1 HCS officer transferred

Chandigarh, May 9
The state government has issued posting and transfer orders of an HCS officer with immediate effect. Satbir Singh, Additional Secretary, Urban Local Bodies Department, has been posted as the Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Citizen Resources Information Officer, Kaithal.
