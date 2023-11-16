1 held for rape bid, killing 3-year-old

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, November 15

The police have arrested a youth for the alleged murder of a three-year old girl after an attempt of raping her.

Jitender, a resident of Sector-58 here, was nabbed for the incident that took place on Tuesday.

Child’s body found in a bag The police said suspect Jitender was a labourer who had been residing in the neighbourhood of the victim for the last few months

The victim’s body, which was recovered in a bag dumped in the suspect’s bathroom, has been sent for conducting a post-mortem examination

The suspect has been accused of abducting the child from his neighbourhood and murdering the victim during an attempt to rape her in his house last night.

Jitender tried to flee by jumping from the roof of his house but was arrested by cops as he suffered injuries in the process.

According to a complaint lodged by the kin of the victim, she had been missing from the house since last noon. The suspect took her to his rented accommodation and attempted to rape her.

According to the police, the victim was found dead, with her body dumped in the bathroom of the suspect’s house this morning.

Jitender, who has been admitted to a hospital for treatment under police custody, will be prosecuted under the provisions of the POCSO Act and also tried for murder, said Sube Singh, a police official.

He added that the suspect is a labourer who had been residing in the neighbourhood of the victim for the last few months.

The body of the victim, which was found in a bag, has been sent for autopsy.

