1 held for hunting nilgai

Palwal, March 23
A person has been arrested in connection with the hunting of a nilgai in the district.
According to police officials, the accused, who hails from Ali Meo village in the district, had allegedly hunted a nilgai in October 2023 with the assistance of three to four individuals. Although the accused managed to flee after the police raided his residence, the police recovered 40.5 kg of animal meat the following day.
The police said a case was registered based on a complaint filed by Wildlife Department officials. The police arrested the main accused on Wednesday night after a two-day interrogation. He was remanded in judicial custody on Saturday. Sanjay Kumar, spokesperson for the Police Department, said efforts were underway to apprehend the remaining accused in the case.
