1 IAS, 2 HCS officers shifted

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 17

The Haryana Government on Friday issued transfer and posting orders of one IAS, one HPS and two HCS officers with immediate effect. Mani Ram Sharma, Special Secretary (Finance Department) has been given additional charge of Special Secretary (Home Department).

Gagandeep Singh, Estate Officer, Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, HSVP, Panchkula, Land Acquisition Officer, Panchkula, and Joint Director (Establishment), Housing for All, has been posted as Deputy Secretary, Home Department.

Manav Malik, Inquiry Officer, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board has been given additional charge of Estate Officer, HSVP, Panchkula, Land Acquisition Officer, Panchkula and Joint Director (Establishment), Housing for All.

Vijay Deshwal, HPS, District Transport Officer-cum- Secretary, RTA, Palwal, has been posted as the District Transport Officer-cum-Secretary, RTA, Karnal. Sunil Sangwan, Superintendent Jail, and District Transport Officer-cum-Secretary, RTA, Jhajjar, has been posted as District Transport Officer-cum-Secretary, RTA, Palwal.