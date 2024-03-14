1 held for murder of liquor trader in in Murthal

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, March 13

A man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder of a liquor trader at a dhaba in Murthal, the Sonepat police said today.

Accused Sunny Phogat, alias Fauji, a resident of Kailana village of Sonepat district, was arrested from Kurar village bypass on Tuesday night. The police today presented him before a court that sent him to police remand till March 22.

Liquor trader Sunder Malik of Saragthal village in Gohana was shot dead at the dhaba on Sunday. The incident had been recorded in CCTV cameras installed in the dhaba’s parking lot. The miscreants had fired over 30 rounds of bullets on the liquor trader.

It was revealed during preliminary investigation that Sunny, a history-sheeter, was a friend of the deceased. He fitted a GPS tracking device in the victim’s car to keep a track of him.

Police sources said the liquor trader came to the dhaba on Saturday night and after parking his car, he slept in the car. The miscreants attacked him at around 8.30 am next day.

According to the police record, the deceased was associated with the notorious Neetu Dabodiya gang and has several criminal cases were registered against him in Haryana and Delhi.

To fit the GPS vehicle tracking device and to give information about Malik, Sunny negotiated a deal with another gang and had taken Rs 5 lakh as advance, the sources said.

ACP Murthal Sandeep Dhankar said, “Sunny had fitted the GPS system in the deceased’s vehicle in return of Rs 30 lakh. The accused has been taken on remand till March 22.” The car used in the crime that was recovered near Khewra village was found to be stolen from Delhi.

