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, September 9

The court of the District And Sessions Judge, Aradhana Sawhney, has sentenced a man to rigorous imprisonment for life in connection with the murder case of Sajan, who was found dead with head injuries in September 2020.

The accused Shanky, a resident of Shahabad, was held guilty by the court.

District Attorney Rajbir Singh said on September 2, 2020, Suresh Pal, a resident of Shahabad, in a complaint to the police, stated that on the night of September, his nephew Sajan had gone with his friend Shanky to a liquor shop.

The next day in the morning, Sajan was found with injuries on his head and face. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead. Shanky was arrested and during the investigation he confessed that after consuming liquor, they entered into an argument and the verbal spat took an ugly turn.

During the fight, Sajan’s head hit the road. Out of fear, Shanky left him on a cemented bench instead of dropping him at his residence. Sajan had died because of the injuries.

The court has sentenced Shanky to rigorous imprisonment for life and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him.

