1 held for trying to run traffic cop over

Faridabad, June 22

A man has been arrested for allegedly trying to run over a traffic police personnel at a naka here on Friday. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms.

The incident took place around 7pm when traffic cops approached a car that was parked illegally on the main road near the bus stand at Ballabhgarh and was attempting to pick up passengers.The car, which was obstructing traffic on the highway, prompted Sub-Inspector Prem to ask the driver for the vehicle’s papers.

The driver, who is yet to be identified, engaged in a verbal altercation before abruptly starting the car, causing the cop to hang dangerously from the driver’s side window.

The cop was dragged for about 50 metres, but managed to stop the vehicle after preventing the driver from manoeuvring the car for more than two or three minutes.

Meanwhile, another person in the rear seat managed to escape during the commotion.

The driver was overpowered by the police and local residents and taken to the police station, and the car was impounded.

It is reported that the driver, allegedly in a drunken condition, has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rash driving and endangering the life of the cop and others. The matter is currently under investigation, according to a police official.

